Genetic evidence suggests posttraumatic stress disorder as a subtype of major depressive disorder

Studies of PTSD have shown that the presence of comorbidity is the rule rather than the exception, with depressive disorder being the most commonly ascertained comorbid diagnosis. The construct of PTSD is widely debated because of its inherent controversy (13, 14). In particular, symptom overlap of PTSD with other psychiatric diagnoses, along with commonly detected comorbidity, raises concerns about its distinctive mental disorder nature.

Several explanations of comorbidity between PTSD and MDD have been suggested (15). One of the models posits that PTSD and MDD share common risk factors or vulnerabilities. Another model suggests that the detection of comorbidity is an artifact of symptom overlap (16). The relationship between PTSD and MDD has been explored previously with advanced statistical approaches. Confirmatory factor analysis and bifactor modeling may aid in partitioning a disease-specific variance from its shared variance. In this analysis, each item can load to a subscale factor and a general bifactor, or a general distress factor. A recent study employed confirmatory factor analyses and a bifactor model to show that the comorbidity between PTSD and MDD may be accounted for by the general distress factor (11), which represents a transdiagnostic component spanning many mental disorders (17, 18). Here we revealed a causal association between PTSD and MDD, extending the genetic foundation for the shared vulnerability between the 2 traits. The case of one disease encompassing another (or one disease being a subtype of another) may represent an extreme case of the shared vulnerability model.

As of now, the strongest genetic correlations between 2 psychiatric conditions were detected for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, with the correlation coefficients being approximately 0.70 (19–21). At this time, however, it is already clear that all mental disorders are genetically intercorrelated and interconnected, thus suggesting that current diagnostic boundaries may not adequately reflect underlying etiology and emphasizing the need for further refinements of psychiatric nosology.

Given that the evidence supporting conceptual differentiation of MDD and PTSD is limited, here we attempted to examine underlying dimensions of these 2 psychopathological conditions. We have detected an extraordinarily high genetic correlation between MDD and PTSD (r = 0.80), which was higher than that for the bipolar disorder–schizophrenia correlations reported earlier. A similarly strong genetic correlation was also reported for PTSD and the depressive symptoms (r = 0.80) (22). These observations provide direct evidence supporting the closeness of MDD and PTSD, at a level inconceivable for 2 distinct nosological entities.

Polygenic overlap analysis indicates that MDD and DEP each possess twice-larger polygenic components than those of PTSD. Most intriguingly, the set of causal variants contributing to PTSD is all covered by the causal variants of MDD and DEP in its entirety, highlighting that the genetically determined component of PTSD is an integral part of MDD genetics. The complete overlap observed in this study is a strong argument against classifying MDD and PTSD cases as belonging to 2 distinctive disease categories. Instead, it suggests that PTSD may be a part of MDD, owing to their shared etiology.

MDD-PTSD overlap was detected in the course of the cross-trait meta-analysis at the genome-wide level, which had revealed a substantial overlap of the genomic loci contributing to MDD and PTSD, with 29 out of 30 genomic loci contributing to PTSD being shared with MDD. In other words, nearly all of the top risk signals for PTSD confer the risk for MDD as well. When the evidence is considered altogether, as an overlap of the causal variants, genomic loci, and risk genes, MDD and PTSD become inseparable, with a provision that MDD is influenced by a broader spectrum of causal gene variants than PTSD.

For both MDD and PTSD, the present analysis highlights a set of potentially novel risk genes, including some protein-coding ones. Among the 74 study-level genes, nearly one-third (24 out 74) replicated the signals observed in previous GWASs, which is unlikely to happen by chance (Fisher’s P = 4.89 × 10–19), given that the total number of protein-coding genes is 30,000. All 67 genes associated with PTSD were trait-level genes, of which 33 have been implicated in one or more other mental traits. This set of 67 PTSD-associated genes was significantly enriched in risk genes contributing to any of the 7 mental traits (Fisher’s P = 1.38 × 10–19). The results of the 2 enrichment tests support the validity of the meta-analysis findings presented here.

Additionally, we have identified a set of genes that are previously undescribed for PTSD. Detailed analysis of these genes may provide additional insights into the shared pathogenesis of the 2 illnesses, with some of the shared genes possibly contributing to the treatment response. Previous studies have reported only a limited number of genome-wide genes with a significant association with PTSD, including 35 protein-coding genes (GWAS Catalog). The results presented here greatly expand the current repertoire of the risk genes contributing to PTSD by adding the 67 identified genes to the set. The list of pleiotropic risk factors acting across a variety of psychiatric disorders includes such well-described candidates as NEGR1, SOX5, SORCS3, DCC, and TCF4 and indicates that MDD and PTSD are part of the greater spectrum of mental disorders with shared genetic liability.

