ViewpointCOVID-19 Free access | 10.1172/JCI139642

Preventing cytokine storm syndrome in COVID-19 using α-1 adrenergic receptor antagonists

1Ludwig Center, 2Lustgarten Laboratory, and 3Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 4Division of Rheumatology, 5Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute of Computational Medicine, JHU, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 7Department of Neurology, 8Department of Neurosurgery, and 9Division of Infectious Diseases, JHU School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 10Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering and 11Management Science and Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 12Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ashburn, Virginia, USA. 13Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Chetan Bettegowda, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 600 North Wolfe Street 21287, Phipps 118, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.8620; Email: cbetteg1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Shibin Zhou, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1650 Orleans Street, Room 590, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.955.8878; Email sbzhou@jhmi.edu. Or to: Susan Athey, Stanford Graduate School of Business, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.678.9384; Email: athey@stanford.edu. Or to: Joshua T. Vogelstein, Johns Hopkins University, Center for Imaging Science, Clark Hall, Room 314D, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21218, USA. Email: jovo@jhu.edu. Find articles by Konig, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Ludwig Center, 2Lustgarten Laboratory, and 3Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 4Division of Rheumatology, 5Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute of Computational Medicine, JHU, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 7Department of Neurology, 8Department of Neurosurgery, and 9Division of Infectious Diseases, JHU School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 10Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering and 11Management Science and Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 12Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ashburn, Virginia, USA. 13Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Chetan Bettegowda, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 600 North Wolfe Street 21287, Phipps 118, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.8620; Email: cbetteg1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Shibin Zhou, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1650 Orleans Street, Room 590, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.955.8878; Email sbzhou@jhmi.edu. Or to: Susan Athey, Stanford Graduate School of Business, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.678.9384; Email: athey@stanford.edu. Or to: Joshua T. Vogelstein, Johns Hopkins University, Center for Imaging Science, Clark Hall, Room 314D, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21218, USA. Email: jovo@jhu.edu. Find articles by Powell, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Ludwig Center, 2Lustgarten Laboratory, and 3Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 4Division of Rheumatology, 5Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute of Computational Medicine, JHU, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 7Department of Neurology, 8Department of Neurosurgery, and 9Division of Infectious Diseases, JHU School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 10Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering and 11Management Science and Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 12Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ashburn, Virginia, USA. 13Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Chetan Bettegowda, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 600 North Wolfe Street 21287, Phipps 118, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.8620; Email: cbetteg1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Shibin Zhou, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1650 Orleans Street, Room 590, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.955.8878; Email sbzhou@jhmi.edu. Or to: Susan Athey, Stanford Graduate School of Business, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.678.9384; Email: athey@stanford.edu. Or to: Joshua T. Vogelstein, Johns Hopkins University, Center for Imaging Science, Clark Hall, Room 314D, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21218, USA. Email: jovo@jhu.edu. Find articles by Staedtke, V. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Ludwig Center, 2Lustgarten Laboratory, and 3Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 4Division of Rheumatology, 5Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute of Computational Medicine, JHU, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 7Department of Neurology, 8Department of Neurosurgery, and 9Division of Infectious Diseases, JHU School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 10Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering and 11Management Science and Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 12Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ashburn, Virginia, USA. 13Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Chetan Bettegowda, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 600 North Wolfe Street 21287, Phipps 118, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.8620; Email: cbetteg1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Shibin Zhou, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1650 Orleans Street, Room 590, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.955.8878; Email sbzhou@jhmi.edu. Or to: Susan Athey, Stanford Graduate School of Business, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.678.9384; Email: athey@stanford.edu. Or to: Joshua T. Vogelstein, Johns Hopkins University, Center for Imaging Science, Clark Hall, Room 314D, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21218, USA. Email: jovo@jhu.edu. Find articles by Bai, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Ludwig Center, 2Lustgarten Laboratory, and 3Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 4Division of Rheumatology, 5Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute of Computational Medicine, JHU, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 7Department of Neurology, 8Department of Neurosurgery, and 9Division of Infectious Diseases, JHU School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 10Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering and 11Management Science and Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 12Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ashburn, Virginia, USA. 13Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Chetan Bettegowda, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 600 North Wolfe Street 21287, Phipps 118, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.8620; Email: cbetteg1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Shibin Zhou, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1650 Orleans Street, Room 590, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.955.8878; Email sbzhou@jhmi.edu. