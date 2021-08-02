Untargeted metabolomics and infrared ion spectroscopy identify biomarkers for pyridoxine-dependent epilepsy

Sample collection. Heparin-anticoagulated plasma, urine, CSF, and/or DBS of human PDE-ALDH7A1 patients had been previously collected for routine metabolic screening or treatment follow-up. For all PDE-ALDH7A1 patients included, the diagnosis had been genetically confirmed previously. Control samples were obtained from leftover material from non-IEM patients and which did not show abnormalities in targeted-metabolite analyses. All plasma, urine, and CSF samples were stored in a digital alarm–controlled freezer at –20°C before analysis, for a period ranging from 1 month to 9 years. The DBS were stored at room temperature before analysis; neonatal DBS were stored 12 to 13 years, the spot from an untreated adolescent patient was kept for 1.5 year at room temperature before analysis, while the spot of the vitamin B6–treated child was stored 1 month before analysis. Non-PDE control DBS had been stored at room temperature for a period of between 8 and 20 months.

With regard to the human brain tissue samples, full-thickness samples of the cerebral cortex from a 9-year-old female with PDE-ALDH7A1 were taken at autopsy 12 hours postmortem and placed at –80°C. Clinical details on this patient were previously described (18, 32). Control brain tissue was obtained from the NICHD Brain and Tissue Bank for Developmental Disorders at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Cortical tissue was also obtained from epilepsy surgery procedures. After excision, the fresh tissue was frozen in liquid nitrogen and stored at –80° C. For preparation of cortical extracts, frozen cortical tissue (100–200 mg) was separated from underlying white matter and homogenized in 5 mM Tris/HCl (pH 7.4) with 0.32 M sucrose. The homogenates were centrifuged at 3000g and 4°C for 5 minutes, and the resulting supernatant was then centrifuged at 40,000g and 4°C for 1 hour to pellet cellular membranes. The supernatant from this centrifugation was used for subsequent sample preparation for NGMS analysis.

The Aldh7a1-KO mouse model used in this study was generated in accordance with guidelines of the Canadian Council on Animal Care and was previously published (33). Mice used in this study were housed in a pathogen-free barrier facility at the Centre for Molecular Medicine and Therapeutics, University of British Columbia, Canada and were given free access to food and water. Mice were fed a standard chow (Envigo 2018 Teklad Global 18% protein Rodent Diet) containing (w/w) 18% total protein, 0.9% lysine, and 18 ppm pyridoxine. Aldh7a1-KO mice were backcrossed for at least 5 generations onto the C57BL/6J background before generating cohorts for experiments, such that all mice used were incipient congenic on the C57BL/6J background. Plasma and brain tissue from 4 Aldh7a1-KO (1 female and 3 males) and 4 WT mice (2 females and 2 males), all age 14 months, were collected for metabolite analysis. Mice were anesthetized by Avertin (2,2,2-tribromoethanol) injection or isoflurane inhalation. The animals were then dissected, and blood was withdrawn directly from the heart by needle and syringe. Blood was collected in heparin tubes and plasma was separated by centrifuging the blood tubes at 3000 rpm for 10–15 minutes. Next, brain tissue samples were harvested. All samples were snap-frozen with isopentane in dry ice promptly after collection. Tissue and plasma samples were stored in a –80°C freezer until shipment.

Extractions were performed for 2 Aldh7a1-KO and 2 WT mouse brain tissues for NGMS analysis. For each tissue, a region containing mainly the cerebellum was dissected, weighing approximately 1030 mg (range 1003–1078 mg). In an Eppendorf tube, 400 μL of methanol was added and the samples were centrifuged for 30 minutes at 18,600g and room temperature. The tissues were then pulverized and centrifuged again for 20 minutes at room temperature. The resulting supernatant was used for subsequent sample preparation for NGMS analysis.

Sample preparation. Frozen plasma, urine, CSF, or tissue extract samples were thawed at 4°C and mixed by vortexing. A sample aliquot of 100 μL was transferred into a 1.5 mL polypropylene microcentrifuge tube. Then, 400 μL ice cold methanol/ethanol (50:50 vol/vol) containing 5 internal standards (0.88 μmol/L caffeine-d3, 0.22 μmol/L hippuric-d5 acid, 0.88 μmol/L nicotinic-d4 acid, 0.22 μmol/L octanoyl-L-carnitine-d3, and 0.44 μmol/L L-phenyl-d5-alanine [all from C/D/N Isotopes]) was added to each aliquot. The samples were thoroughly mixed on a vortex mixer for 30 seconds. The samples were incubated at 4°C for 20 minutes, after which they were centrifuged at 18,600g and 4°C for 15 minutes. An aliquot of 350 μL of the supernatant was transferred into a 1.5 mL polypropylene microcentrifuge tube. Samples were dried in a centrifugal vacuum evaporator (Eppendorf) at room temperature. The samples were reconstituted in 100 μL of water containing 0.1% (vol/vol) formic acid, vortexed for 15 seconds, and centrifuged at 18,600g and room temperature for 15 minutes. An aliquot of 90 μL was transferred into 250 μL polypropylene autosampler vials. These samples were either placed in an autosampler operating at 4°C for direct analysis or stored at –80°C. Stored samples were thawed at room temperature and centrifuged at 18,600g and room temperature for 15 minutes before analysis.

