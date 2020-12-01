Favorable outcomes of COVID-19 in recipients of hematopoietic cell transplantation

Demographics, disease, and treatment characteristics

Between March 11, 2020, and May 7, 2020, 77 patients (Allo, n = 35; Auto, n = 37; CAR T, n = 5) met criteria for diagnosis of COVID-19, with median follow-up in surviving patients of 23 days (IQR, 14–35 days). The median age at COVID-19 diagnosis was 62 years (range, 25–78 years), with 17% over the age of 70 years and 64% male sex (Table 1). Median time from most recent cell therapy was 782 days (IQR, 354–1611 days). All CAR T recipients received FDA-approved commercial products with 80% axicabtagene ciloleucel. At time of COVID-19 diagnosis, 17% of Allo recipients had active graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), which did not worsen during their course. No patients had a new diagnosis of GVHD during their COVID-19 treatment.

Most patients had never smoked (66%) or vaped (96%). The median BMI was 27.4 kg/m2 (IQR, 24.1–30.6 kg/m2). At the time of COVID-19 diagnosis, 22% of patients had 2 comorbidities when considering hypertension, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes mellitus, HIV, and chronic kidney disease, while 44% had none of these issues (Figure 1). Patients were on aspirin (26%); immunomodulatory agents (lenalidomide/pomalidomide, 23%); GVHD immunosuppressive agents (tacrolimus, cyclosporine, mycophenolate mofetil, and/or ruxolitinib, 18%); steroids (13%); angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitors/angiotensin receptor blockers (7%); and anticoagulation medications (5%). No patients were on BTK inhibitors at the time of COVID-19 diagnosis. Thirteen percent of patients received intravenous immunoglobulin within 3 months prior to COVID-19 diagnosis.

Figure 1 Comorbidities at COVID-19 diagnosis. Seventy-seven patients (Allo n = 35, Auto n = 37, CAR T n = 5). COPD, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; HTN, hypertension; CHF, congestive heart failure; DM, diabetes mellitus; CKD, chronic kidney disease.

Regarding the status of the hematologic malignancy, 25% had relapse or progression of disease after Allo, Auto, or CAR T. At the time of COVID-19 diagnosis, the most recent disease status was in remission not on treatment, in remission on consolidation or maintenance treatment, stable disease but not in remission, or relapsed/refractory disease in 48%, 22%, 14%, and 16% of patients, respectively. As most patients were in remission or on maintenance, 62% did not have any changes in treatment plan at time of diagnosis, but treatment was delayed or permanently discontinued in 31% and 3%, respectively.

Symptoms and clinical course

Clinical presentation. Seventy-four patients had a positive nasopharyngeal swab (NPS) for SARS-CoV-2 RNA (25% tested outside MSKCC), with 3 patients having presumed disease and 45% having a known positive contact. Symptoms at diagnosis included cough (65%), fever (58%), fatigue (39%), shortness of breath (30%), myalgias (27%), headache (16%), nausea/vomiting (10%), anosmia (9%), rhinorrhea (8%), confusion (8%), diarrhea (7%), and diaphoresis (4%). At time of initial positive NPS, oxygen saturation was checked in 43 patients (56%) and was below 90% in 21%. Fifty percent of patients had imaging done, with 64% of those studies revealing an infiltrate.

