Complement and coagulation: key triggers of COVID-19–induced multiorgan pathology

Commentary 10.1172/JCI142780

Address correspondence to: Berhane Ghebrehiwet, Stony Brook University School of Medicine, Health Sciences Center, T-15; Room 060E, Stony Brook, New York, New York 11794-8161 USA. Phone: 1.631.444.2352; Email: berhane.ghebrehiwet@stonybrookmedicine.edu .

2 Department of Laboratory Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Berhane Ghebrehiwet, Stony Brook University School of Medicine, Health Sciences Center, T-15; Room 060E, Stony Brook, New York, New York 11794-8161 USA. Phone: 1.631.444.2352; Email: berhane.ghebrehiwet@stonybrookmedicine.edu .

2 Department of Laboratory Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York, USA.

In a stunningly short period of time, the unexpected coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS–CoV-2), has turned the unprepared world topsy-turvy. Although the rapidity with which the virus struck was indeed overwhelming, scientists throughout the world have been up to the task of deciphering the mechanisms by which SARS–CoV-2 induces the multisystem and multiorgan inflammatory responses that, collectively, contribute to the high mortality rate in affected individuals. In this issue of the JCI, Skendros and Mitsios et al. is one such team who report that the complement system plays a substantial role in creating the hyperinflammation and thrombotic microangiopathy that appear to contribute to the severity of COVID-19. In support of the hypothesis that the complement system along with neutrophils and platelets contributes to COVID-19, the authors present empirical evidence showing that treatment with the complement inhibitor compstatin Cp40 inhibited the expression of tissue factor in neutrophils. These results confirm that the complement axis plays a critical role and suggest that targeted therapy using complement inhibitors is a potential therapeutic option to treat COVID-19–induced inflammation.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.