NGMS. NGMS was performed as previously described (20). In short, analyses were performed using an Agilent 1290 UHPLC system coupled to an Agilent 6545 QTOF mass spectrometer, equipped with a dual electrospray ionization (ESI) source. Each sample was run in duplicate in both positive and negative ionization modes. A 2.0 μL aliquot of extracted plasma sample was injected onto an Acquity HSS T3 (C18, 2.1 × 100 mm, 1.8 μm) column (Waters) operating at 40°C. Chromatographic separations were performed by applying a binary mobile phase system. Exact details of buffer composition and MS settings were as previously reported (20). Each analytical batch was composed of control samples, PDE-ALDH7A1 patient samples, analytical quality control (QC) samples, and a validation plasma pool to check for integrity of the automated data analysis pipeline. An analytical run consisted of a maximum of 150 samples. Control and patient samples were analyzed in duplicate. To correct for possible run-order influence on signal intensities, these duplicates were analyzed in antiparallel run order, meaning that duplicates of the first patient sample were analyzed in the first and last position in the analytical run, while duplicates of the last patient sample were analyzed in the 2 middle positions of the run. Eight random control plasma samples were injected at the start of each analytical batch in order to condition the analytical platform. For further details on the analytical QC procedure and requirements, please refer to Coene et al. (20).

NGMS data processing and statistics. The output files of the NGMS runs were aligned using the open access software package XCMS (online version 3.7.1/2.7.2, XCMS version 1.47.3; https://xcmsonline.scripps.edu) in single-job modus (40). A complete description of XCMS online parameter settings applied is listed in Supplemental Table 1. Following alignment and feature extraction, features were annotated against the Human Metabolome Database (HMDB; ref. 41) for putative metabolite identification. For all features, 2-sided t tests were performed to identify significantly altered features between an individual patient and controls. These steps of alignment, annotation, and statistical testing were integrated in an in-house bioinformatic pipeline that was validated for diagnostic use against ISO 15189 standards. Because of the large number of features identified in an individual patient sample (~10,000), the Bonferroni-Holm procedure was used to correct for multiple testing to prevent false positives, i.e., features incorrectly marked as significantly different in a patient. Two types of t tests were applied to compare the intensity of each feature present in an individual patient sample to the intensities observed in the control samples, as previously described (20). Only features that were marked as significantly different by both t tests after Bonferroni-Holm correction (P value < 0.05) were retained for further analysis. Significantly different features were compared between PDE-ALDH7A1 patient samples to select common differential features.

IRIS MS. Analyte separations for the IRIS experiments were performed with a Bruker Elute SP HPLC system consisting of a binary pump, cooled autosampler, and column oven using the exact same separation method as described above for NGMS. Fractions containing the metabolites of interest were obtained by collecting the eluent on 96-well plates using a Foxy R2 fraction collector. For these experiments, an injection volume of 20 μL was used.

IRIS experiments were performed in a quadrupole ion trap mass spectrometer (Bruker, AmaZon Speed ETD) modified for spectroscopy. Details of the hardware modifications and synchronization of the experiment with the infrared laser are described elsewhere (42). Collected LC fractions and solutions of reference compounds (~1 × 10−7 M in 50:50 methanol/water) were introduced at 80–180 μL/h flow rates to the electrospray source (+ESI). The ions of interest were mass isolated and irradiated by the Free Electron Laser for Infrared eXperiments (FELIX) for IR analysis. IR spectra were recorded with FELIX set to produce IR radiation in the form of approximately 10 μs macropulses of 50–150 mJ at a 10 Hz repetition rate (bandwidth ~0.4% of the center frequency).

When the laser is resonant with a vibrational transition of the ions, this leads to absorption of the IR photons, producing an increase in the ions’ internal energy and eventually leading to photodissociation. Thus, IR absorption can be observed by recording a fragmentation MS spectrum. IR spectra were constructed by plotting the fractional dissociation [IR yield = ΣI(fragment ions)/ΣI(parent + fragment ions)] as a function of IR laser frequency. The IR yield at each wavelength position of the laser was calculated from 4 to 8 averaged fragmentation mass spectra. The IR frequency was calibrated using a grating spectrometer, and the IR yield was linearly corrected for frequency-dependent variations in the laser pulse energy.