Laboratory data. Laboratory tests were performed in 65% of patients at the time of COVID-19 diagnosis. The median neutrophil count was 3.2 k/μL (IQR, 1.7–5 k/μL), 3.4 k/μL (IQR, 1.9–6.2 k/μL), 2.8 k/μL (IQR, 1.5–4.4 k/μL), and 3.6 k/μL (IQR, 2.9–4.3 k/μL) for all patients and those receiving Allo, Auto, and CAR T, respectively. Lymphopenia was common, with the median absolute lymphocyte count (ALC) 0.9 k/μL (IQR, 0.5–1.5 k/μL), 0.9 k/μL (IQR, 0.6–2 k/μL), 0.9 k/μL (IQR, 0.5–1.3 k/μL), 0.3 k/μL (IQR, 0.3–0.4 k/μL) for all patients and those receiving Allo, Allo, Auto, and CAR T, respectively. Overall, the median neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio was 3.55 (range, 0.67–60). Renal and hepatic function was mostly not affected. Additional laboratory values at time of positive NPS, time of admission, and maximums throughout COVID-19 course are shown in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141777DS1). Median maximum values of inflammatory markers included 1396 ng/mL ferritin (IQR, 277–4305 ng/mL, n = 30), 16.9 mg/dL C-reactive protein (IQR, 10.1–26.4 mg/dL, n = 31), and (pretocilizumab in those that received it) 93.5 pg/mL IL-6 (IQR, 34.3–231 pg/mL, n = 30).

Cycle threshold (Ct) is a semiquantitative estimate of the viral load on a NPS and was available for 68% of patients, with median Ct for N2 (a region of the nucleocapsid gene) on diagnostic NPS of 22.65 (IQR, 19.53–29.18). Routine swabbing until negativity was not done; however, of the 58% of patients with serial testing, a median of 2 NPS (IQR, 2–3.5) were done, with 52% being negative on the most recent NPS and median time to negativity of 28 days (IQR, 22–35). In those in which the most recent NPS was still positive, median time from initial positive to most recent positive was 44 days (IQR, 23–57 days). Ct values trended upward overtime in most but not all patients during the study period (Figure 2).

Figure 2 Monitoring patients with SARS-CoV-2 over time. Cycle threshold data over time for patients with 2 or more PCR swabs (n = 31). All negative values were given a value of 40 (Ct ≥ 40 = negative test at MSKCC, indicated with open circle). Red asterisks indicate that the patient is deceased.

COVID-19–directed treatments. COVID-19–directed treatment was given to 47% of patients overall, with 1 of 3 of patients receiving treatment on a clinical trial. The most common treatments included hydroxychloroquine (32%) started a median of 1 day after COVID-19 diagnosis (IQR, 1–2 days), azithromycin (25%) at 1 day (IQR, 0–2 days ), methylprednisolone (18%) at 6 days (IQR, 4–11 days), convalescent plasma (16%) at 10 days (IQR, 5–15 days), intravenous immunoglobulin (6%) at 6 days (IQR, 2–13 days), tocilizumab (10%) at 8 days (IQR, 5–13 days), remdesivir (4%) at 14 days (IQR, 10–15 days), n-acetylcysteine (3%) at 29 days (IQR, 29–30 days), siltuximab (n = 1) at 7 days, and anakinra (n = 1) at 9 days (Supplemental Table 2). Overall, 15 patients had IL-6 levels drawn and 8 patients received tocilizumab or siltuximab. The median IL-6 level before IL-6–directed therapy was 176.7 pg/mL (range, 49.5–1578.4 pg/mL). While patients may have had an inflammatory response similar to hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), no other HLH-directed treatments were administered. In addition, 48% of patients received antibacterial coverage for potential superimposed bacterial infection.

