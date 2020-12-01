Inflammatory syndromes associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection: dysregulation of the immune response across the age spectrum

The ability of SARS-CoV-2 to trigger inflammatory syndromes in both adults and children is now well established. However, the detailed features that distinguish acute and delayed forms of SARS-CoV-2–related inflammation remain unclear. Current adult models of severe COVID-19 suggest early hyperactivation of the immune response, impaired interferon function, and excessive macrophage activation, further complicated by dysregulation of tissue-repair mechanisms and fibrosis. Such acute progression to severe COVID-19 occurs within 1 to 2 weeks of initial SARS-CoV-2 exposure and leads to significant morbidity and mortality. In contrast, a delayed inflammatory response, manifesting as the relatively recently defined MIS-C/A, is increasingly recognized weeks to months after asymptomatic or mild SARS-CoV-2 infection. Compared with adults with COVID-19–associated hyperinflammatory syndrome, children and adults with MIS-C/A present more often with gastrointestinal symptoms and less often with respiratory symptoms and thrombotic sequelae. Additionally, those with MIS-C/A are more likely to be previously healthy and less likely to have positive SARS-CoV-2 molecular tests; rather, they typically have serologic evidence of prior exposure. MIS-C/A patients are also more likely to have favorable clinical outcomes compared with adults with COVID-19–associated hyperinflammatory syndrome. Despite these differences, the hyperinflammatory states that characterize severe COVID-19 and MIS-C/A do have notable clinical similarities, such as multiorgan dysfunction, profound elevation in inflammatory markers, and significant cardiovascular involvement with evidence of myocardial and coronary artery injury.

Many important questions remain concerning the immunopathogenesis and optimal management of the inflammatory sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection across the age spectrum. The clinical and immunologic risk factors that increase susceptibility to acute hyperinflammation and/or delayed inflammatory sequelae after SARS-CoV-2 exposure are still unclear. Additionally, while direct SARS-CoV-2–triggered maladaptive immune cascades likely contribute to the inflammatory damage seen in severe COVID-19, the cause or causes of MIS-C/A are less apparent. One consideration is that SARS-CoV-2–induced autoimmunity may play a role in the pathogenesis of MIS-C/A and may explain reports of weeks to months of persistent symptoms after severe COVID-19 (17). Large, prospective, longitudinal studies assessing the development of delayed inflammation and autoimmunity in both children and adults are warranted for addressing these questions. Mapping out the natural progression of the host inflammatory response to SARS-CoV-2 in relation to viral replication and identifying the optimal timing of immune-modulating therapies will lead to improved outcomes in children and adults with COVID-19 and MIS-C/A. Ideally, biomarkers that distinguish between acute and delayed SARS-CoV-2–associated hyperinflammation will be identified to help with treatment decisions and prognostication. Insights derived from such studies will further inform adult and pediatric clinical management and research protocols, with each domain being able to utilize breakthroughs from the other.