Cai et al., using the Truven database, investigated whether patients taking terazosin, alfuzosin, or doxazosin had similar proportions of patients who developed PD as compared with a tamsulosin control group (3). Their finding that patients taking a zosin medication had fewer PD diagnoses than those taking tamsulosin was significant; however, their follow-up time was less than 1 year. By extending follow-up to 5 years, the current study enables examination of PD diagnoses in the longer term, which increases confidence in the diagnosis. Approximately 20% of diagnoses of PD are incorrect within the first year, but this proportion decreases to near zero after a few years. Also, their study did not have a BPH medication–free control group. Because our study included comparisons to matched control subjects, our results suggest that zosins may not confer a protective effect against PD, as proposed by Cai et al., but rather that tamsulosin may in some way potentiate neurodegeneration, in particular among patients over age 61.

This suggestion is supported by a database study by Duan et al. (6), which found that the risk of dementia (not specifically in association with PD) was higher among patients taking tamsulosin, as compared with a control cohort that took no BPH medication as well as individual cohorts taking alternative BPH medications, including doxazosin, terazosin, and alfuzosin, specifically among patients over 65 years of age. The finding was significant when analyses controlled for comorbidity burden and use of chronic medications known to increase the risk of developing dementia. Thus, use of tamsulosin appears to increase the risk of cognitive adverse effects, including the development of dementia, which may not have been observed in a relatively short follow-up in clinical trials of tamsulosin or the study by Cai et al. (3).

Limitations of the current study include matching only for age, sex, and CCI score. Although CCI was considered a proxy for health conditions, it would be useful to match for specific conditions, lifestyle choices (such as smoking), socioeconomic factors, and medications that are likely to affect the risk of developing PD. Furthermore, because the drugs in this study are primarily prescribed for BPH, the cohort was almost entirely male and the findings therefore can only be applied to men. Retrospective observational studies have limitations and claims data do not include all possible outcome variables that would permit more in-depth analyses. The current study determined the risk of developing PD based solely on diagnostic codes; coding may be subject to error and reimbursement bias, as claims are not created for the purposes of research, but for administration and billing. The results obtained are specific to patients with the type of insurance included; they may not be applicable to different populations. Importantly, this study points out that because of these limitations in retrospective studies, careful attention to inclusion of all necessary control groups is essential to correctly understand the implications of any results. Because findings such as these can influence the decisions made by patients and their physicians concerning their care, it is critical that alternative interpretations are fully assessed.

This study challenges the notion that PGK1 may be a valid target for disease modification in PD and raises the question as to the best choice for BPH medications for long-term use by elderly patients. A mechanism explaining the differences we and others have observed for the association of tamsulosin use and neurodegeneration may be further elucidated by longitudinal real-world evidence, controlling for more variables associated with risk of PD and dementia.