Commentary 10.1172/JCI142780

Complement and coagulation: key triggers of COVID-19–induced multiorgan pathology

Berhane Ghebrehiwet1 and Ellinor I. Peerschke2

1Department of Medicine, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, New York, USA.

2Department of Laboratory Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Berhane Ghebrehiwet, Stony Brook University School of Medicine, Health Sciences Center, T-15; Room 060E, Stony Brook, New York, New York 11794-8161 USA. Phone: 1.631.444.2352; Email: berhane.ghebrehiwet@stonybrookmedicine.edu.

Find articles by Ghebrehiwet, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Medicine, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, New York, USA.

2Department of Laboratory Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Berhane Ghebrehiwet, Stony Brook University School of Medicine, Health Sciences Center, T-15; Room 060E, Stony Brook, New York, New York 11794-8161 USA. Phone: 1.631.444.2352; Email: berhane.ghebrehiwet@stonybrookmedicine.edu.

Find articles by Peerschke, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

First published September 14, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 11 on November 2, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(11):5674–5676. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142780.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published September 14, 2020 - Version history

In a stunningly short period of time, the unexpected coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS–CoV-2), has turned the unprepared world topsy-turvy. Although the rapidity with which the virus struck was indeed overwhelming, scientists throughout the world have been up to the task of deciphering the mechanisms by which SARS–CoV-2 induces the multisystem and multiorgan inflammatory responses that, collectively, contribute to the high mortality rate in affected individuals. In this issue of the JCI, Skendros and Mitsios et al. is one such team who report that the complement system plays a substantial role in creating the hyperinflammation and thrombotic microangiopathy that appear to contribute to the severity of COVID-19. In support of the hypothesis that the complement system along with neutrophils and platelets contributes to COVID-19, the authors present empirical evidence showing that treatment with the complement inhibitor compstatin Cp40 inhibited the expression of tissue factor in neutrophils. These results confirm that the complement axis plays a critical role and suggest that targeted therapy using complement inhibitors is a potential therapeutic option to treat COVID-19–induced inflammation.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
5675 Page 5674 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement