A metabolic biomarker predicts Parkinson’s disease at the early stages in patients and animal models

The 6-OHDA rat model allows the study of different stages of PD. Although PD diagnosis in humans relies on a scale that integrates evaluations of both neuropsychiatric and primarily motor symptoms (24), its final confirmation relies on postmortem histological evaluations that include dopaminergic loss in the nigrostriatal pathway, leading to denervation of the DS, and the presence of α-synuclein containing Lewy bodies. In order to categorize each 6-OHDA rat presenting its own PD phenotype without temporal evolution of its symptoms and its dopaminergic lesions in a subgroup corresponding to a specific disease stage (i.e., prodromal-like or clinical-like), we established a score, called the Parkinson’s disease progression (PDP) score. The PDP score was based on the same kind of criteria used for patients, i.e., (a) the neuropsychiatric component, evaluated by operant self-administration performances (motivation); (b) fine motor capacities, evaluated by stepping test performances; (c) and extent of the DS lesion, evaluated by postmortem histological analysis. Based on this score, we assigned the PD animals to 2 categories, prodromal-like or clinical-like. These terms will be used throughout the study (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Striatal dopaminergic denervation induced by bilateral 6-OHDA lesion of the SNc leads to apathetic-like behavior and fine motor dysfunctions. (A) A PDP total score, as the sum of histological and behavioral components, was assigned to each animal, from 0 (sham-operated animal) to 3 to 7 (prodromal-like animal) or 8 to 12 (clinical-like animal). (B) Examples of TH-stained coronal sections of sham-operated and 6-OHDA rat brains at 3 striatal levels with respect to bregma and corresponding diagrams selected from the atlas of Paxinos and Watson (79), with areas used for quantification of dopaminergic denervation. Scale bar: 2 mm. (C) Quantification of TH-IR staining loss at the striatal levels shown in B, expressed as a percentage of the mean value obtained for sham-operated animals (n = 22). We observed a large decrease of TH-positive neurons in DS and a lighter decrease in Nacc of prodromal (n = 14) and clinical-like (n = 15) rats. (D) 6-OHDA SNc lesion induced an abrupt instrumental deficit in an operant sucrose self-administration procedure. Results are expressed as the mean number of sucrose deliveries per session. Sham-operated rats (n = 22); prodromal-like rats (n = 14); clinical-like rats (n = 15). (E) 6-OHDA SNc lesion reduced the number of adjusting steps in a stepping procedure only in clinical-like animals. Results are expressed as the mean number of forelimb adjustments for 2 trials before (left bars) and after (right bars) 6-OHDA (prodromal-like (n = 14) and clinical-like (n = 15) animals or saline (sham) injection (n = 22). Data are presented as mean ± SEM and were determined by 1-way ANOVA or RM-ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc or Šidák’s test. ***P ≤ 0.001, compared with sham-operated animals; ##P ≤ 0.01, clinical-like compared with prodromal-like; #P < 0.05; §§§P ≤ 0.001, before surgery compared with after surgery.

Tyrosine hydroxylase immunoreactivity (TH-IR) revealed that bilateral 6-OHDA injection in the substantia nigra pars compacta (SNc) led to a partial nigrostriatal dopaminergic lesion resulting in dopaminergic denervation in the DS and, to a lesser extent, in the Nacc (Figure 2, B and C). Indeed, TH-IR quantification showed a significant loss (62.2%; P ≤ 0.001) of dopaminergic projections in the DS of prodromal-like animals compared with sham-operated animals, with a greater loss in clinical-like animals (71.96%). A slight loss of TH-IR was also observed in the Nacc of 6-OHDA animals (Figure 2C). This denervation pattern preserves learning and global ambulatory activity of animals (19), allowing study of motivational processes without the potential bias related to locomotor alterations often present in PD animal models (refs. 19, 22, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146400DS1). Motivation was measured by a sucrose self-administration procedure. Prior to surgery, rats learned the motivation task and reached their maximum performance level (about 80 rewards per 1-hour session). After surgery, the performances of sham-operated rats remained stable, while those of 6-OHDA animals dramatically decreased (30%–66%; Figure 2D). Regarding fine motor skills, the 6-OHDA infusion did not reduce the number of adjusting steps, except in the clinical-like group, where it strongly decreased (Figure 2E). We then investigated the metabolic dysregulations of each animal in association with its PDP score, i.e., its PD stage.

