Drugs of unproven benefit for COVID-19: a pharma perspective on ethical allocation of available therapies

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of therapies already approved for other uses have been considered, studied, and/or used as potential treatments for COVID-19 prior to the availability of peer-reviewed data from randomized, controlled clinical trials (RCTs). These include hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine (1) (including in combination with azithromycin), IL-6 inhibitors, TNF inhibitors (2), various HIV antivirals (3–5), among others. Their use has been based on limited data and experience from preclinical in vitro data, biologic hypotheses, and uncontrolled clinical experience data.

While urgent collaborative efforts are underway on a variety of fronts to develop robust preclinical and clinical data on the use of these and many other drugs, none has yet identified a safe and effective treatment supported by high-quality clinical evidence, with the exception of initial results on remdesivir (6, 7) and dexamethasone (8). However, under the current global pandemic conditions there may be an increase in demand for some of these products, and companies may be faced with supply issues related to COVID-19 as well as fulfilling supply needs for the currently approved uses. Anticipating the potential increase in demand for products that may be effective against COVID-19 but are as yet unproven, Johnson & Johnson set up a working group to develop an ethical decision-making framework that would guide decision making and ensure equity of access to products within its operating companies’ portfolios. This framework was reviewed with the New York University Langone’s Compassionate Use Advisory Committees — an independent body (including independent ethicists, physicians, and patient representatives) that provides guidance to the Janssen pharmaceutical businesses of Johnson & Johnson on the ethical allocation of drugs in development in the context of preapproval access or compassionate use (9).