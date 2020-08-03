Is innate immunity our best weapon for flattening the curve?

“One may know how to conquer without being able to do it” (1).

In most countries, interventions have been put in place to flatten the curve. The goal of these interventions is to slow the spread of the virus so that capacity of medical resources, such as hospital beds, ventilators, and personal protective equipment, is not exceeded and we can adequately care for the sick. While social distancing has proven highly effective in flattening the curve, it is often impossible for essential workers or vulnerable patients. Moreover, the ripple effects of social distancing on our economy and well-being are not sustainable long term.

Ideally, alternative strategies to social distancing should (a) still protect high-risk individuals, (b) accelerate the global recovery, and (c) easily be adapted to tackle future pandemics. Here, we move forward the hypothesis that harnessing innate immunity is our best weapon for fighting novel viral outbreaks by preventing a productive infection or by accelerating viral clearance.

Active immunization provides protection against a specific vaccination target through antigen-specific responses by adaptive lymphocytes. An effective antigen-specific vaccine can completely protect the majority of healthy individuals, so it is not surprising that the world is waiting for this panacea with bated breath. It is important to remember, however, that human endemic coronaviruses, which are responsible for up to 35% of common colds, often reinfect individuals, sometimes even in the same year (2), despite 90% of individuals developing coronavirus-specific antibodies (3). Even when infection yields high antibody titers, the titer half-life is, in some cases, short (4).

Further undermining the hope for an effective respiratory/coronavirus vaccine are examples from veterinary medicine, where coronaviruses are scourges that have eluded eradication despite vaccination. This is surely not for a lack of trying, as bovine coronaviruses cause several diseases, including shipping fever: a deadly respiratory disease common in commercial feedlots that is responsible for an estimated loss of $900 million annually (5). Another example is the highly lethal feline coronavirus, which shares similarities to SARS–CoV-1/2, including viral persistence, induction of profound lymphopenia, and a protracted clinical course (6). These similarities should raise a cautionary flag, since humoral responses against this feline coronavirus, rather than being protective, result in a more severe disease course. In these cases, subneutralizing levels of spike S protein antibodies opsonize the virus and promote infection of immune cells expressing Fc receptors (antibody-dependent enhancement of disease). It is likely that current vaccine endeavors will overcome these barriers, but this will take time and the vaccine may be ineffective against future coronaviruses (7).

An intriguing alternate strategy to vaccination relies on enhancing innate immunity, which has been successfully adopted in veterinary medicine to prevent the transmission of respiratory viruses in cattle housed in close quarters (8). Specifically, administration of an inactivated Parapoxvirus ovis virus broadly activates innate immune components, including dendritic cells, NK cells, and type I IFNs, and protects livestock from many respiratory illnesses unrelated to Parapoxvirus.

Innate immunity acts as our body’s front-line troops. Pattern-recognition receptors recognize viral components and prompt IFN production. IFNs have direct antiviral activity and choreograph the innate and adaptive lymphocyte responses. They are so central to antiviral responses that zoonotic coronaviruses dedicate much of their genome to suppressing them (9), lending credence to the hypothesis that prophylactic or early IFN treatment will circumvent immune evasion and promote viral clearance (10). Based on this rationale, clinical trials with recombinant IFNs are underway. One clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT04320238) is using nasally administered recombinant IFN-α1β to prevent SARS–CoV-2 infection among medical workers. A second clinical trial (NCT04293887) will administer IFN-α1β to newly diagnosed patients within 7 days of symptoms onset, while a third trial (NCT04331899) will treat mild COVID-19 cases with type III IFN, which has partially overlapping functions, but reduced toxicity compared with type I IFN. If successful, these trials will provide the proof of concept that prophylactic/early stimulation of the innate immune system provides protection against SARS–CoV-2 and, in theory, against future coronaviruses.