Getting into good trouble: Black lives matter and Black professors matter

Unfortunately, similar racist experiences in higher education are not uncommon. Historically underrepresented students face daily macro- and microaggressions and are consequentially pushed out, deterred, discouraged, and actively hindered from reaching their full potential by the people and structures around them (1). While education is extolled as the way out of poverty and oppression, this example clearly demonstrates that education is not sufficient. Black students and trainees have adapted coping mechanisms to endure systemic racism, which threatens to smother their potential at every stage in their trajectory.

The COVID-19 pandemic raises even more challenges for Black students, trainees, and faculty who know that their families and community face a higher burden of morbidity and mortality. This anxiety is further compounded by recently highlighted murders of unarmed Black people at the hands of law enforcement. Across the country, Black students have been writing to their medical school administrations, advocating for themselves and their communities in order to receive institutional support amidst the pain and outrage of current events. This current reality underscores the need for two things: (a) strong mentorship from leaders with diverse backgrounds who will create educational systems that support underrepresented students, thereby enhancing creativity and innovation, which are at the heart of biomedical discovery, and (b) a medical and scientific community united in the commitment to promote training and service that benefits our patients, their families, and our society as a whole.

Diversity committees and leadership in general at our academic institutions recognize the importance of quality education from early childhood onward to prepare our best minds for future work in science and medicine (2). The Johns Hopkins Medicine Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Health Equity, led by one of our authors (Dr. Hill Golden), and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine have spearheaded important initiatives, including a pipeline program that led Ms. Chisholm to consider a career in academic medicine (Table 1). In fact, she currently attends a leading medical school with plans for a career in academia focused on advancing health care for underserved populations. However, if the environment in which medicine is practiced remains plagued by racism, underrepresented students will continue to be stifled and kept from making impactful and urgently needed contributions to the lives of the people we serve. Prior research shows that Black patients receive more consistent health care and preventative screening tests when their providers include Black physicians (3). Changes in organizational culture are critically needed to ensure that perspectives of Black and other underrepresented people are woven into the fabric of our academic organizations.

Table 1 Recommendations for ending institutional racism and improving diversity and inclusion among physicians and scientists at academic institutions

The limitations of current diversity efforts are reflected in the lack of Black physicians and medical school faculty members in the US. In 1978, Black people constituted 6.3% of practicing physicians (4). Forty years later, in 2018, this decreased to 5%, with Black physicians and scientists making up only 3.6% of US medical school faculty (5). Thus, our diversity efforts have failed to achieve equity and more closely resemble a Band-Aid on a ruptured aortic aneurysm than the required, emergent surgical repair.

The true solution involves a more comprehensive approach and honest appraisal of how academic institutions can rid themselves of systemic racism to create a truly inclusive environment (Table 1). This starts with representation — actual concrete measures demonstrating that institutions are committed to ending institutional racism — rather than simply saying they support this idea. Medical schools should be composed of diverse perspectives and voices, from students and trainees up to department chairs and deans. Representation must extend beyond tokenism in order to truly maximize the benefits of diversity (6). This will have a domino effect in fostering careers of underrepresented students. As young trainees see people like themselves in leadership, they can aspire to these roles with absolute conviction and confidence.

As physicians and scientists, we have a moral obligation to serve as advocates for all the people we serve, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, or socioeconomic status. By virtue of our professions, we are acutely aware of the adverse consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic that disproportionately affects Black and Latino people, the elderly, and those with preexisting conditions. While scientific knowledge expands and evolves with new factual data and emerging technologies, the underlying goal is to seek the truth, and our public health policies must also evolve in concert with the facts. Science must never be considered a controversial topic of public debate. Structural racism that undercuts advances in scientific innovation and health care must be eliminated.