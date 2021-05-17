Functional characterization of CD4+ T cell receptors crossreactive for SARS-CoV-2 and endemic coronaviruses

Study participants, biospecimens, and HLA haplotyping. The term CCPs refers to patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 by nasal-swab PCR test, were symptomatic but not hospitalized, and have since recovered from COVID-19. The term PCs refers to peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) donors whose blood was drawn and processed prior to the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic (between 2017 and May 2019) (42). The median age of the 12 CCPs was 38.5 years (range 21 to 72 years). There were 8 males and 4 females. Two of the subjects were Hispanic. There were 8 White, 2 African American, 1 Asian, and 1 multiracial individual. All of the subjects except CCP2 had mild disease and were not hospitalized. CCP2 had well-controlled HIV on antiretroviral therapy and developed severe disease. Leukapheresis product was commercially purchased for all unexposed donors between 2011 and 2018 (STEMCELL Technologies). PBMCs from each study participant and unexposed donor were isolated from leukapheresis product or whole blood via Ficoll-Paque PLUS (Cytiva) gradient centrifugation and were viably cryopreserved at –140°C or were used immediately in FEST assay. CCP4 LCLs were conducted via EBV transformation of peripheral blood B cells at the Genetic Resources Core Facility, Johns Hopkins Institute of Genetic Medicine. Low-resolution MHC class I and II haplotyping was performed on DNA from each subject at the Johns Hopkins Hospital Immunogenetics Laboratory. High resolution was used for CCP4, CCP5, CCP6, PC3, PC5, PC6, PC7, and all additional LCLs at the Johns Hopkins Hospital Immunogenetics Laboratory.

Identification of human coronavirus-specific T cells. Overlapping peptide pools spanning the S protein of 4 common human coronaviruses (HCoV-NL63, HCoV-OC43, and HCoV-229E, BEI and JPT; and HCoV-HKU1, JPT), as well as overlapping peptide pools spanning the S and N proteins of SARS-CoV-2 (BEI and JPT) were used to stimulate CD4+ T cells in the ViraFEST assay as described previously (23), with minor modifications. Briefly, 2 × 106 PBMCs were plated in culture medium (IMDM, 5% human AB serum, 10 IU/ml IL-2, 50 μg/mL gentamicin) with 10 μg/ml of individual HCoV and CoV-2 peptide pools, a positive control CEFX Ultra SuperStim consisting of pooled CEF MHC II–restricted epitopes (PM-CEFX-3, JPT), a negative control HIV-1 Nef peptide pool (NIH AIDS Reagents), or without peptide. Each assay condition was performed in triplicate unless otherwise noted. On day 3, half the media was replaced with fresh culture media containing IL-2 (final concentration of 10 IU/mL IL-2). On day 7, half the media was replaced with fresh culture media containing IL-2 (final concentration of 10 IU/ml IL-2). On day 10, cells were harvested and CD4+ T cells were isolated using the EasySep CD4+ T cell isolation kit (STEMCELL, 17952). DNA was extracted from cultured CD4+ T cells using the QIAmp Micro-DNA Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions (QIAGEN). TCR-Seq of DNA extracted from cultured CD4+ T cells was performed by the Johns Hopkins FEST and TCR Immunogenomics Core Facility (FTIC) using the Oncomine TCR Beta Short-Read Assay (Illumina Inc). Samples were pooled and sequenced on an Illumina iSeq 100 using unique dual indexes.

Data preprocessing was performed to eliminate nonproductive TCR sequences and to align and trim the nucleotide sequences to obtain only the CDR3 region. Sequences not beginning with C or ending with F or W and having fewer than 7 amino acids in the CDR3 were eliminated. Resultant processed data files were uploaded to our publicly available MANAFEST analysis web app (http://www.stat-apps.onc.jhmi.edu/FEST/) to bioinformatically identify antigen-specific T cell clonotypes. Clones were considered positive based on the following criteria: (a) significantly expanded in the culture of interest (in 2 of 3 replicate wells) compared with the reference culture (PBMCs cultured with 10 IU/ml IL-2 and HIV-1 Nef pool or media without peptide for HIV+ donor CCP2) at an FDR less than the specified threshold (<0.05; default value), (b) significantly expanded in the culture wells of interest compared with every other culture well performed in tandem (FDR < 0.05; default value), and (c) having an odds ratio greater than 5 (default value). To identify crossreactive responses, we used statistical criteria established previously (26, 29).

