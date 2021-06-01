Ironing out mechanisms of iron homeostasis and disorders of iron deficiency

Review 10.1172/JCI148671

Iron plays an important role in mammalian physiological processes. It is a critical component for the function of many proteins, including enzymes that require heme and iron-sulfur clusters. However, excess iron is also detrimental because of its ability to catalyze the formation of reactive oxygen species. As a result, cellular and systemic iron levels are tightly regulated to prevent oxidative damage. Iron deficiency can lead to a number of pathological conditions, the most prominent being anemia. Iron deficiency should be corrected to improve adult patients’ symptoms and to facilitate normal growth during fetal development and childhood. However, inappropriate use of intravenous iron in chronic conditions, such as cancer and heart failure, in the absence of clear iron deficiency can lead to unwanted side effects. Thus, this form of therapy should be reserved for certain patients who cannot tolerate oral iron and need rapid iron replenishment. Here, we will review cellular and systemic iron homeostasis and will discuss complications of iron deficiency.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.