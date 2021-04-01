Sensitive tracking of circulating viral RNA through all stages of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Analytical validation of a CRISPR-enhanced assay to detect SARS-CoV-2 RNA in blood. Previous studies have shown that SARS-CoV-2 RNA is detectable at highly variable rates, upon RT-qPCR analysis of peripheral blood samples from confirmed COVID-19 cases (15–17), with positive samples exhibiting low viral RNA concentrations. We therefore used a CRISPR-based signal amplification approach to enhance the detection of a RT-PCR–amplified SARS-CoV-2 gene target. In this approach, a 1-step RT-PCR reaction is employed to amplify a SARS-CoV-2 target from extracted plasma RNA, after which the guide RNA–mediated binding of Cas12a to an amplicon target activates its cleavage activity. Cas12a activity in this reaction is proportional to its binding of its target amplicon, and its cleavage of a quenched fluorescence oligonucleotide probe produces a fluorescence signal that indicates a sample’s SARS-CoV-2 RNA concentration after its comparison to a standard curve (Figure 2A). In this assay, plasma-derived RNA was analyzed to detect the SARS-CoV-2 open reading frame 1ab (ORF1ab) for COVID-19 diagnosis and the human ribonuclease P subunit p30 (RPP30) as an internal control for successful RNA extraction (Figure 2B and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146031DS1). CRISPR-ABC exhibited robust specificity and low background when analyzing healthy human plasma spiked with RNA from viruses responsible for common human respiratory infections (Figure 2C and Supplemental Table 3). After optimizing RT-PCR and CRISPR reaction parameters (Supplemental Figures 1 and 2), CRISPR-ABC exhibited a broad linear detection range (1 × 104 – 2 × 104 copy/μL;), with an estimated limit of quantification (LoQ) of 1.1 copy/μL (Figure 2, D and E), and detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA in at least 95% of healthy plasma replicate samples spiked with at least 0.2 copy/μL heat-inactivated SARS-CoV-2 virus (Figure 2F) to yield a limit of detection (LoD) of 0.2 copy/μL. A similar result was obtained when healthy plasma replicates were directly spiked with SARS-CoV-2 RNA (Supplemental Figure 3). The CRISPR-ABC assay LoD was 5 times lower than that determined for a standard RT-qPCR assay when it was used to analyze the same samples (Supplemental Figure 4) and 5 to 100 times lower than reported for similar assays analyzing SARS-CoV-2 RNA from spiked nasal, throat, or nasopharyngeal swab RNA extract samples or standards (Supplemental Table 4).

Figure 2 Analytical validation of the CRISPR-ABC assay. (A) CRISPR-ABC assay schematic. A SARS-CoV-2 ORF1ab target amplified from plasma RNA is quantified by comparing target- and CRISPR-mediated probe cleavage against that produced by a standard curve generated by RT-PCR of SARS-CoV-2 ORF1ab RNA samples of known concentration. (B) CRISPR-ABC signal in positive control (PC; 104 copy/μL) and no template control (NTC; nuclease-free water) samples. (C) CRISPR-ABC specificity with healthy human plasma spiked with or without indicated virus RNA or virions. (D) Limit of detection and (E) linear range of the assay. Shading denotes the 95% confidence interval of the fitted line. (F) CRISPR-ABC reproducibility for replicate plasma samples spiked with 0 to 1 copy/μL of inactivated SARS-CoV-2 virus. Graphs present the mean ± SD of 3 technical replicates for each sample. ****P < 0.0001 for a difference between the zero concentration sample and all other groups by 1-way ANOVA adjusted for multiple comparisons.

SARS-CoV-2 RNA expression in serial plasma and mucosal samples. Given the uncertainty regarding the potential time course of detectable SARS-CoV-2 RNA in biological specimens during pulmonary and extrapulmonary infection, we employed CRISPR-ABC to evaluate viral RNA levels in nasal swab, plasma, and rectal swab samples obtained from NHPs before and after infection with aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 virus (1.4 × 104 TCID 50 ). This group included 4 adult male African Green Monkeys aged 7.5 years and 4 adult male Indian Rhesus macaques aged 7 to 11 years (Supplemental Table 5) who had plasma and mucosal (nasal and rectal) swab samples collected 1 week prior to SARS-CoV-2 exposure and at 1, 6, 13, and 28 (necropsy) days after infection, with additional plasma samples collected at 22 days after infection (Figure 3A). Few of these NHPs exhibited overt symptoms following gross pathology at necropsy or risk factors associated with severe COVID-19, but all were found to have extended SARS-CoV-2 infections based on the detection of viral RNA in their plasma and mucosal swab samples (Figure 3, B and C) and subsequent detection of IgM specific for the SARS-CoV-2 S protein (Supplemental Figure 5), consistent with asymptomatic infection (21).

