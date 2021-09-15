Somatic reversion impacts myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia evolution in the short telomere disorders

To understand the mechanisms of telomere maintenance in patients with short telomere MDS/AML, we compared the prevalence of somatic mutations among 84 individuals who were divided across 3 groups: healthy controls (mean age 64 years, n = 28), patients with short telomere syndromes who did not have MDS/AML (mean age 60 years, n = 40), and patients with short telomere syndromes who fulfilled World Health Organization criteria for MDS/AML (mean age 56 years, n = 16). Table 1 summarizes their clinical characteristics. Both the control group and patients with short telomere syndromes were selected based on age over 40 years, while all the patients with short telomere MDS/AML with available DNA were included in the analysis. Healthy controls had normal telomere length, while the other 2 groups had comparable abnormalities in telomere length (Figure 1, B and C). We used a customized ultra-deep, error-corrected sequencing platform (13, 14), and designed our experiment to detect low frequency somatic mutations down to 0.5% variant allele frequency (VAF). Using this pipeline, we targeted 16 candidate genes in which mutations could functionally promote telomere maintenance. Their functions were grouped into 4 categories: (a) promoters of the core telomerase components, telomerase reverse transcriptase and telomerase RNA, TERT, and TR, (b) shelterin genes, of which several are mutated in cancer-prone families hypothesized to have long telomere syndromes (15, 16), (c) nuclear RNA exosome genes involved in TR processing and where loss-of-function has been shown to increase mature TR levels, and (d) ATRX and DAXX, known to be mutated in cancers that rely on alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT) mechanisms (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI147598DS1). In addition, we examined TP53, since its loss may allow bypass of the short telomere checkpoint (9). Among the 3 groups, we identified 36 clonal somatic mutations: 34 single nucleotide variants (SNVs) and 2 insertions/deletions. They were found in 7 of the 17 candidate genes (35%): TP53, the TERT promoter, POT1, TERF2IP, RBM7, SKIV2L2, and DIS3 (Figure 2, A–D and Table 2). Only 1 was found in a healthy control, and that mutation was a low allele frequency TP53 (VAF 1%) subclinical clonal hematopoiesis mutation. Another 10 TP53 mutations were identified and fell predominantly into the DNA binding domain, and all are recurrently mutated in cancer (Figure 2A). The latter mutations were divided equally among patients with short telomere syndromes with and without MDS/AML (although both patients who carried 2 TP53 mutations had MDS/AML), and the TP53 allele burden was also higher than that found in the patients who were MDS/AML-free (Figure 2A and Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 1 Study design and telomere lengths. (A) Flow diagram outlines study design, with gene categories and candidate genes examined by ultra-deep sequencing. (B) Telogram showing lymphocyte telomere length by flow cytometry and FISH relative to age-adjusted nomogram, with each dot representing a patient in 1 of the 3 groups represented in the key. (C) Dot plot shows the difference of each individual’s lymphocyte telomere length relative to the age-adjusted median in B. Error bars represent standard error of the mean. **P < 0.001 (Mann Whitney U test).

Figure 2 Somatic mutations relative to protein functional domains and POT1 functional studies. Schema showing somatic mutations relative to mutant protein/gene with conserved domains drawn for (A) TP53, (B) the TERT promoter, (C) shelterin components, and (D) nuclear RNA exosome components, respectively. The key denotes the group in which the mutation was identified, with open circle referring to controls, black circles to patients with short telomere syndromes without MDS/AML, and red circles to patients with short telomere syndromes with MDS/AML. (E) Electrophoretic mobility shift assay (EMSA) for mutant POT1 examining binding capacity to a telomere olignoculeotide. POT1ΔOB refers to a protein deleted for the first DNA binding domain (aa127-635). (F) Immunoblot of in vitro translated products shows stable missense mutant POT1 at expressed levels, with the Myc immunoblot confirming specificity. (G) Mean intensity of binding relative to WT, with error bars representing SEM. The data shown are from 3 EMSA experiments derived from 2 independent in vitro translation reactions.

Figure 3 Prevalence of mutations relative to age and MDS/AML diagnoses. (A) Chart showing age above and mutant gene identified in each column. Monosomy 7 refers to patients who had any chromosome 7q abnormality including -7, del(7q), or der(1;7) (q10;p10) as determined by karyotype. For patient indicated with X, karyotype information was not available. Ages in bold refer to individuals for whom DNA was derived from a bone marrow aspirate. †Patients who were analyzed for only the 3 most commonly mutant genes on a clinical panel; all others were sequenced on the customized panel. (B) Clone size is plotted by mutant gene or gene group as defined in the labels on the left in A.