Serum metabolic signature coevolves with PD progression in 6-OHDA rats. Figure 3A illustrates a typical proton nuclear magnetic resonance (1H NMR) spectrum of 6-OHDA rat serum, acquired at an ultrahigh magnetic field (23T). This allowed the identification of approximately 50 metabolites (Supplemental Table 2). The score plot of the orthogonal partial least squares (OPLS) analysis, performed with the NMR data and PDP scores for each animal (i.e., the 6-OHDA serum OPLS model) shows a clear gradation of dot colors from “cold” (light yellow) on the left to “hot” (red) on the right. This indicates that the metabolic profile coevolves with disease progression (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Serum metabolic profile of 6-OHDA rats evolves with PD progression. (A) Example of 1HNMR spectrum at 950 MHz (δ0.5–4.7 ppm and δ6–8.5 ppm) using CPMG pulse sequence. Assignment was as follows: 1, isoleucine; 2, leucine; 3, valine; 4, BHB; 5, lactate; 6, alanine; 7, arginine; 8, lysine; 9, acetate; 10, glutamine; 11, methionine; 12, acetone; 13, acetoacetate; 14, glutamate; 15, pyruvate; 16, citrate; 17, asparagine; 18, creatine; 19, phosphocreatine; 20, DMSO2; 21, choline; 22, PC; 23, glucose; 24, betaine; 25, myoinositol; 26, glycine; 27, glycerol; 28, threonine; 29, glycerophosphocholine; 30, serine; 31, ascorbate; 32, glycerate; 33, proline; 34, deoxycytidine triphosphate; 35, tyrosine; 36, histidine; 37-phenylalanine; 38, formate. Macromolecules are not specified (see Supplemental Table 2). (B and C) OPLS model built with 1HNMR spectra of serum samples from 6-OHDA (n = 29) and sham-operated (n = 22) rats and their PDP scores: the 6-OHDA serum OPLS model. R2Y = 0.926; Q2 = 0.604; 1 predictive and 3 orthogonal components; CV-ANOVA, P = 3.47 × 10–7. (B) Score plot versus the first predictive and first orthogonal components. A clear gradation of color is observed from left to right, showing that metabolic profiles evolve with PD progression. (C) Loadings plotted in 1D with NMR variables color coded for their correlation with PD score from green (low correlation) to red (high correlation). Positive peaks indicate upregulated metabolites along with increasing PDP score, while negative peaks indicate downregulated metabolites along with PDP score evolution. (D) Relative amplitude of the metabolites most involved in metabolic gradation in 6-OHDA animals, i.e., alanine, betaine, BHB, DMSO2, glycine, lactate, pyruvate, serine, threonine, and valine in sham-operated (n = 22), prodromal-like (n = 14), and clinical-like (n = 15) animals. Data are represented as mean ± SEM, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test and correction for multiple comparisons. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

The animals were assigned to different disease-stage groups afterwards, according to their individual PDP scores, in order to mimic a clinical approach (see Methods). Among the 14 metabolites with a correlation with PDP score of 0.5 or more in the OPLS (Figure 3C), we found that 10 were modified in at least 1 PD-like group compared with those in sham-operated animals (Figure 3D): alanine, betaine, β-hydroxybutyrate (BHB), dimethyl sulfone (DMSO2), glycine, lactate, pyruvate, threonine, serine, and valine. These metabolites did not evolve identically with disease progression. First, 6 metabolites were modified in the prodromal-like stage: alanine, BHB, glycine, lactate, and serine increased, while betaine decreased. Their levels then remained stable in the clinical-like stage. Secondly, pyruvate progressively increased as PD progressed. Finally, 3 metabolites were only modified at the clinical-like stage: DMSO2 and valine decreased, while threonine increased (Figure 3D). Thus, metabolic dysregulations observed in the sera of 6-OHDA rats could be highly predictive of each PD-like stage.