Figure 3 CRISPR-ABC analysis of samples from SARS-CoV-2-infected NHPs. (A) Sample collection timeline (plasma and nasal and rectal swabs) versus SARS-CoV-2 infection. (B) CRISPR-ABC signal at the indicated sample time points. Shading indicates the 95% confidence interval of the fitted line. (C) CRISPR-ABC signal for samples from individual NHPs at indicated time points. SARS-CoV-2 RNA abundance is expressed as the relative photoluminescence (PL) intensity of the sample, since most samples had values below the LoQ of the CRISPR-ABC assay (Supplemental Data 1). Dotted lines indicate the positive result threshold. Data represent mean ± SD of 3 technical replicates for each sample.

All nasal swab samples were positive at day 1 after infection and tended to peak between day 1 to 13 after infection and revert to baseline by days 6 and 28 after infection (Figure 3, B and C), although individual viral peak times varied and mucosal samples were not available at day 22 after infection. Strikingly, plasma samples from most animals (5 of 8) were SARS-CoV-2 positive at day 1 after infection (Figure 3C), although virus RNA levels in plasma increased more slowly than in nasal swab samples, tending to peak at 22 to 28 days after infection (Figure 3B). SARS-CoV-2–positive expression levels observed in rectal swab samples exhibited delayed kinetics versus plasma levels, with only 3 animals demonstrating positive rectal swab results at day 1 after infection and with maximum signal not detected until day 28 after infection (Figure 3, B and C). CRISPR-ABC results for rectal swabs from most NHPs (6 of 8) exhibited gradual viral RNA increases that tended to trail but correlate with results from matching plasma (Spearman’s r = 0.9), but not nasal swab (r = 0.1) samples.

Notably, nasal swab results of 4 of these NHPs were negative at necropsy, despite continued positive plasma (and rectal swab) results (Figure 3C). Taken together, these results indicate that SARS-CoV-2 RNA circulates early after infection in NHPs that develop asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections and persists after viral clearance in nasal swab samples, suggesting that changes in plasma or rectal swab results may more reliably detect unresolved infections than nasal swab results. RT-qPCR and CRISPR-ABC both detected a SARS-CoV-2 RNA signal corresponding to similar viral loads in all NHP nasal swab samples early in infection when RNA levels were high, but CRISPR-ABC detected more positive nasal swab results later in infection, and at all time points when both methods were used to analyze rectal swab and plasma samples (Supplemental Figure 6 and Supplemental Data 1), due to the greater analytical sensitivity of the CRISPR-ABC assay.

Blood-based CRISPR-ABC diagnosis of adult COVID-19 cases. Since NHP nasal and plasma SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels demonstrated similar initial detection times following infection and overlapping expression, albeit with altered kinetics, we next evaluated the ability of CRISPR-ABC blood analysis to accurately diagnose COVID-19 cases confirmed by positive nasal or nasopharyngeal swab RT-qPCR results. Diagnostic sensitivity and specificity estimates for the CRISPR-ABC assay were determined by analyzing blood samples collected a median of 6 days after symptom onset from 34 adult symptomatic COVID-19 cases with positive nasal or nasopharyngeal RT-qPCR results (Supplemental Table 6) and archived blood samples collected from 125 individuals in 2019, prior to the first COVID-19 case reported worldwide (negative controls). The CRISPR-ABC negative response threshold defined by the negative control group (mean + 3 × standard deviation of the mean) accurately identified 31 of 34 COVID-19 cases (91.2% sensitivity) and 124 of 125 of the negative controls (99.2% specificity; Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 7). Given the current percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive in the US in late December 2020 (12%–13%) as a measure of active infections in the diagnostic population and the indicated CRISPR-ABC false- and true-positive and -negative values (22), the PPV and NPV values for the CRISPR-ABC blood assay are estimated to be 94.2% and 98.8%, respectively. Only 23.5% (8/34) of the blood samples from the COVID-19 cases revealed SARS-CoV-2 RNA concentrations above the reported 1 copy/μL LoD of RT-qPCR (23) (Figure 4B), although RT-qPCR detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA in 44.1% of these samples when a Ct less than 40 value was used as the threshold for a positive result, in agreement with the highest reported RT-qPCR sensitivity for SARS-CoV-2 RNA detection in blood (15–17). CRISPR-ABC signal intensity was significantly higher (P < 0.0002) in hospitalized versus nonhospitalized patients with COVID-19, even after employing a general linear model to adjust for age and symptom duration differences between these groups (Figure 4C and Supplemental Table 6). This agreed with results from previous studies indicating that SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels in blood were associated with disease severity (24–26). However, CRISPR-ABC signal intensity did not differ between hospitalized patients who did and did not require ventilator support or who died of COVID-19–related complications (Supplemental Figures 7 and 12). Similarly, RT-qPCR analysis of these blood samples detected SAR-CoV-2 RNA in 1 of 9 of the nonhospitalized cases and 14 of 25 of the hospitalized cases, but it was not possible to detect differences in viral RNA abundance among patients with different disease severity due to the distribution of positive results and lack of Ct variance, with most blood samples having Ct values greater than 35.