Clinical course and outcomes. Forty-four percent of patients required admission, with 24 of 34 admitted on the same day as the positive NPS, while an additional 8% were already admitted for treatment of their malignancy at the time of positive NPS. Median length of stay for the initial hospitalization was 8 days (IQR, 5–18 days). At last follow-up, 24 patients (71%) were discharged, with 2 readmitted during the follow-up time. Secondary infections were formally documented in 10 patients (with some having multiple infections) and included bacteremia (n = 3), fungal pneumonia (n = 3), urinary tract infection (n = 2), clostridium difficile diarrhea (n = 2), bacterial pneumonia (n = 1), and EBV reactivation (n = 1). Prophylaxis for venous thrombosis was given in patients with an adequate platelet count (24 of 34). Two patients developed thromboses, with one having thrombocytopenia precluding anticoagulation and one having a prior history of venous thrombosis; this patient developed a catheter-associated thrombosis when prophylaxis was discontinued due to thrombocytopenia. No cerebrovascular accidents were seen. No prior dialysis-naive patients required dialysis. Fifty-seven percent (44 of 77) of patients did not require supplemental oxygen, while 32% required a nonrebreather (NRB) or higher level of supplementation (Figure 3A). Nine patients (25% of those admitted) required intubation, with 3 patients extubated, 5 dying while intubated, and 1 remaining on the ventilator. The median time to extubation or death in the intubated patients was 12 days (IQR, 8–22 days). Ten patients required pressor support in the intensive care unit (ICU). Code status was changed to do not resuscitate on 13 admitted patients, with 5 changed after intubation. Overall, 48%, 26%, and 22% of patients had mild, moderate, or severe COVID-19, with 12 of 17 patients with severe disease dying (Figure 3B). The median time from diagnosis to resolution of symptoms was 14 days (IQR, 10–20 days). Of the 14 patients who died, 8 (57%) had active disease at COVID-19 diagnosis and 4 were within 1 year of cellular therapy (Figure 4). Overall survival at 30 days was 78% (95% CI, 68%–91%), with 73% (CI, 57%–94%), 87% (73%–100%), and 60% (29%–100%) of Allo, Auto, and CAR T recipients alive, respectively (Figure 5).

Figure 3 Outcomes and disease severity. (A) Highest level of supplemental oxygen given by disease status. (B) COVID-19 disease severity by hematologic malignancy status. Seventy-seven patients (Allo, n = 35; Auto, n = 37; CAR T, n = 5). Severity of COVID-19 was defined as mild (no hospitalization required), moderate (hospitalization required), or severe (intensive care unit [ICU] required or goals of care changed to comfort care rather than escalation to the ICU).

Figure 4 COVID-19 status at last contact. Seventy-seven patients (Allo, n = 35; Auto, n = 37; CAR T, n = 5). COVID-19 was defined as resolved at the end of clinical symptoms.

Figure 5 Overall survival by cell therapy type. Seventy-seven patients (Allo, n = 35; Auto, n = 37; CAR T, n = 5).

Factors associated with disease severity

In an effort to not undercategorize severity, we created a composite endpoint, requiring a NRB or higher oxygen or death at a lower level of oxygen, as there were patients who were not intubated or transferred to the ICU based on goals-of-care discussions with the patient, their family, and the clinical team, taking into account their COVID-19 course and the status of their underlying malignancy. Univariable analysis for this composite endpoint was significant for number of comorbidities (HR for ≥2 vs. 0 comorbidities, 5.41; 95% CI, 1.84–15.9, P = 0.004), presence of infiltrates on initial imaging (HR, 3.08; 95% CI, 1–9.44, P = 0.032), and neutropenia (HR, 1.15; 95% CI, 1.02–1.29, P = 0.04) (Table 2). Having more than 2 comorbidities (P = 0.002) and an active hematologic malignancy (P = 0.02) predicted for increased disease severity by univariable analysis (Supplemental Table 3).

Table 2 Univariable analysis of composite endpoint of requiring nonrebreather or more oxygen and death at lower level of oxygen

Evaluation of lymphocyte subsets in patients positive for SARS-CoV-2 after bone marrow transplant

Monitoring of immune reconstitution after transplant is standard clinical practice at MSKCC, including lymphocyte subsets (CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, CD19+ B cells, CD56+CD16+ NK cells, and CD3+CD56+CD16+ NKT cells) and, in some patients, additional T cell populations, including naive (CD45RA+CCR7+), central memory (CD45RA–CCR7+), effector memory (CD45RA–CCR7–), and effector memory CD45RA+ or TEMRA cells (CD45RA+CCR7–) (14, 15). During the study period, immune subset analyses were performed in 32 of 77 patients, including 17 Allo, 12 Auto, and 3 CAR T recipients. We selected 25 patients (including 1 patient with presumed COVID-19) within 1 week of any positive SARS-CoV-2 PCR test for further analysis (Table 3 and Supplemental Figure 1).