Brain tissue metabolic profiles in the 6-OHDA rat model reflect dysregulations in serum. Proton high-resolution magic angle spinning (1H HRMAS) NMR spectroscopy was used to investigate the metabolic profiles of unprocessed brain biopsies (DS and Nacc) from 6-OHDA animals, sampled at the same levels as the sections used for histology to quantify dopaminergic denervation. A representative spectrum of a DS biopsy from a 6-OHDA rat is shown in Figure 4A, with labeling of assigned and quantified metabolites. Regarding DS samples, the OPLS analysis (i.e., the 6-OHDA DS OPLS model) revealed that cerebral metabolic profiles coevolved with individual PDP scores, as in serum (Figure 4B). The significant dysregulations of key metabolites are illustrated in Figure 4C. Compared with those in sham-operated animals, one metabolite, taurine, was significantly increased in the prodromal-like group (P ≤ 0.05), while 4 metabolites were significantly modified in the clinical-like group: alanine, lactate, phosphocreatine and creatine (PCR) increased, and glutamate decreased.

Figure 4 Brain metabolic profile of 6-OHDA rats is gradually modified during PD progression, consistently with serum results. (A) Example of 1H HRMAS NMR spectra of 6-OHDA rat rain (DS) at 500 MHz. Assignment was as follows: 1, lactate; 2, alanine; 3, GABA; 4, Acetate; 5, N, acetylaspartate; 6, glutamate; 7, glutamine; 8, aspartate; 9, gluthation; 10, phosphocreatine and creatine; 11, choline; 12, phosphoethanolamine; 13, PC; 14, glycerophosphocholine; 15, myoinositol; 16, taurine; 17, scyllo-inositol; 18, glycine; 19, ascorbate. (B) Score plot of the OPLS model built with 1H HRMAS NMR spectra of DS versus the first predictive and the first orthogonal components (6-OHDA DS OPLS model). There is clear color gradation from left to right, showing that metabolic profiles evolve with PD progression. R2Y = 0.883; Q2 = 0.703, 1 predictive and 3 orthogonal components, CV ANOVA P = 0.0003. (C) Relative amplitude of metabolites in DS in sham-operated (n = 15), prodromal-like (n = 10), and clinical-like (n = 9) 6-OHDA animals for the 5 key metabolites implicated in metabolic gradation observed in the OPLS, i.e., alanine, glutamate, lactate, phosphocreatine, creatine (PCR), and taurine. (D) Score plot of the OPLS models built with 1H HRMAS NMR spectra, of Nacc versus the first predictive and first orthogonal components (6-OHDA Nacc OPLS model). Color gradation from left to right shows the evolution of metabolic profiles with PD progression. R2Y = 0.690; Q2 = 0.523, 1 predictive and 1 orthogonal component, CV ANOVA, P = 0.0005. (E) Relative amplitude of metabolites in Nacc in sham-operated (n = 14), prodromal-like (n = 10), and clinical-like (n = 7) 6-OHDA animals for the 4 key metabolites implicated in metabolic gradation observed in the OPLS, i.e., alanine, choline, lactate, and PC. Data are represented as mean ± SEM, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test and correction for multiple comparisons. *P ≤ 0.05.

The OPLS analysis of Nacc data (i.e., the 6-OHDA Nacc OPLS model) showed the same trend, although less clearly (Figure 4D). The univariate statistics revealed a substantial increase of alanine and lactate in the prodromal-like group, whereas the clinical-like group was characterized by an increase of phosphocholine (PC) and a decrease of choline compared with that in sham-operated animals (Figure 4E). These experiments show that both alanine and lactate exhibit similar dysregulation between serum and brain.