P6C incubation experiments. P6C (from in-house synthesis, see Supplemental Methods) was incubated at a 1 mM concentration (based on Mills et al., ref. 3) with 1 mM acetoacetate (see Supplemental Figure 8 for synthesis of acetoacetate, not commercially available) for 24 hours at 37°C in different matrices: H 2 O, PBS (pH 7.5), a non-IEM control plasma pool, and a non-IEM control urine pool. The non-IEM control urine pool consisted of a mixture of 4 random, anonymized left-over samples from diagnostics, while the non-IEM control plasma pool consisted of a mixture of 7 random, anonymized left-over samples. Also, 1 mM P6C was incubated for 24 hours at 37°C with a ketotic urine sample (based on increased excretion of 3-hydroxybutyric acid) and a ketotic plasma sample (based on increased concentration of acetyl-carnitine). After the 24-hour incubation period, samples were put on ice, and a 100 μL aliquot was taken for further processing for NGMS analysis, equal to the sample preparation procedure described above. The resulting samples were also used to record IR spectra according to the procedure described above.

Zebrafish studies. WT Tüpfel long fin (EZRC), F4 generation zebrafish were bred and raised in recirculation systems (temperature ~27°C, pH 7.5–8, conductivity ~320 μS/cm) under a 14-hour light/10-hour dark cycle. Fish were fed twice daily with Artemia sp. and Gemma Micro 300 (Skretting). Zebrafish eggs were obtained from natural spawning, and raised in E3 medium (5 mM NaCl, 0.17 mM KCl, 0.33 mM CaCl 2 , 0.33 mM MgSO 4 , and 0.000013% methylene blue) at 28.5°C until experiments.

At 5 dpf, the zebrafish larvae were placed individually in a 96-well plate containing 100 μL E2 medium (5 mM NaCl, 0.17 mM KCl, 0.33 mM CaCl 2 , and 0.33 mM MgSO 4 ). At this early developmental stage, zebrafish larvae are still asexual. Directly before larvae were subjected to behavioral analyses, PTZ (at a concentration of 15 mM) or 2S,6R-2-OPP (at a concentration of 1 μM, 10 μM, 100 μM, 1 mM, or 10 mM) was added to the wells via 100 μL of a 2× stock solution of compound in E2 medium. Video tracking of larval behavior was performed in a DanioVision system and tracked with EthoVision XT14 software from Noldus Information Technology at 28.5°C. The seizure-inducing protocol (35) consisted of 15 minutes of dark adaptation, followed by 5 cycles of 10 seconds of light (100%) and 50 seconds of darkness. After tracking, the 96-well plate was placed back in the incubator and subjected to the same behavioral paradigm after 24 hours of compound treatment. Behavioral responses were analyzed with EthoVision XT14 software, using start and stop velocities of 7.5 mm/s and 5 mm/s, respectively, to determine movement frequencies, and a lower limit of greater than 20 mm/s to determine high-speed movements.

Synthesis of 13C isotope–labeled 6-oxoPIP and (2S,6R)-2-OPP. To enable quantitative MS, 13C isotope–labeled 6-oxoPIP and (2S,6R)-2-OPP derivatives were prepared, carrying 1 or 2 isotopic labels, respectively (Figure 9). Briefly, (S)-2-aminohexanedioic-6-acid carrying a single 13C label was dehydrated to produce an isotope-labeled 6-oxoPIP analog. The (2S,6R)-2-OPP isotope-labeled standard was prepared by reacting a protected P6C derivative with 13C-labeled acetone, followed by deprotection to produce the isotope-labeled derivative of (2S,6R)-2-OPP (see Supplemental Figures 8 and 9 and the Supplemental Methods for more details on the synthesis).

Figure 9 Isotope-labeled standards of 6-oxoPIP and 2-OPP synthesized for this study. *Denotes the position of 13C.