Detection of antigen-specific T cell clonotypes in naive and memory CD4+ T cells. Naive and memory CD4+ T cells were isolated from cryopreserved PBMCs by first isolating CD4+ T cells from bulk PBMCs using the EasySep Human CD4+ T cell Enrichment Kit (STEMCELL, 19052) followed by using the EasySep Human Naive CD4+ T cell Enrichment Kit (STEMCELL, 19555). DNA was extracted from CD4+ T cells using the QIAmp Micro-DNA Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Deep TCR sequencing of DNA extracted from CD4+ T cells was performed by the Johns Hopkins FEST and TCR Immunogenomics Core Facility (FTIC) using the Adaptive Biotechnologies immunoSEQ human TCR-β kit.

Separately, 105 naive or memory CD4+ T cells isolated using the methods above were plated separately at a 1:1 ratio with T cell–depleted PBMCs and cultured with a CEF peptide pool (5 μg/ml). The ViraFEST culture was performed as described above. After 10 days of culture, all cells were harvested, and DNA was extracted from cultured cells using the QIAmp Micro-DNA Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Survey TCR-Seq of DNA extracted from cultured CD4+ T cells was performed by the Johns Hopkins FEST and TCR Immunogenomics Core Facility (FTIC) using the Adaptive Biotechnologies immunoSEQ human TCR-β kit. Data preprocessing was performed, and all data were uploaded to our publicly available MANAFEST analysis web app (http://www.stat-apps.onc.jhmi.edu/FEST/) to bioinformatically identify antigen-specific T cell clonotypes. The same statistical criteria mentioned above were used to determine CEF-specific T cell clonotypes. All SARS-CoV-2 S and CEF-reactive TCR Vβ CDR3 sequences identified in previous ViraFEST assays were searched for in the TCR-Seq TSV data files from cultured and uncultured naive and memory CD4+ T cells. The frequency of clones present in at least 1 naive or memory population was plotted using GraphPad Prism (version 9.0.2).

Intracellular staining of T cell activation cytokines. 107 PBMCs from CCP6 and CCP12 were cultured in R10 media with 10 IU/ml IL-2 and 5 μg/ml SARS-CoV-2 S or HCoV-NL63 S or without peptide for 10 to 12 days. At the end of the culture period, cells were washed and plated in fresh R10 media with 10 IU/ml IL-2 and rested overnight prior to restimulation with 5 μg/ml SARS-CoV-2 S or HCoV-NL63 S or without peptide. Protein transport inhibitors (GolgiPlug, 1 μg/ml; GolgiStop, 0.7 μg/ml) as well as antibodies against CD28 and CD49d (BD Biosciences) were added to the cultures. Following a 12-hour stimulation, the cells were washed and stained with annexin V (BV-421, BD Biosciences, 563973), CD3 (APC-Cy7, BioLegend, 300426), and CD4 (PerCP-Cy-5.5, BioLegend, 300530). We then fixed, permeabilized, and stained the cells intracellularly for cytokines IFN-γ (APC, BD Biosciences, 506510) and IL-2 (PE, BioLegend, 500307). Flow cytometry was done on a BD FACS LSR Fortessa flow cytometer, and data were analyzed with FlowJo, version 10. A minimum of 100,000 lymphocytes were collected and analyzed.