Figure 4 Blood CRISPR-ABC results of adult COVID-19 cases. (A) CRISPR-ABC signal in baseline blood samples of 34 adults with COVID-19 diagnosed by nasal or nasopharyngeal RT-qPCR and 125 archived blood samples collected before the COVID-19 pandemic. (B) SARS-CoV-2 RNA copy number in the 34 COVID-19 subjects. (C) Comparison of CRISPR-ABC signal values of blood samples from hospitalized (n = 25) and nonhospitalized (n = 9) patients with COVID-19 by a general linear model analysis adjusted for age. A and C are box plots with maximum, Q3, median, Q1, and minimum value of PL intensity of different groups. Dotted lines indicate the positive result threshold. Dashed lines in B indicate the linear range and LoQ and LoD of the CRISPR-ABC assay. All samples were analyzed in triplicate. ****P < 0.0001 by Mann-Whitney U test; ***P < 0.001 by general linear model analysis, adjusting for age and symptom duration differences between these groups.

CRISPR-ABC diagnosis of pediatric cases with negative COVID-19 RT-qPCR results. Analysis of plasma samples obtained from 32 children screened for COVID-19 during evaluation for other complaints (15 boys and 17 girls; mean age 10.3 years, range 0.2–17 years) (Supplemental Table 8) identified 27 children with negative nasal swab RT-qPCR and plasma CRISPR-ABC results, 2 children (P31 and P32) with positive results from both tests, and 3 children (P28, P29, and P30) with negative RT-qPCR results but positive CRISPR-ABC results (Figure 5A). Subsequent analysis of clinical and plasma samples obtained for the 5 children with positive plasma CRISPR-ABC results during a more than 3-month follow-up period found that none of the 3 children with negative nasal swab RT-qPCR results had a subsequent positive RT-qPCR result, although all 3 children exhibited specific antibodies at or shortly after their first evaluation (Figure 5, B–D), indicating the existence of a previous or ongoing SARS-CoV-2 infection. These children demonstrated positive plasma CRISPR-ABC results from 17 to 45 days after their initial positive result.

Figure 5 Plasma CRISPR-ABC results of pediatric cases. (A) Positive (red) and negative (blue) results for paired nasal swab RT-qPCR and plasma CRISPR-ABC assays of 32 children screened for COVID-19. (B–D) Positive (red) and negative (blue) results for COVID-19 plasma CRISPR-ABC, nasal swab RT-qPCR, and serological results at the indicated time points after first evaluation. Dashed lines indicate the positive result threshold. Data indicate the mean ± SD of 3 technical replicates.

Both children who had positive nasal swab RT-qPCR results at or shortly after their initial evaluation had a second positive RT-qPCR test only after a sustained interval with 1 or more negative RT-qPCR tests (Supplemental Figure 8). Nasal samples collected 7 to 15 days after the first and second positive result for each child were no longer positive, although at least 1 matching and subsequent CRISPR-ABC positive samples was available for 3 of the 4 RT-qPCR positive nasal swab samples among these children. No intervening CRISPR-ABC negative sample or comparator positive plasma sample was available at the time of the second positive RT-qPCR nasal swab result for 1 of these children (Supplemental Figure 8A), preventing CRISPR-ABC confirmation. However, the second child, a 2-month-old infant at first evaluation, had both intervening negative plasma samples and positive plasma samples that matched the second positive RT-qPCR nasal swab result (Supplemental Figure 8B), suggesting this child may have contracted a second SARS-CoV-2 infection. SARS-CoV-2 IgG tests were consistently positive for this infant, although it was unclear if these results reflected maternal IgG transfer, since the infection status of the mother was not available. Finally, CRISPR-ABC results for all 5 children identified by this method demonstrated serial consistency, with no intermittent negative results aside from those observed in the single potential case of recurrent infection, and a prolonged positive interval relative to RT-qPCR, which detected no sequential positive results.

CRISPR-ABC diagnosis of at-risk patients with negative COVID-19 RT-qPCR results. Enhanced detection of COVID-19 is necessary to improve screening and containment efforts and identify patients who are misdiagnosed due to false negative RT-qPCR results. More sensitive detection methods are also of critical importance for certain at-risk patient populations, such as individuals with chronic preexisting conditions, including cancer, where a positive diagnosis may influence available treatment options. Given that individuals with hematological cancer are reported to develop more severe disease and have higher case fatality rates (27, 28), we employed CRISPR-ABC to analyze plasma samples from a small cohort of adults with a history of leukemia who presented with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (29, 30), including 2 cases who required supplemental oxygen during their hospitalization. RT-qPCR results for respiratory samples from all these patients were consistently negative despite concurrent clinical findings that were highly suggestive for COVID-19, but CRISPR-ABC results were positive for 4 of 5 of these patients (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figures 9–11). Two of the 4 patients with positive plasma CRISPR-ABC results improved after receiving COVID-19 convalescent plasma (CCP) therapy, 1 had milder symptoms and recovered without CCP therapy, and 1 deteriorated and died despite aggressive measures that did not include CCP treatment (Supplemental Data 2). The single patient who had a negative CRISPR-ABC result responded to enhanced antibiotic/antifungal therapy. In all cases, CRISPR-ABC results were judged to be consistent with clinical findings, as discussed in the Supplemental Results.