Pramipexole partially reverses serum and tissue metabolic dysregulations induced by 6-OHDA. We further evaluated whether the serum metabolic profile could be influenced by the use of pramipexole (Pra), a widely used dopaminergic treatment in newly diagnosed PD patients that is known to improve only neuropsychiatric symptoms at low doses in animal models (22, 25). As expected, after 15 days of subchronic administration of Pra, the deficits in the self-administration task measured in 6-OHDA rats were fully and partially reversed in prodromal-like and clinical-like animals, respectively. In contrast, the performances of rats treated with vehicle (Veh) did not improve (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Impact of chronic treatment with a dopaminergic agonist (Pra) on behavioral and metabolic dysregulations of 6-OHDA rats. (A) Self-administration performances. Mean number of sucrose deliveries per session after surgery or after chronic administration of Veh or Pra (last 3 days). Pra treatment (n = 6) induced a total reversion of the lesion effect on the number of sucrose deliveries in prodromal-like compared with Veh (n = 8). In clinical-like animals, Pra treatment (n = 7) induced a moderate increase in the number of sucrose deliveries compared with Veh (n = 7) without reaching the performance of sham-operated animals (n = 12). (B) Serum metabolic dysregulations. Percentage of variation of serum metabolites between control and prodromal-like animals (n = 14; open bar) and between prodromal-like animals treated with Veh or Pra (n = 6; hatched bar). Alanine, betaine, BHB, and pyruvate vary in the opposite direction compared with the lesion effect. (C and D) Brain metabolic dysregulations. Percentage of variation of brain tissue metabolites normalized to sham-operated animals treated with Veh in DS and in Nacc. Note in prodromal-like (C) and clinical-like animals (D), respectively, the reversion of metabolic dysregulation induced by Pra (n = 9 for DS and n = 10 for Nacc for both groups; hatched bar) compared with Veh (n = 10 for each structure in prodromal-like animal; n = 9 for DS and n = 7 for Nacc in clinical-like animal; filled bar). Data are represented as mean ± SEM, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; #P ≤ 0.05, prodromal-like or clinical-like Pra compared with prodromal-like or clinical-like Veh.

Concerning the serum metabolic profiles, to simultaneously visualize the effect of the 6-OHDA lesion and the treatment, the metabolite levels of prodromal-like animals were normalized to their levels in sham-operated animals (lesion effect) or in lesioned animals given Veh (Pra effect). In prodromal-like animals, the alanine, BHB, and pyruvate levels increased after lesion (Figure 3D and Figure 5B) and were significantly decreased by Pra (Figure 5B), while betaine decreased after lesion, but increased in Pra animals. In the clinical-like group, metabolic reversion induced by Pra was very limited and concerned only alanine. This is consistent with the modest behavioral reversion observed (slight effect on the self-administration task and no effect on the motor task; ref. 25, data not shown).

In contrast to serum, for which several longitudinal samples could be taken in the same animal, brain samples could only be collected at the end of the experiment, when all animals had received chronic Pra treatment. Therefore, sham-operated animals treated with Veh were used to normalize the metabolite levels. As in serum, Pra administration caused a decrease of some metabolites previously increased by 6-OHDA lesions. In prodromal-like animals, this was observed for alanine in DS and Nacc and for lactate in Nacc (Figure 5C). In the clinical-like group, the alanine levels after Pra evolved similarly to those of prodromal-like animals, and lactate was significantly modified in DS. Furthermore, we observed a reversion of PCR and PC levels in DS and Nacc respectively (Figure 5D).

Overall, the 6-OHDA rat model showed substantial alterations in both the serum and tissue metabolomes, associated with the progression of the disease and already detectable in the prodromal-like stage. Moreover, some of these alterations were partially reversed by chronic administration of Pra, which also reversed neuropsychiatric deficits. In order to assess the specificity of the biomarkers found in the 6-OHDA model regarding progression and pathophysiological mechanisms of the disease, we extended the serum metabolomics study to 2 other PD animal models.

6-OHDA rats, α-synuclein rats, and MPTP monkeys share common serum metabolic perturbations. First, using the same rat strain (Sprague-Dawley) as in the 6-OHDA study, we selected an α-synuclein rat model in which the overexpression of human A53T α-synuclein was induced in the SNc using adeno-associated viral vectors (AAV). This expression leads to progressive neurodegeneration in the targeted region, allowing follow-up of the different stages of PD in the same animal (20), namely, a prodromal-like stage approximately 3 weeks after injection and a clinical-like stage after approximately 10 weeks, characterized by degeneration of the nigrostriatal pathway accompanied by motor dysfunctions reminiscent of the impairments observed in the clinical phase of PD (Supplemental Figure 2).

