Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and COVID-19 are distinct presentations of SARS–CoV-2

Between April 3, 2020, and May 15, 2020, 26 patients were enrolled. Twenty patients, on whom complete correlative data were available, were included in the final cohort (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140970DS1). Demographics and narrative summaries of the MIS-C, severe COVID-19, and minimal COVID-19 cohorts are presented in Tables 1 and 2. Some clinical details of 3 patients in the MIS-C cohort have been reported in a previous case series (14).

Table 1 Demographic and clinical characteristics of enrolled patients

Table 2 Clinical presentations of enrolled patients

Patients in both the MIS-C and severe COVID-19 cohorts had grossly abnormal laboratory values (Supplemental Table 1). Patients in the severe COVID-19 cohort had several clinical features associated with both macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) and shock, such as highly elevated ferritins, elevated transaminases, elevated lactate, thrombocytopenia, and prolonged partial thromboplastin times (PTT). Patients in the MIS-C cohort had findings associated with vascular injury and cardiac disease, as evidenced by highly elevated D-dimer and B-type natriuretic protein levels.

The MIS-C cohort patients were younger than the severe or minimal COVID-19 patients (median age 6 years versus 16 and 13 years, respectively). The majority of patients in the MIS-C and severe COVID-19 cohorts had lymphopenia during their hospital admission; only 2 patients in the minimal cohort had lymphopenia. Of note, 4 of 5 patients in the severe COVID-19 cohort had a coinfection with an additional organism compared with only 1 of 6 in the MIS-C cohort. There were no statistically significant differences in race or ethnic background between patients in each group; there was a higher rate of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) among Black children (n = 4) than children of other races (n = 2; 1 other, 1 declined, 0 White; P = 0.044, χ2 test). All children who developed ARDS had an existing comorbidity.

Two patients in the MIS-C cohort met classical criteria for KD and 2 met criteria for incomplete KD (Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). Five patients were treated with vasoactive infusions, 4 patients had evidence of myocardial dysfunction, and 1 had evidence of coronary artery dilatation. All patients were treated with intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) and intravenous methylprednisone.

We sought to identify plasma cytokine patterns that reliably differentiated between MIS-C and severe COVID-19. Graphs of all cytokines are presented in Supplemental Figure 2. Five cytokines (IL-1R, IL-2, IL-4, IL-12p70, and IL-13) were excluded from further analyses because they were generally not elevated in patients. Importantly, this demonstrates that the hypercytokinemia observed in our patients reflects a specific hyperinflammatory process, and that significant elevations in IL-1R, IL-2, IL-4, IL-12p70, or IL-13 may indicate the presence of a different disease process. Several patients across all 3 cohorts had high IFN-γ.

Heatmaps of all patients separated based on the presence or absence of coinfection are presented in Figure 1A. In order to determine if cytokines could robustly classify the different phenotypes, subsequent analyses included all patients regardless of their coinfection status. We next considered the cytokine profile as a 5-dimensional vector, hypothesizing that either the direction or the magnitude of each vector may predict clinical cohort; neither were statistically significant (Figure 1, B and C). Based on exploratory multivariable logistic regression modelling, the sum of IL-10 and TNF-α levels was hypothesized to differentiate between MIS-C and severe non–MIS-C patients. The sum of IL-10 and TNF-α levels uniquely identified MIS-C from severe COVID-19 presentations (Figure 1D; mean [95% CI]; severe: 30.06 [9.54–50.6] versus MIS-C: 82.25 [32.5–132.0], P = 0.036).

Figure 1 Cytokine architecture associated with SARS–CoV-2 infections in children. (A) Heatmap of the 5 most differentially present cytokines in the plasma of pediatric SARS–CoV-2 infections. Comparison of patients with and without coinfections for each of the 3 clinical phenotypes of pediatric SARS–CoV-2 infection (n = 20). Patient IDs are listed above each column for reference. (B) Cytokine profiles for each patient (n = 15) were treated as a 5-dimensional vector and converted into unit vectors by dividing each component by the root sum square of the vector. Box-and-whisker plot of each unit vector with median values of each for MIS-C versus severe COVID-19 presentations (line). Whiskers represent maximum and minimum and boxes represent the 25th to 75th percentiles. Differences between phenotypes or phenotype/cytokine interaction were not significant by 2-way ANOVA. (C) Vector magnitudes of each cytokine profile were computed as the root sum square with values plotted for severe COVID-19 and MIS-C phenotypes (n = 15). Bar represents the median of each group. Differences were not significant by Mann-Whitney U test. (D) The sum of the IL-10 and TNF-α concentrations were computed for each patient and plotted for severe COVID-19 and MIS-C phenotypes (n = 15). Bar represents the median of each group with P values computed by Mann-Whitney U test.