Quantitative LC-MS measurement of 6-oxoPIP and 2-OPP in body fluids. Levels of 6-oxoPIP and 2-OPP were determined in plasma, urine, and CSF using LC-MS/MS through a stable isotope dilution (SID) method. Ten microliters of body fluid (for urine an equivalent to a creatinine level of 0.1 mM) was diluted with 10 μL of stable isotope solution (5 μM 1,3-13C 2 -(2S,6R)-2-OPP and 0.5 μM 13C 1 -6-oxoPIP in H 2 O; see Figure 9 and Supplemental Information for more details), and 200 μL H 2 O. For plasma, SID was carried out in a 30 kDa centrifugal filter (Amicon Ultra 0.5 mL 30 kDa centrifugal filter regenerated cellulose 30,000 MWCO, Millipore) to remove protein (15 minutes, 14,000g, 15°C). One microliter of the isotope-diluted sample was injected into the HPLC-MS/MS system, which consisted of a Waters I-Class Acquity fitted with an Atlantis T3 (2.1 × 100 mm, particle size 3 μm) column connected to a Waters Xevo TQSμ mass spectrometer. The column was run at 400 μL/min in gradient mode using 0.5% acetic acid in H 2 O and acetonitrile (initial conditions: 100% 0.5% acetic acid in H 2 O; gradient: 7.5% acetonitrile per minute) The column flow was directed to the Xevo TQSμ fitted with an ESI probe operating in the positive mode at unit resolution. The capillary voltage was set at 0.35 kV. The temperature settings for the source and ion block were 550°C and 150°C, respectively. As drying gas, nitrogen was used at a flow rate of 800 L/h. The cone gas flow was set at 50 L/h. The collision cell was operated with argon as collision gas at a pressure of 0.35 Pa. For 6-oxoPIP and its stable isotope, a neutral loss of the carboxylic group as -HCOOH was monitored (m/z 144.1 → m/z 98.1). For 2-OPP and its stable isotope, the loss of the oxo-propyl group was monitored (m/z 186.1 → m/z 128.1). Quantification was done by comparison of the generated area response using the corresponding stable isotope as internal standard. This method was validated according to ISO 15189 standards for use in clinical diagnostic procedures.

Direct-infusion MS measurement of 6-oxoPIP and 2-OPP in DBS. Analysis of 6-oxoPIP and 2-OPP in DBS was performed using a direct-infusion MS/MS method, similar to the NeoBase 2 non-derivatized MS/MS kit protocol. In short, DBS punches with a diameter of 6.35 mm were extracted with 300 μL methanol containing internal standards. Extraction was performed by shaking at 45°C and 100 rpm for 30 minutes. After a 30-minute cooling period, 50 μL of the extract was diluted with methanol and 0.2% formic acid in H 2 O at a ratio of 1:1:0.2. Using a Waters I-Class Acquity HPLC system, 10 μL of the diluted extract was infused into a Waters Xevo TQSμ at 40 μL/min using 80% acetonitrile and 20% 0.2% formic acid in H 2 O. The Xevo TQSμ, which was set to monitor not only multiple reaction monitoring (MRM) transitions that are already part of the NeoBase protocol but also the transitions 6-oxoPIP (m/z 144.1 → m/z 98.1) and 2-OPP (m/z 186.1 → m/z 128.1). For every compound, optimized cone and collision energies were used. The Xevo TQSμ was fitted with an electrospray probe and was operated at unit resolution. The capillary voltage was set at 3.0 kV. The temperature settings for the source and ion block were 250°C and 150°C, respectively. As a drying gas, nitrogen was used at a flow rate of 250 L/h. The cone gas flow was set at 50 L/h. The collision cell was operated with argon as the collision gas at a pressure of 0.35 Pa. MS/MS response for 2-OPP and 6-oxoPIP was normalized to the response for hexanoyl (C6)-carnitine, a metabolite that is already analyzed in the NeoBase 2 kit. Hexanoyl-carnitine levels in control DBS were comparable to control levels for 2-OPP in DBS and had a narrow control range, making hexanoyl-carnitine optimally suited for ratio-based normalization.

Statistics. For comparison of concentration ranges of 2-OPP and 6-oxoPIP in body fluids between controls and PDE-ALDH7A1 patients, a Mann-Whitney U test was used with P less than 0.001 as an overall cut-off for statistical significance. For comparing Aldh7a1-KO mice to WT mice, a Mann-Whitney U test was used with P less than 0.05 as cutoff for statistical significance. For zebrafish experiments, distance moved upon increasing concentrations of 2-OPP exposure were compared with a Kruskal-Wallis test, with a cutoff of P less than 0.05 for statistical significance. A Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare frequency of movements and total moved distance of 2-OPP–exposed zebrafish, with P less than 0.05 considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All patients and control subjects (or their guardians) registered their informed consent for the possible use of their leftover body fluid samples from clinical diagnostics for laboratory method validation purposes in their electronic patient record, in agreement with institutional and national legislation, as reviewed by the accredited Research Ethics Committee of Radboud University Medical Centre (file number 2021–7296).

Written informed consent for the use of the human brain tissue for research purposes was obtained from each subject or their legal guardian, and was approved by the Institutional Review Board of Seattle Children’s Hospital (application number 11756).

The Aldh7a1-KO mouse model used in this study was generated in accordance with guidelines of the Canadian Council on Animal Care under an approved protocol from the University of British Columbia Animal Care Committee (Animal Protocols numbers A15-0200, A15-0180, A14-0031, and A18-0117).

All zebrafish experiments were carried out in accordance with European guidelines on animal experiments (2010/63/EU).