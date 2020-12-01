Mass cytometry detects H3.3K27M-specific vaccine responses in diffuse midline glioma

To our knowledge, this is the first multicenter trial assessing the safety and clinical efficacy of a vaccine directed toward the novel, shared neoantigen H3.3K27M (27–36) in HLA-A*02:01+ patients with H3.3K27M+ DIPG or DMGs. The study demonstrated safety of the regimen and supports the significance of immunological monitoring for the identification of predictive biomarkers. Moreover, clinical and immune data suggest that concurrent corticosteroid administration is associated with increased MDSC levels and lower vaccine efficacy.

The PNOC007 trial regimen demonstrated safety in regard to expected TRAEs. One child developed meningitis of unclear etiology and recovered completely with standard treatment. It remains uncertain if this event was related to the vaccine, since no additional cases were identified. The PNOC007 treatment strategy did not improve the overall outcome of H3.3K27M+ patients with DMG, representing the worst prognostic group among patients with DMG (11). A recent analysis from the International and European DIPG registries reported a similar OS12 of 42.3% (95% CI, 38.1%–44.1%) (1).

To our knowledge, this is the first trial in which individuals with DMG were enrolled on the basis of their mutation status rather than tumor location. Outcome measures for these tumors remain a topic of ongoing prospective studies, but retrospective reviews show poor outcomes for these tumor location–specific subgroups. For example, a retrospective analysis of H3.3K27M+ DMGs enrolled in the German HIT-HGG registry revealed a median survival of 13 months among patients with thalamic tumors and 4.8 months among those with tumors within the spine (11), similar to our results. To date, very few peptide vaccine–based strategies have been reported for DIPGs or DMGs. We have previously reported a median survival of 12.7 months in patients with DIPG using a peptide vaccine strategy against IL-13Rα, EphA2, and survivin in combination with poly-ICLC (12). This trial used a strategy similar to that for PNOC007, however, H3.3K27M status was not available and could have influenced outcomes.

Our cytometry by time of flight–based (CyTOF-based) analyses of multiple immune subsets (13, 14) provided an opportunity to explore associations between expansion of H3.3K27M-reactive CD8+ T cell subsets and prolonged OS and PFS. Furthermore, this approach identified baseline circulatory MDSCs as a potential negative prognostic indicator for patients with DIPG. To our knowledge, this is the first CyTOF-based immunomonitoring platform used to evaluate epitope-specific CD8+ T cell responses in patients with cancer treated with peptide-based vaccines. Detection of this cell population was accomplished through HLA dextramer–based staining (15–17), as dextramers exhibit higher affinity and specificity for epitope-specific CD8+ T cell populations in comparison with conventional HLA tetramers (15, 17). Furthermore, an increased quantity of fluorophores conjugated to each dextramer allowed for increased binding to metal-conjugated secondary antibodies, resulting in higher resolution on both fluorophore- and lanthanide-based analytical platforms. This approach maximized sensitivity on the CyTOF platform, allowing for the comparable detection of H3.3K27M-reactive CD8+ T cells between flow and mass cytometry. This study validates CyTOF as a powerful tool for high-definition immunomonitoring of CD8+ T cell–based immunotherapies.

While other immune cell populations are the focus of interest (18, 19) across the broad spectrum of cancer vaccines (20), CD8+ T cells remain the primary target population for developing an efficacious antitumor immunotherapy (21). Consistent with this paradigm, the expansion of H3.3K27M-reactive CD8+ T cells, but not bulk CD8+ T cells, is suggestive of prolonged OS. Although this expansion provides insight into patient-specific immunological outcomes, it does not account for phenotypic composition or functionality. As peripheral Tex expansion has been correlated with poor prognoses in several cancer types (22, 23), the discrimination of this cell population, among others, is necessary for a contextual assessment of immunological responses. Our data demonstrated no association between Tex expansion and favorable outcomes for patients. However, the expansion of H3.3K27M-reactive Tem cell subpopulations, which exhibit cytolytic and tissue localization capabilities (24), was associated with clinical benefits among patients with DMG, consistent with previous reports (25–27).

