A CRISPR view of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

While the potential and wide-ranging applications of CRISPR/Cas continue to expand, CRISPR has already been at work in our dairy products, as the antiviral defense mechanisms maintain the consistency and acidity of yogurt cultures. In the agriculture industry, studies are underway to harness CRISPR to engineer a wide variety of plants (5) to have better yields and superior resistance to pests and environmental stresses. Whether consumers will adapt to CRISPR-modified crops remains to be seen, although there may be a lower threshold for acceptance of genetically engineered medications. Cannabis represents one such potentially lucrative target (6) because engineering could allow more efficient extraction from single-cell organisms engineered to secrete the cannabinoids into culture medium. CRISPR is also being evaluated for its potential to engineer livestock to eliminate the risk of deadly infections and to boost growth as well as to generate humanized organs that ultimately could safely be used for xenotransplantation.

Meanwhile, diagnostic applications of CRISPR have emerged and continue to expand (7). CRISPR proteins can be designed as biosensors to identify a specific DNA or RNA target sequence. The assays are ultrasensitive, low cost, and fast. CRISPR has been used to identify various pathogens in clinical samples, including Zika virus, human papillomavirus (HPV), tuberculosis, enterovirus, pertussis, and malaria (8). Perhaps one of the timeliest applications is an FDA-approved test for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Although the first CRISPR/Cas clinical trial was initiated only four years ago, there are currently 28 CRISPR/Cas studies listed on ClinicalTrials.gov that are recruiting subjects. Although some of these studies are diagnostic or explore basic biologic questions, 21 aim to develop new therapeutics. The vast majority of the therapeutic studies use ex vivo strategies whereby CRISPR-modified cells are infused to treat malignancies or lethal hematologic disorders (Figure 1). For example, studies of CTX001, produced by CRISPR Therapeutics, aim to edit the BCL11A gene in order to increase the production of fetal hemoglobin as a potential treatment for β-thalassemia and sickle cell disease (8). CRISPR-based strategies are also being developed to treat mesothelin-positive solid tumors, hematologic malignancies (leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, Epstein-Barr virus–related cancer), renal cell carcinoma, and metastatic gastrointestinal cancers (8, 9).

There are four studies in progress that involve direct, in vivo delivery of CRISPR editing systems (Figure 1) (8). One study targets HPV-related cervical neoplasia and involves repeated topical applications of a CRISPR/Cas9 plasmid targeting HPV (8). The other three studies involve a one-time in vivo intervention. The first involves intravenous delivery of the gene editing system mixed with lipid nanoparticles in subjects with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (8). The other two studies target the eye, and because of the accessibility of this tissue, delivery is achieved under direction visualization (8). A study of refractory herpetic keratitis involves corneal injection. The second ocular study addresses a hereditary congenital blindness, LCA10, caused by a common mutation in the CEP290 gene that leads to creation of a premature stop codon and maldevelopment and malfunction of photoreceptor cells. The LCA10 study is the only CRISPR study to date to employ subretinal delivery of the gene editing material through an adeno-associated viral vector (AAV5), which targets the primary disease-causing cells efficiently.