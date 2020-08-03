COVID-19, microangiopathy, hemostatic activation, and complement

It is highly plausible that complement activation plays a role in the pathogenesis of COVID-19. Pathogen infection is a common external trigger of increased complement activation. Although complement, like other innate immune system components, helps to control initial bacterial or viral infections, there is a risk of complement becoming detrimental in later stages of the infection because of overactivation directly induced by the pathogen, or secondarily via damaged host tissues. Runaway complement activation may overwhelm host cell regulatory mechanisms, particularly in individuals with genetic predispositions to subclinical complement regulation insufficiency.

The clinical phenotypes of COVID-19 likely reflect direct effects of virus-mediated physical damage to tissue integrity as well as maladaptive host immune responses. For example, endothelial cells express high levels of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), the receptor for SARS–CoV-2, and viral infection can disrupt endothelial cell function directly or evoke an inflammatory or other immune response (14). These last mechanisms are critical in the cytokine storm that complicates the most severe phenotype of COVID-19 (15). The anaphylatoxins C3a and C5a are likely major contributors to cytokine storm syndrome, both directly through their intrinsic proinflammatory activities in leukocyte activation and trafficking and indirectly by synergizing with other innate immune sensors, such as TLRs, to amplify inflammation (16). Indeed, in a Chinese cohort of patients with COVID-19, plasma C5a levels reflected the severity of the disease (17). Anecdotally, treating two of these patients with an anti-C5a mAb coincided with resolved fever and increased oxygen saturation (17).

It is likely that complement is activated in COVID-19 via multiple pathways, both by SARS–CoV-2 itself and by damaged tissues and dying cells at later stages of the disease (Figure 1). For example, natural (IgM) Abs that recognize viral antigens or neoantigens exposed on damaged host tissues could trigger the classical pathway (18). The lectin pathway could also activate in response to viral components such as the nuclear protein (N protein), as demonstrated in a recent study for SARS-CoV in which the N protein directly interacted with and activated MBL-associated proteases 2 (MASP2) (17). Finally, dying cells in multiple ischemic organs likely shed lipid-anchored membrane complement regulatory proteins, such as DAF and CD59, and lose glycosaminoglycans for FH binding (19, 20), allowing complement activation by the alternative pathway to occur unimpeded.