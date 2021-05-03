An immigrant’s experience: science is a discipline without borders

I arrived in New York City in the early 1970s, and I enrolled in the closest branch of the City University of New York, Hunter College. Luckily for me, Hunter proved to be more than just another school. It was a vibrant, multicultural, urban campus with a rich tradition of academic excellence. Fellow alumni include pioneers, such as Nobel Laureates Rosalyn Yalow and Gertrude Elion, as well as one of the first physicians to focus on heart disease in women, Nanette Wenger. At Hunter, I made a quick study of both the formal and informal networks used to overcome the obstacles and critical steps to navigate the system from two influential figures, both with immigrant backgrounds. I took an upper-level sociology class with Aubrey Bonnet who introduced me to Frank L. Douglas, who had PhD in physical chemistry from Cornell University and was completing medical school at Weill Cornell in New York City.

Frank advised me that good grades are necessary but are not sufficient for entrance into research-intensive medical schools. So, I joined Edwin Abbott’s chemistry laboratory, surrounded primarily by postdoctoral fellows from India, with whom I shared mutual interests in sports, with a particular passion for cricket. Because my first peek at science made me want to dig deeper, I found a path that led to a summer program at Weill Cornell Medicine (now known as the Travelers Summer Research Program). Although it was only four blocks from my college campus, entering the medical school environment was like entering a new world. After all those years of hearing about my uncle, it was as if he were tapping on my shoulder and saying, “Welcome. This is where you belong.” Ultimately, I joined the biochemistry laboratory run by Daniel Wellner at Weill Cornell, where I was introduced to questions that continue to challenge practitioners in cardiovascular physiology.