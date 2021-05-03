My journey from Japan to becoming a physician-scientist in the United States

This is not a philosophical question. This was indeed a very simple question that I asked myself during my early days in the US. This career path was unknown to me until I had the opportunity to observe and interact with physician-scientists at the NIH. In Japan, the percentage of physicians holding a PhD degree is high and is over 60% in my generation. Japanese MDs pursue a PhD after completing residency training and before moving on to clinical practice for the rest of their career. In Japan, most individuals with MD and PhD degrees in my generation received PhD training without much opportunity to continue research, with the exception of a few who were chosen by their professors to remain in academia. This system is very different from that in the US, where students have the option to enroll in combined MD/PhD programs that foster opportunities for physicians to pursue a research career at a very early stage. The US system also supports the continued development of physician-scientists into independent researchers through postgraduate training for individuals with DO, MD, and MD/PhD degrees.

Following a typical career path of a Japanese MD, I came to the NIH after completing clinical training, hoping to complete research that would allow me to defend a PhD thesis in Japan. When I arrived in the US, my plan was to work on research toward my PhD, experience life in America, and then return to Japan to practice as an endocrinologist until retirement. In a sense, I had a very carefree situation, because I was under little pressure to find my niche in research or establish a career in the US. This was a precious period when my love for research deepened purely by being involved in it. As I became more captivated by the quest to find answers to unsolved questions, the prospect of life back in Japan as a clinician began to look uninteresting and dull. However, it could have ended with me just admiring with a little envy the life of a physician-scientist in the US as I packed to return to Japan. Then, a twist of fate made me change plans: I married a Polish postdoc who also worked at the NIH.