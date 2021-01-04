Emergency seed funding for COVID-19 research: lessons from Johns Hopkins University

The JHU COVID-19 Research Response Program was launched in March 2020 as an ambitious, wide-ranging research effort to tackle the many challenges presented by COVID-19, including research projects designed to enhance our understanding of the virus, track and prevent its spread, and improve treatment. The program’s intention was to spark the formation of new teams and seed innovative projects with flexible funding on a timeline that might not have been possible with external sources; further, the preliminary results would prepare these teams for large-scale federal grants. The Office of the President provided the biggest share, with additional funds contributed by six schools/divisions and a Trustee of Johns Hopkins University.

An oversight committee of research leadership was assembled, and nine program areas were identified in the pursuit of five goals: understanding the biology of SARS-CoV-2, mitigating transmission, identifying clinical features of COVID-19, prevention and treatment, and developing new ways to protect health care workers and solve supply chain issues (Figure 1). A biospecimen repository was also established.

Figure 1 JHU COVID-19 Research Response Program. The JHU COVID-19 Research Response Program was deployed in March 2020 with $6.4 million in flexible funding to support new research teams. An oversight committee established nine program areas and a biospecimen repository in pursuit of five broad goals. Research teams launched 29 projects within these areas; the number of projects funded per area is indicated in parentheses.

Faculty leaders were selected based on their expertise in the area, their leadership experience, and proven ability to be efficient and inclusive conveners. These program area leaders crafted proposals for pilot projects. The oversight committee was essential for devising the COVID-19 research priorities and appointing program area leaders based on their institutional knowledge and relationships with faculty across their schools. Funded projects spanned several areas, including computational, biological, medical, mechanical, modeling, and patient safety studies, and teams were generally funded on four- to six-month timelines. From the beginning of the pandemic, faculty pursuing COVID-19 research were exempted from the research ramp-down while practicing appropriate safety protocols including masking, social distancing, reduced lab density, and remote work (4). When the campuses began to reopen on June 15 for on-site research, these teams provided valuable insight into best practices, challenges, and effective messaging for operating in this new work environment (5).

The JHU COVID-19 Research Response Program is engaging about 260 clinicians, faculty, research staff, postdoctoral fellows, and graduate students working on 29 projects set to achieve ambitious goals on immediate timescales. Of the 49 program and project leaders, 39% are female, 8% are from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups (6), 20% are assistant professors, 29% are associate professors, 45% are professors, and 6% are scientific staff. Further, these leaders represented 27 departments across seven divisions of the institution; 43% hold a primary appointment in the School of Medicine. The projects also continue to provide the framework and resources — including sequencing and metadata pipelines, reagents, assays, and samples — necessary to enable further COVID-19 research at Johns Hopkins.