OPLS-DA analysis was used to evaluate whether a specific metabolic signature was associated with each disease stage (i.e., the α-synuclein serum OPLS-DA model). Sham-operated animals (i.e., infected with GFP) exhibited no difference among the 3 time points, 0, 3, and 10 weeks after injection (Supplemental Figure 3), while for α-synuclein animals, the 3 time points were clearly separated (Figure 6A), indicating that each stage was characterized by a specific metabolic signature. In particular, an increase of BHB, glycine, pyruvate, and serine and a decrease of betaine were observed over time, as in 6-OHDA rats. Moreover, in the α-synuclein rat model only, myo-inositol decreased, while acetoacetate and creatine increased (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Alternative PD models from different animal species show similar metabolic dysregulations in serum. (A) Score plot of the OPLS-DA model built with 1HNMR spectra of serum samples from α-synuclein rats versus first predictive and first orthogonal components (α-synuclein OPLS model). Three groups are clearly discriminated, mimicking 3 different stages of PD (sham operated, n = 12; prodomal-like, n = 11 clinical-like n = 11). R2Y = 0.929; Q2 = 0.518; 1 predictive and 3 orthogonal components; CV ANOVA, P = 0.008. (B) Relative amplitude of most discriminating metabolites in the α-synuclein OPLS model, i.e., acetoacetate, betaine, BHB, creatine, glycine, myoinositol (myo), pyruvate,and serine in sham-operated (n = 12), prodromal-like (n = 11), and clinical-like (n = 11) animals. (C) Score plot of the OPLS-DA model built with 1HNMR spectra of serum samples from nonhuman MPTP primates versus first predictive and first orthogonal components (MPTP OPLS-DA model). Sham-operated (n = 6) and clinical-like (n = 8) animals are clearly discriminated. R2Y = 0.998; Q2 = 0.963; 1 predictive and 1 orthogonal component; CV ANOVA P = 0.0005. (D) Relative amplitude of most discriminating metabolites in the MPTP OPLS-DA model, i.e., acetoacetate, alanine, betaine, BHB, creatine, lactate, pyruvate, and valine in sham-operated (n = 6) and MPTP (n = 8) animals. Data are represented as mean ± SEM, mixed model followed by Tukey’s post hoc test or Mann-Whitney test. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

These results revealed similarities in metabolic disturbances for 2 different PD rat models that were associated with disease progression. To further investigate, we performed metabolic analysis in a nonhuman primate PD model, the MPTP model, which mimics the clinical stage of PD and presents a greater homology with humans (26).

The OPLS-DA model presented in Figure 6C (i.e., the MPTP serum OPLS-DA model) showed clear discrimination between sham-operated and MPTP groups. On the one hand, nonhuman MPTP primates presented a significant increase of lactate and a decrease of valine, as in 6-OHDA rats. On the other hand, acetoacetate and creatine significantly increased, as in the α-synuclein rats. Finally, we observed an increase of BHB and pyruvate and a decrease of betaine, as in both rodent models (Figure 6D). Taken together, these results reveal common metabolic alterations associated with PD progression in 3 different animal models performed in 2 different species. To further validate the clinical relevance of these markers, we compared these preclinical results to those obtained in PD patient samples.

Serum metabolic signatures of de novo PD patients and PD animal models have similarities. Each cohort was first analyzed individually, i.e., each de novo PD patient group (n = 19/21 NIH/Italy) was compared with an age- and sex-matched control group (n = 30/23 NIH/Italy). Except for some metabolites, such as alanine (data not shown), the observed variations were consistent between the 2 cohorts, as shown in Figure 7. For instance, we observed a marginal increase of BHB and acetoacetate in Italian PD patients (+28.3%, P = 0.24 and +17.2%, P = 0.05, respectively), which was even higher in NIH PD patients (+103.2%, P = 0.09 and +28.1%, P = 0.12).

To increase statistical power, the 2 cohorts were pooled (n = 42 PD, n = 53 control). Nevertheless, as the data variance was mostly affected by sample origin, i.e., Italian or NIH, independently of the case (PD or control), we performed a 2-way ANOVA with (a) the origin of the cohort and (b) the case (control or PD) as factors to extract PD information only. Figure 7 presents the metabolites significant for the case factor only, without interaction between the cohort origin and the case. The increase of BHB and acetoacetate observed in each cohort became significant when pooled. Betaine was significantly decreased in the serum of PD patients, as in the α-synuclein and MPTP models. Moreover, valine significantly decreased, as observed in the 6-OHDA rat model. Finally, a trend toward a decrease of leucine was noted. Moreover, the analysis of a subset of serum samples from other de novo PD patients treated with 0.5 to 4.5 mg/d Pra (n = 9) revealed a tendency toward normalization of BHB and betaine levels compared with those of nontreated PD patients, as observed in 6-OHDA rats (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 7 Main metabolic changes between PD patients and controls in NIH and Italian cohorts. For each cohort, a t test was performed to find significant differences between PD patients (n = 19 for NIH and n = 23 for first Italian cohorts) and healthy control subjects (n = 30 for NIH and n = 21 first Italian cohorts), while 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s post hoc test was performed on both cohorts grouped to highlight pathology effects. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01.

