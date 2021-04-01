A conversation with Robert Lefkowitz

Conversations with Giants in Medicine 10.1172/JCI149000

Excerpt: Robert Lefkowitz, physician-scientist from Duke University and the 2012 Nobel laureate in chemistry for his studies of GPCRs has recently written a memoir called A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Stockholm, and we couldn’t resist the opportunity to ask Dr. Lefkowitz (Figure 1) to reflect more extensively on...

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.