Contributions of immigrants to biomedical research in the US: a personal reflection

I believe innovative progress depends on the degree of our collective differences. Immigrants bring unique experiences and perspectives that can diversify how we as a community approach problems. In my opinion, several factors contribute to the success of immigrant scientists: (a) recruitment of top students from other countries; for example, in France, only the top 10% of first-year medical students will become MDs; (b) the opportunity for new and alternative ideas to blossom in the US science-rich environment, which allows for arguments and failures; (c) the resilience, grit, and opportunism developed by immigrants early in life; and (d) ethnic diversity and particularly group diversity, which were shown to increase impact (using citations as a proxy) by 10.63% for papers and 47.67% for scientists (1).

I am only one of many successful immigrants in the biomedical research field (2). The percentage of naturalized citizens in the biomedical workforce has grown from 8% to 18% in just the last decade (3). Of the Americans who have won Nobel Prizes in Chemistry, Medicine, and Physics (often regarded as the highest achievement in research), 35% were immigrants (4). This number may be an underestimate, as it does not include winners who immigrated to America after receiving their prizes, such as Albert Einstein. This trend has accelerated over the years; from 1901 to 1959, nine immigrants to the US won Nobel Prizes in Medicine compared with 29 immigrants from 1960 to 2019. There are several famous examples: Gerty Cori, born in Czechoslovakia, 1947 winner for her discovery of the course of the catalytic conversion of glycogen; Albert Claude, born in Belgium, 1974 winner for his discovery concerning the structural and functional organization of the cell; and Rita Levi-Montalcini, born in Italy, 1986 winner for her discovery of growth factors. I had the humble honor of coauthoring a paper with Ralph Steinman, a Canadian immigrant who won in 2011 for his discovery of the dendritic cell and its role in adaptive immunity.

Immigrants have contributed to biomedical research in all Western countries. A notable example is Marie Curie, who was born in Poland and an immigrant to France, where she completed her groundbreaking research that led to two Nobel Prizes. At the time, Europe was the epicenter of biomedical discoveries, suggesting that this open-border policy for scientists has benefited many Western countries over the years, as long as they have been welcoming and provided the resources and environment for cross-pollination of research ideas.

Our everyday lives have been changed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest global crisis in a century. All our attention was turned toward developing vaccines, including a new type of RNA vaccine. This unprecedented rapid advance was the fruit of years of collaborative research between Hungarian-born Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman at the University of Pennsylvania (5). This technology was one of the first tested by the cofounders of the German biotech company BioNtech, Turkish-born Ugur Sahin and wife, Özlem Türeci (6, 7). Notably, Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, an American biotechnology company producing one of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, is also an immigrant born in France.

I am honored to be part of the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI). This prestigious organization was founded in 1908 and includes young accomplished physician-scientists, several of whom have become National Academy of Medicine members, National Academy of Sciences members, Lasker Award winners, and Nobel laureates. Balancing dual roles in medicine and research is even more challenging for immigrants (I decided not to follow this path, as mentioned below), but I am pleased to see that an increasing number of immigrants are members of the society and that the incoming president and vice-president are immigrants for the first time in the history of the society.