Identification of the cognate TCR-α for SARS-CoV-2– and HCoV-CCC–specific Vβ CDR3s. PBMCs from CCP4 were cultured for 10 days with SARS-CoV-2 S, SARS-CoV-2 N, and HCoV-NL63 S peptide pools as described above. On day 10, live CD4+ T cells were FACS sorted and subjected to single cell 5′ VDJ sequencing to identify phased TCR-α and TCR-β chain sequences at single-cell resolution using the 10x Genomics Chromium Single Cell 5′ VDJ sequencing platform on a chromium controller (10x Genomics) to achieve a target cell capture rate of 10,000 individual cells per sample. All samples were processed simultaneously, and the resulting libraries were prepared in a single batch following the manufacturer’s instructions for VDJ library preparation. The resulting 5′ VDJ libraries were subjected to next-generation sequencing at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center Experimental and Computational Genomics Core. Resulting data were preprocessed and analyzed using cellranger VDJ software (10x Genomics) and visualized using Loupe V(D)J browser (10x Genomics) to identify the paired TCR Vα chain for the cognate CDR3 Vβ chains identified by ViraFEST. IMGT Repertoire was used to identify the full amino acid sequence for each V and J gene for both the TCR-α and TCR-β chains.

Generation of a Jurkat reporter cell line. A gBlock was created with the human constant regions and the full TCR-α and TCR-β chains separately (Integrated DNA Technologies [IDT]). To generate a Jurkat reporter cell in which we could transfer our TCRs of interest, the endogenous TCR-α and TCR-β chains were knocked out of a specific Jurkat line that contains a luciferase reporter driven by an NFAT-response element (Promega) using the Alt-R CRISPR system (IDT). Two sequential rounds of CRISPR knockout were performed using crDNA targeting the TCR-α constant region (AGAGTCTCTCAGCTGGTACA) and the TCR-β constant region (AGAAGGTGGCCGAGACCCTC). crDNA and tracrRNA (IDT) were resuspended at 100 μM with Nuclear-Free Duplex Buffer (IDT). They were duplexed at a 1:1 molar ratio according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The duplexed RNA was cooled to room temperature before mixing with Cas9 Nuclease at a 1.2:1 molar ratio for 15 minutes, and 40 pmols of Cas9 RNP complexed with gRNA were mixed with 500,000 cells in 20 μl of OptiMEM, loaded into a 0.1 cm cuvette (Bio-Rad), and electroporated at 90 V and 15 ms using an ECM 2001 (BTX). Cells were transferred to complete growth medium and expanded for 7 days. Limiting dilution was used to acquire single cell clones, and gDNA was harvested using the Quick-DNA 96 Kit (Zymo Research). The regions flanking the CRISPR cut sites were PCR amplified (TCR-α forward primer: GCCTAAGTTGGGGAGACCAC; reverse primer: GAAGCAAGGAAACAGCCTGC; TCR-β forward primer: TCGCTGTGTTTGAGCCATCAGA, reverse primer: ATGAACCACAGGTGCCCAATTC) and Sanger sequenced. Only TCR-α–/β– clones were selected. Complete knockout was confirmed by failure to restore CD3 expression on electroporation with only a TCR-α or TCR-β chain, and successful CD3 expression on electroporation with both TCR chains.

CD8 was transduced into the TCR-α–/β– Jurkat reporter cells using the MSCV Retroviral Expression System (Clontech). gBlocks (IDT) encoding CD8α and CD8β chains separated by a T2A self-cleaving peptide were cloned into the pMSCVpuro retroviral vector by HiFi DNA assembly (New England Biolabs). The plasmid was then cotransfected with a pVSV-G envelope vector into the GP2-293 packaging cell line per the manufacturer’s instructions. Viral supernatant was harvested 48 hours after transfection and concentrated 20-fold using Retro-X Concentrator (Clontech). For transduction, non–tissue culture–treated 48-well plates were coated with 150 μL retronectin (Clontech) in PBS at 10 μg/mL overnight at 4°C. Plates were then blocked with 10% FBS for 1 hour at room temperature, followed by washing once with PBS. After removing PBS, viral particles and 2 × 105 of TCR-α–/β– Jurkat reporter cells were added to each well in a total volume of 500 μL cell culture media. Plates were spun at 2000g for 1 hour at 20°C, then incubated at 37°C. Selection with 1 μg/mL puromycin (Thermo Fisher Scientific) began 3 days later. Single-cell clones were established by limiting dilution, and clones were subsequently screened for CD8 expression by flow cytometry. To generate a Jurkat reporter line that expresses both CD4 and CD8, CD4 viral particles were produced and transduced into the CD8-expressing Jurkat reporter cells using similar procedures.