Serum metabolites as putative composite biomarker for early diagnosis of PD. We next assessed the diagnostic value of the metabolites found to discriminate prodromal-like animals from sham operated or de novo PD patients from controls. We developed multiple logistic regression models based on the metabolites that were statistically significant in the above comparisons and in at least 3 of the 4 PD models studied (6-OHDA, α-synuclein, MPTP, and human), i.e., acetoacetate, betaine, creatine, BHB, pyruvate, and valine. We tested each metabolite individually and all possible combinations thereof and pooled prodromal-like animals from the 6-OHDA and α-synuclein models.

The best regression model, as evaluated by the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves, retained all 6 metabolites, using a regression based on the following predictive algorithm: (P = 1.107 × 10–15): logit(P) = log(P/(1 − P)) = –54.72 + 0.49 BHB + 0.39 pyruvate – 0.42 valine + 0.06 acetoacetate + 0. 52 creatine – 0.10 betaine. The ROC curve had an AUC of 0.936. By applying the optimal threshold of 0.618 (sensitivity, 0.853, specificity, 0.880; Figure 8A), we found an accuracy of 92.5%, indicating that 37 of the 40 animals included in the validation cohort (clinical-like rats and all primates) were correctly predicted regarding what group they belonged to.

Figure 8 Logistic regression provided a serum biomarker composed of 6 metabolites: BHB, acetoacetate, valine, creatine, betaine, and pyruvate. (A) ROC curve with serum samples of prodromal-like (n = 25) and sham-operated (n = 34) animal models (6-OHDA and α-synuclein rats) (AUC = 0.936; sensitivity: 0.853; specificity: 0.88). (B) ROC curve with data of PD patients and matched controls of NIH cohort in red (n = 19 and n = 30; AUC = 0.88; sensitivity: 0.957; specificity: 0.714) and first Italian cohort in blue (n = 23 and n = 21; AUC = 0.83; sensitivity: 0.65, specificity: 0.90).

Concerning human samples, we used the NIH cohort to train the model since (a) this was the largest cohort and (b) it included only recently diagnosed patients (de novo patients diagnosed ≤ 1 year) in contrast with the Italian cohort, which included patients with PD duration of 3 years or less, defined from symptom onset to diagnosis. Again, as with animal data, the best regression model retained all 6 metabolites and was based on the following predictive algorithm: (P = 1.95 × 10–4): logit(P) = log(P/(1 − P)) = −42.78 + 0.16 BHB – 3.31 pyruvate – 12.01 valine + 7.06 acetoacetate + 3.14 creatine – 7.79 betaine. The subsequent ROC curve had an AUC of 0.87. The optimum threshold was 0.279, and corresponding sensitivity and specificity were, respectively, 0.952 and 0.714 (Figure 8B). Using this classifier, the subjects of the Italian cohort were predicted to have PD with 82.6% accuracy, with 17.4% false negatives. Consistently, the ROC curve built with the same classifier and Italian cohort had an AUC of 0.83 (See Figure 8B). To perform a first prospective-like validation, samples from a second set of de novo PD patients from Italy (n = 36), obtained after all the above-described analyses, were submitted to the same NMR-based metabolomics workflow, and 84.6% of them were classified as PD.

Finally, a multiple logistic regression was performed using serum data from all PD animals (prodromal-like and clinical-like) from all models using the same 6 metabolites and was evaluated with the subsequent ROC curve presenting an AUC of 0.954 (Supplemental Figure 5) and an accuracy of 88.9%. Altogether, the accuracy of the composite biomarker developed from the same 6 serum metabolites was at least 82.6% whatever the species.