Table 3 Immune profiling correlates of patients with COVID-19

Infection with SARS-CoV-2 is related to a reduction in lymphocyte populations. Because transplant patients are a uniquely heterogeneous population with regards to the circulating immune cells affected by the type of transplant, state of immune reconstitution, immunosuppression regimen, GVHD, and disease status, we used immunologic profiling before COVID-19 diagnosis available in 12 of 25 patients as an internal control. Consistent with findings seen in prior studies, a reduction from the pre-COVID-19 baseline in ALC was observed in this cohort, except for in 1 patient, whose prior immune subsets were performed just after completing conditioning for CAR T therapy. The reduction in lymphocytes affected all subsets for most patients, particularly CD4 and CD8 T cells; in some patients B cells and NK cells remained stable or increased slightly (Figure 6A). The CD4/CD8 ratio varied widely across patients with a trend toward a relative increase in CD4 T cells (Supplemental Figure 2A). For Allo recipients within 2 years after transplant, we further compared lymphocyte subset data with the expected after HCT immunologic reconstitution from available historical control cohorts (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 3), highlighting how COVID-19 is associated with lower lymphocyte counts, particularly in the T cell compartment.

Figure 6 Immune subsets in patients positive for SARS-CoV-2 after BMT. (A) Absolute lymphocyte subsets in patients positive for SARS-CoV-2 compared with subsets from pre–COVID-19 time point within 1 year of infection (n = 12). (B) Absolute lymphocyte subsets within 2 years after transplant in 8 patients positive for SARS-CoV-2 who had received BMT (purple or blue symbols) compared with available data from historical controls (gray points, patients receiving unmodified peripheral blood stem cell [PBSC] allogeneic transplant at MSKCC, collected prior to the COVID-19 pandemic). Orange lines indicate Loess curve of historical controls.

Detailed T cell phenotyping available in 18 of 25 patients with COVID-19 revealed that CD4 cells were predominantly effector memory cells while CD8 cells had a TEMRA phenotype (CCR7–CD45RA+); naive cells were similar in both CD4 and CD8 cells (Supplemental Figure 4). Six patients had prior T cell subset profiling data available within 1 year of COVID-19 (Supplemental Figure 5). There was a trend toward an increase in percentage of CD8+, but not CD4+, TEMRA cells during the COVID-19 window; however, this was not seen by absolute counts.

Patients can develop IgG antibody responses to SARS-COV-2 despite lymphopenia. During the time of our study, a SARS-CoV-2 antibody test became available. Thirty-eight patients (49%) had antibody testing done at a median of 37 days after diagnosis (IQR, 28–48) with 66% of those developing antibodies, including 5 of 10 patients on immunosuppressive medications. In 7 patients who received convalescent plasma, antibody testing at least 2 weeks after infusion was negative in 6. For the patient with antibodies, repeat testing 1 week later remained positive and is thought to be a true positive response. In a subset of 8 patients who had not received convalescent plasma, but had a positive antibody and immune profiling performed within the COVID-19 period, 6 patients had circulating absolute B cells counts under 100 cells/μL, including 2 with no detectable circulating B cells but measurable IgG levels (Supplemental Figure 6).

Lymphopenia with COVID-19 does not appear to impair immune reconstitution in all patients that had received bone marrow transplant. We next sought to investigate the persistence of lymphopenia associated with COVID-19. Figure 7 illustrates the trajectory lymphocyte populations before, during, and in recovery from COVID-19 in a patient with acute myeloid leukemia disease, who received a transplant from a haploidentical donor, highlighting how lymphocytes began to recover, even though the patient did not yet have a detectable SARS-CoV-2 antibody. Available data from other patients had an overall similar trajectory, aside from 1 patient with a fatal infection combined with underlying MDS (Supplemental Figure 7).