We hypothesized that MIS-C, as a putative postinfectious syndrome, should be associated with lower viral burden when compared with severe COVID-19. SARS–CoV-2 RT-PCR cycle threshold (Cts) from nasopharyngeal aspirates (which inversely correlate with viral burden) were predictive of the clinical cohorts. Patients with severe COVID-19 presented with low Cts whereas those with MIS-C presented with high Cts (mean [95% CI]; severe: 28.0 [26.8–29.1] versus MIS-C: 37.9 [34.8–41.0], P = 0.011; Figure 2). Univariate linear regression against plasma cytokine concentrations revealed a correlation with IL-10 levels (P = 0.02). In 4 patients, repeat cytokine panels were drawn to assess clinical response to immunomodulatory therapy (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 2 Viral Ct in pediatric SARS–CoV-2 infections. (A) When available (n = 16), Cts for each patient are plotted. Bars represent mean values with P values computed using Dunn’s multiple comparisons test after Kruskal-Wallis testing. (B) Linear regression modelling of cycle time thresholds against IL-10 and TNF-α concentrations in plasma for all patients in the cohort (n = 16).

We postulated that immune activation related to SARS–CoV-2 was associated with endothelial dysfunction, and we measured soluble C5b-9 (sC5b-9) as a candidate biomarker. sC5b-9 represents the activation product of the terminal complement cascade, and elevations of this marker have been associated with microangiopathy in a number of settings (15, 16). Figure 3A demonstrates that sC5b-9 was significantly elevated in patients with severe COVID-19 relative to those with minimal COVID-19 (mean [95% CI]; minimal: 186.4 [91.16–281.6] versus severe: 555.0 [285.9–814.1], P = 0.046). While sC5b-9 values also trended higher for MIS-C (mean [95% CI]; 380.5 [97.7–663.3]), this did not reach statistical significance. Univariate linear regression modelling revealed that sC5b-9 concentrations correlated in a statistically significant manner with IL-6, IL-8, and TNF-α (Figure 3B). These data are consistent with previous reports of sC5b-9 being associated with endothelial damage and release of neutrophil-activating IL-8 (17).

Figure 3 Soluble C5b-9 measurements in pediatric SARS–CoV-2 infections. (A) Soluble C5b-9 was successfully measured in 19 patients. Data are plotted for each of the 3 phenotypes; bars represent the mean values of each group. P value computed using Dunn’s multiple comparisons test after Kruskal-Wallis testing. (B) Linear regression modelling of sC5b-9 against IL-6, IL-8, and TNF-α concentrations in plasma for all patients in the cohort. (C) Representative photomicrographs of red blood cells and neutrophils from patients in the cohort. From top to bottom: ×50 field showing burr cells and schistocytes; ×100 field showing the same; ×100 field showing toxic granulation. Thin arrow denotes a burr cell, black arrowhead denotes a schistocyte, white arrowhead denotes toxic granulation. (D) Number of patients with degree of burr cells, toxic granulation, and schistocytes for each clinical phenotype; n = 13 patients with smears available. Number of assessable patients for each group is displayed in the center of each circle. Severe COVID-19 was compared with MIS-C using χ2 test for trend for burr cells; χ2 statistic was impossible to compute for the dichotomous outcome of toxic granulation due to low n. There were no statistically significant differences in schistocytes across the cohort.

Peripheral blood smears were available on 13 patients (3 minimal COVID-19, 5 severe COVID-19, and 5 MIS-C). Consistent with microangiopathy, examination revealed at least rare schistocytes in 67% of minimal COVID-19, 80% of severe COVID-19, and 100% of MIS-C patients (Figure 3, C and D). We note that 2 of the 3 minimal COVID-19 patients had sickle cell disease as a comorbidity which may confound the interpretation of schistocytes in this group (18). Burr cells were absent in patients with minimal disease but present in 40% of patients with severe disease. All patients with MIS-C had at least some burr cells present, with 60% of patients having 4 or more burr cells (Figure 3, C and D).

Patients with MIS-C were noted to have a marked increase in their white blood cell counts; longitudinal measures of absolute neutrophil count (ANC) and absolute lymphocyte count (ALC) for all severe COVID-19 and MIS-C patients are shown in Supplemental Figure 4A. Many of the patients with MIS-C were noted to have increased numbers of immature myeloid cells as well (data not shown). Consistent with this myeloid activation, we noted a remarkable number of neutrophils with toxic granulation in the MIS-C group, although these were also present in 1 minimal and 1 severe COVID-19 patient (Figure 3, C and D). The trajectory of change in ALC and ANC was approximated using the slopes of linear regression models, with no overall significant difference between patients with MIS-C and those with severe COVID-19 (Supplemental Figure 4B).