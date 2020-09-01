The unsettled science of nonrenal calcitriol production and its clinical relevance

Ironically, a current conflict exists within the field as to what might constitute adequate levels of circulating 25(OH)D 3 , the substrate for calcitriol production, in healthy humans, and of supplemental vitamin D required to maintain those levels. Indeed, while the Institute of Medicine has concluded that 25(OH)D 3 levels at or above 20 ng/mL are adequate to protect the skeleton, the Endocrine Society has concluded that 30 ng/mL or more is appropriate (9). Although this issue remains unresolved and is not the topic of this Viewpoint, the absence of an appreciation for how these levels might impact the differential synthesis of calcitriol in the kidneys and in NRTCs has led to considerable uncertainty as to how clinical trials and the parameters of those trials should be established. This is particularly true relative to the effects of vitamin D in cancer prevention, cardiovascular protection, immune disease, and diabetes, as well as in other maladies for which a protective, noncalcemic role for vitamin D has been indicated. Despite the potential relevance of this information, numerous randomized clinical trials (RCTs) have been conducted over the past several decades; unfortunately, results from the majority of these have not been particularly illuminating. Commentary on the details of these trials, most of which showed no effect, has been extensive and will not be considered here (10); three recent trials, however, merit reference. The recently concluded VITAL trial (VITamin D and OmegA-3 TriaL), aimed at assessing the ability of supplemental vitamin D to prevent cancer and cardiovascular disease, resulted in the general absence of an impact of the vitamin on either of these diseases, although a modest potential effect on cancer was noted upon careful secondary evaluation (10, 11). A second trial conducted to determine the impact of high-dose supplemental vitamin D on prediabetic progression did not reach statistical significance (12). Finally, a clinical trial aimed at assessing the impact of supplemental vitamin D on patients with tuberculosis also found no effect on the disease, despite noted elevations in 25(OH)D 3 levels (10). This study did, however, underscore the importance of using reliable assays to measure vitamin D metabolites with accuracy. These trial results join the many others that have failed to provide substantive evidence for vitamin D as an effective treatment for disease progression.

Interestingly, vitamin D may also play a beneficial role in a wide number of infectious diseases, including that induced by SARS–CoV-2, the virus central to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic (13). Indeed, much work in vitro has already focused on mechanisms by which vitamin D might function to protect patients from viral infection, including the potential ability of vitamin D to regulate ACE2 and its potential role as an antiinflammatory agent to combat the so-called “cytokine storm” associated with SARS–CoV-2. Although correlative studies now abound, the current challenge will be to conduct appropriate RCTs to prove that the effects seen in vitro and in animal models can also be observed with respect to this coronavirus, and multiple efforts are now underway. Unfortunately, virtually all the issues noted above that have resulted in uninformative clinical trial outcomes with other diseases continue to apply to SARS–CoV-2 as well.