For further dissection, we concentrated on 3 particular loci that influence both MDD and PTSD. The 1p31.1 locus contains the pleiotropic gene NEGR1, well known for its contribution to a variety of mental disorders. It encodes neuronal growth regulator 1 (NEGR1), a member of the IgLON superfamily of cell adhesion molecules (23). NEGR1 is highly expressed in the cerebral cortex and hippocampus, suggesting its function in neurodevelopment (24, 25). In mice, a deficiency of Negr1 shifts the ratio of excitatory/inhibitory neurons and influences adaptive behavioral profiles (26), thus indicating that its GWAS-confirmed involvement in a wide spectrum of psychiatric disorders has roots in the intrinsic function rather than in the colocalization with regulatory lncRNAs. Peculiarly, NEGR1 variations were reported to be associated with both obesity and the response to treatment with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) (27). Moreover, in the cerebral cortex of rats, expression levels of NEGR1 are affected by treatment with the common antidepressant venlafaxine (28).

Located within the 5q14.3 region, the LINC00461–MEF2C gene cluster is one of the most pleiotropic genomic regions contributing to many major psychiatric traits (29). The MEF2C protein plays a crucial role in the neuronal development of the neocortex, where its expression is abundant (30). In particular, it promotes the formation of neuronal synapses (31, 32), rescues neuronal cells from apoptosis (33), and regulates the differentiation and maturation of neural progenitors (34). MEF2C has been implicated in multiple neuropsychiatric phenotypes and disorders, including autism spectrum disorder, schizophrenia, and Alzheimer’s disease (35–39). Adjacent lncRNA LINC00461 is also brain predominant, with its sequence and expression pattern being highly conserved across a diverse set of species (40).

The strongest association signal for PTSD was found on chromosome 13 (P = 4.79 × 10–20), in a region spanning noncoding mRNAs LINC01065, PCDH8P1, and RN7SL618P as well as olfactomedin 4–encoding gene OLFM4, which takes part in innate immunity, inflammation, and cancer. Even though this region has been repeatedly implicated in MDD and related phenotypes (41, 42), it remains understudied. A possibility of OLFM4 involvement in cross-talk between the tissues of the gut-brain axis warrants future investigations.

It is important to note that observational epidemiological studies are subject to various biases resulting from confounding factors and reverse causation. The analytic framework of MR utilizes genetic variants as instrumental variables, thus allowing one to test for causative association between an exposure and an outcome. Here we employed MR analysis to evaluate the causal effects between PTSD and the depressive phenotypes. Our results indicate causal effects of the liability to the depressive phenotypes on PTSD, suggesting that the individuals carrying risk variants for the depressive phenotypes also have an increased risk for the development of PTSD. This finding is in line with the common observation that a history of MDD or DAF serves as a risk factor for the development of trauma-induced PTSD (5). On the other hand, the genetic liability to PTSD also increases the risk for DEP or DAF, but on a smaller scale than the effects of the depressive phenotypes on PTSD. This is understandable, given that a set of causal variants contributing to PTSD represents only half of a set contributing to MDD or DEP.

Taken together, our observations suggest that the 2 previously distinct disorders, PTSD and MDD, are one and that the detected differences largely reflect circumstances rather than intrinsic pathology. PTSD is the most common psychopathological outcome of exposure to trauma, while posttraumatic MDD diagnosis is second in prevalence (43). Upon exposure to trauma and depending on genetic and environmental circumstances, individuals with high liability may experience an onset of PTSD, MDD, or both.

Our data support the placement of PTSD into a larger category of MDD as its subtype. The results of this study may have important implications for refining or restructuring current psychiatric nosology. Since no pharmacotherapies specifically address PTSD, the notion that PTSD may be a subtype of MDD is consistent with the common pharmacological practice of administering antidepressants (44). Because of that, conceptualizing PTSD into the MDD spectrum will not lead to an oversimplification or a bias in clinical practice. From an analytic standpoint, integration of PTSD with MDD may lead to an acquisition of additional insights, including a set of novel genetic contributors, similar to ones revealed in the present cross-trait meta-analysis.

Since genetic variations are inherited, and, therefore, do not change with circumstances of one’s life, they serve as reliable, objective variables that represent the pathophysiological roots of a trait rather than its symptoms. Strengths of this study include the use of large GWAS data sets covering both PTSD and the depressive phenotypes and the deliberate limiting of studied populations to individuals of European ancestry. Hence, possible heterogeneity is reduced. Lastly, in the present study, the genetic relationships between PTSD and depressive phenotypes were discerned systematically by engaging multiple analytic frameworks. In light of some limitations, this study should be interpreted with caution. In particular, its focus on the genetic component of each trait leads us to the necessary exclusion of environmental components. Therefore, validation of our findings in additional data sets is warranted, especially in samples from other populations.

Conclusions. In summary, the multiple lines of evidence converge to support the notion that, from the point of view of a geneticist, PTSD may be a subtype of MDD. This inference may have implications for psychiatric nosology, and may lead to eventual improvement in the diagnosis and the treatment of psychiatric disorders.