One could raise a concern about whether the observed H3.3K27M-reactive CD8+ T cell responses merely reflect overall immune competency, which is often compromised in these patients. Our multivariate analysis on bulk CD8+ T cells suggested that this was not the case. Another line of concern is the possibility that patients with intrinsically slow-growing tumors may have received more vaccines than those with fast-growing tumors, thereby mounting higher levels of vaccine-reactive responses. Based on our analyses, this does not appear to be the case, as the median numbers of vaccines preceding immunological responses among responders was the same as the median number of total vaccines among nonresponders.

To date, there are no vaccine regimens that have been shown to be efficacious in CNS malignancies, as shown by randomized studies with adequate statistical powers. As we discussed in our recent review articles (28, 29), we recognize that underlying these failures are a number of mechanistic challenges, such as antigen-heterogeneity, local and systemic immunosuppression, and lack of adequate homing of effector immune cells. Although most tumor-specific antigens are expressed heterogeneously within the tumor (29), H3.3K27M appears to be uniformly expressed in the tumor tissue (7).

In terms of relevant immunosuppressive mechanisms, MDSCs have attracted particular interest not only as tumor promoters (30) but as entities antagonistic to peptide vaccine efficacy (31–33) in preclinical models. Our data reflected this, as MDSClo DIPG patients exhibited improved outcomes relative to their counterparts. It is also noteworthy that our data set showed an absence of associations between relative circulatory MDSC abundance and both the patient’s age and tumor volume. Although Tregs are important immunosuppressive cells, our analyses did not detect any association between Tregs and patient outcomes in the DIPG cohort, corroborating recent high-throughput analyses of PBMC samples in patients with glioblastoma (30). However, these results warrant caution. As cryopreservation and paraformaldehyde fixation are known to reduce polymorphonuclear MDSC viability (34), E-MDSCs and M-MDSCs were used as proxies for total MDSC quantification. Our data did not establish a robust correlation between baseline MDSC levels and longitudinal H3.3K27M-reactive CD8+ T cell frequencies, which may have been affected by the limited longitudinal samples available. Nevertheless, MDSCs represent an enticing target for combinatorial therapies (35) that maximize vaccine efficacy.

Corticosteroids are often administered to patients with DIPG or DMG to treat neurological dysfunction caused by tumor- or treatment-related edema. However, steroid dependency has been associated with a worse prognosis (36) and may negatively affect responses to immunotherapies (5). Consistent with recent preclinical in vitro and in vivo studies (37, 38), our data suggest a negative association between dexamethasone administration and the longitudinal expansion of vaccine-reactive CD8+ T cells, consistent with a recent report (5). It is conceivable that tumor size and growth rate, which typically necessitate the use of corticosteroids, may confound our observations. Our data suggest a lack of association between the baseline tumor size and outcomes (Supplemental Figures 24 and 25), consistent with a recent study involving molecularly characterized DIPGs (39). However, given the small sample size, we cannot fully exclude that dexamethasone use, independent of its impact on vaccine efficacy, leads to worse outcomes. Nonetheless, this association calls for additional corroborative studies.

Key limitations of our study include the relatively small number of patients and longitudinal samples for immune phenotypic analyses and classification of immunological responses. Some study participants were lost to follow-up because of clinical worsening of their disease before post-baseline PBMC collection, limiting the availability of longitudinal samples to 62% (18 of 29) of the patients enrolled. Systematic evaluation of pre- and post-treatment tumor microenvironment samples would have offered more insights on the vaccine’s effects, such as T cell infiltration as well as possible antigen loss and HLA downregulation. To date, post-treatment biopsy of DMGs remains a controversial topic in pediatric neuro-oncology (10, 40), and this limitation extended to our current study. At the time of submission, there were too few data to establish corroborations with CyTOF analyses (Supplemental Figures 26 and 27). Given the clinical information gained by pathologic assessment of post-treatment tumor biopsies, these should be considered in future trials to better understand the effect of our therapies.

In conclusion, our data reflect the safety of the regimen and highlight the encouraging roles of H3.3K27M-specific CD8+ T cell responses in these patients, warranting further studies targeting the H3.3K27M epitope. Such studies should focus on a vaccine regimen with anti–PD-1 therapy (based on expression of PD-1 on H3.3K27M-reactive CD8+ T cells) and adoptive transfer of T cells transduced with the H3.3K27M-reactive T cell receptor (4).