Jurkat TCR transfer. TCRs of interest were introduced into the CD4/CD8 TCR-α–/-β– Jurkat reporter line by cloning the TCR-α and TCR-β chains separately into the pCI vector (Promega) by HiFi DNA assembly (New England Biolabs). The 2 plasmids were coelectroporated into the TCR-α–/-β– Jurkat reporter line using 4 mm cuvettes (Bio-Rad) and 275V for 10 ms for 3 pulses at a 0.1 interval between pulses. Cells were rested in RPMI 10% FBS at 37°C for 24 hours. TCR expression efficiency was assessed by CD3 expression using flow cytometry. After rest, live Jurkat cells were counted and plated at a 1:1 ratio with patient-matched LCLs and peptide pools. Peptide titrations were carried out from 50 μg/ml to 1.25 μg/ml to assess TCR reactivity to peptide pools. Cells and peptides were cocultured for 24 hours. TCR activity was assessed by NFAT-luciferase reporter readout using the Bio-Glo Luciferase Assay System (Promega).

Epitope identification and avidity analysis. Crossreactive and monoreactive TCRs were cloned into the Jurkat reporter cell line and plated at a 1:1 ratio with patient-derived LCLs. They were first tested for reactivity to minipools consisting of 10 peptides making up the entirety of the SARS-CoV-2 or HCoV-NL63 S protein. Once the reactive minipool was identified, the same TCRs were again transfected into Jurkats and plated with LCLs and the individual SARS-CoV-2 and HCoV-NL63 peptides representing the stimulating minipool. Once the specific peptide was identified, we did peptide titrations from 20 μg/ml to 0.15 μg/ml to assess TCR avidity for each stimulating peptide. TCR activity was again assessed by NFAT-luciferase reporter readout using Bio-Glo Luciferase Assay System (Promega). TCR EC 50 was calculated by identifying the peptide concentration (μg/ml) required to reach one-half plateaued RLU. If 20 μg/ml of peptide was insufficient to maximize Jurkat-TCR activation, then we estimated EC 50 by calculating the peptide concentration (μg/ml) required to read one-half maximum RLU reached in our assay. TCR EC 50 was then used as a metric to estimate TCR relative avidity for individual 17 mer peptides. Two-tailed Student’s t test was performed using the mean of the EC 50 of crossreactive TCRs for SARS-CoV-2 and the mean of the EC 50 of monoreactive TCRs for SARS-CoV-2.

Heatmaps and unrooted phylogenetic trees. The nonredundant TCR sequences were defined by excluding the first 3 and last 3 amino acids of the TCR Vβ CDR3 region due to significant sequence overlap at the beginning and end of the CDR3 sequence (36, 43). The Levenshtein distance between each pair of TCR sequences was calculated based on nonredundant TCRs, using the stringdist R package (44). The TCR sequence homology pattern was visualized in a heatmap and an unrooted phylogenetic tree, where each row of the heatmap and each leaf of the unrooted phylogenetic tree represented a TCR Vβ CDR3 sequence from a sample. The heatmap and unrooted phylogenetic tree were generated using the pheatmap and ape R packages respectively. All analyses were performed using R software, version 3.6.1.

Statistics. Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test was performed to compare the fold change of crossreactive clones in response to NL63 S versus SARS-CoV-2 S and CCC S versus SARS-CoV-2 S. Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare the fold change of SARS-CoV-2 S monoreactive versus crossreactive clones. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. This study was conducted according to Declaration of Helsinki principles and was approved by the IRB of Johns Hopkins University. All study participants gave written, informed consent before their inclusion in this study.

Data availability. All raw TCR sequencing data have been made publicly available. Illumina data were deposited in the NCBI’s Sequence Read Archive (SRA BioProject PRJNA 705196, CD4+ T Cell Receptor Sequencing of COVID-19 Convalescent, Vaccinated, or Pre-COVID Healthy Donors). PC5-7 and additional naive versus memory experiments were sequenced using the Adaptive Biotechnologies TCR-sequencing kit, and those data can be accessed from the Adaptive Biotechnologies ImmuneACCESS Repository (DOI: 10.21417/AGBZ2021JCI, https://clients.adaptivebiotech.com/admin/pub/dykema-2021-jci).