Table 1 Clinical characteristics of controls and short telomere groups with and without MDS/AML

Table 2 Somatic telomere-related gene mutations relative to germline mutant gene, allele frequency, and CADD score

All the remaining somatic telomere gene mutations were exclusively in patients with short telomere syndromes with 30% carrying at least 1 mutation (16 of 56 short telomere vs. 0 of 28 controls, P < 0.001, Fisher’s exact test) (Table 2). The most common mutations were in the TERT promoter. They were seen at the –146 and –124 hotspots upstream of TERT’s transcription start site (Figure 2B). Nineteen percent (11 of 56) of the individuals in the combined short telomere groups carried at least one of these mutations. This rate is higher than the 5% to 7% prevalence previously reported in patients with pulmonary fibrosis and dyskeratosis congenita, which used less sensitive sequencing methods (17, 18). These TERT promoter mutations are identical to somatically mutated nucleotides found in numerous cancers, which create de novo ETS-binding sites that upregulate transcription of the intact TERT allele in trans with the germline mutation (17, 19–21). In the 1 patient in whom both canonical sites were mutated, the SNVs were on distinct alleles, indicating they arose in 2 different clones.

The next most common class of mutations was found in POT1, a negative regulator of telomere elongation. Two mutations were found in canonical splice junction sequences (Figure 2C and Table 2). For POT1’s and the missense mutations in the other 4 protein-coding genes, all but one had combined annotation-dependent depletion (CADD) scores greater than or equal to 20, signifying they represent the top 1% of damaging mutations, and 5 had a score of greater than or equal to 30, indicating they were in the top 0.1% of damaging mutations (Table 2). Several of the shelterin gene mutations and mutations in nuclear RNA exosome genes have been documented to be also somatically mutated in cutaneous malignant melanoma (CMM) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), among other cancers (Table 2). Somatic mutations at the POT1 p.H266 residue, for example, are the most common telomere maintenance mutation in CLL (22, 23), and 2 mutations, POT1 p.T41A and c.1687-1G>T, have been identified in familial melanoma, a long telomere syndrome phenotype(refs. 15, 24 and our unpublished observations). A third group of mutations was found in RNA processing genes, and the impact of loss-of-function of nuclear RNA exosome targeting (NEXT) complex genes RBM7 and SKIV2L2 and the nuclear RNA exosome essential nuclease DIS3 on increasing TR levels has been well documented (25, 26). We tested the functional consequences of the POT1 missense mutations in an electrophoretic mobility shift assay (EMSA). All 5 missense mutations in the OB folds fell within 3.5 Angstroms of telomeric DNA in the POT1-telomere crystal structure (23, 27) and showed impaired DNA binding to varying degrees (Figure 2, E–G). Notably, the p.K33E somatic mutation phenocopied a mutant that was deleted for the entire first OB fold of POT1 (Figure 2, E–G). In contrast, POT1 p.C605S, which is found in the TPP1-interacting domain (Figure 2C), showed no DNA binding defects. These collective data supported that multiple de novo somatic mutations arise relatively commonly in telomerase and telomere gene mutation carriers. They are functionally impactful and overlap with somatic telomere maintenance mutations seen in cancer.

We next examined if the telomere-related somatic mutations clustered in the patients with MDS/AML, but found a surprising and paradoxical result. Adults with short telomere syndromes who were MDS/AML-free had more mutations than those patients with MDS/AML (RR 4.4, 95% CI 1.2–16.7, P = 0.02, Fisher’s exact test). Among adults without MDS/AML, 35% had at least 1 and 18% had at least 2 somatic mutations (14 and 7 of 40, respectively, Figure 3A). But for patients with MDS/AML, only 13% (2 of 16) carried 1 and none carried 2 mutations. The somatic mutant clones were also on average 3.8-fold larger in MDS/AML-free adults (mean 14.7% vs. 3.9%). Notably, none of the MDS/AML patients had a clonal somatic mutation in a telomere gene with VAF greater than 10% (P = 0.048, Fisher’s exact test; Figure 3B), suggesting this 10% threshold may be a useful predictive threshold if validated in other studies. We assessed the incidence of MDS/AML in the patients who carried somatic reversion mutations and all of them remained MDS/AML-free with a median follow-up of 2.0 years (range 3 months–11 years).

If these somatic mutations correlate negatively with MDS/AML onset, we would predict they would be limited to or enriched in the myeloid lineage. To test this directly, we used droplet digital PCR to quantify the mutant fraction in whole blood and compared it with myeloid and T cell fractions. We studied 4 mutations (POT1 and DIS3) from 3 patients and found they were all enriched in the myeloid lineage while being low or undetectable in the T cell fraction (Figure 4, A–C, POT1, and Figure 4D, DIS3). To definitively test if the somatic mutations we identified were indeed reversion events, we correlated the germline and somatic mutant pathways and found remarkable associations. While TERT promoter mutations predominated in germline TERT mutation carriers (8 of 11), POT1 and TERF2IP mutations were associated with a more heterogeneous spectrum of germline mutations including TERT, TINF2, RTEL1, and PARN (Table 2). This observation is consistent with POT1 loss-of-function mutations playing a role in enhancing telomerase access or processivity (15). By contrast, mutations in the nuclear RNA exosome genes were exclusively detected in patients with germline defects in TR abundance or function. All 3 patients who carried these somatic mutations carried germline mutations in TR itself, the ribonucleoprotein DKC1, or had abnormally low TR levels (Table 2). These data support a model where myeloid-specific adaptation that arises in the highly replicative environment of hematopoiesis, and under the selective pressures of a germline short telomere defect, is associated with an MDS/AML-free state.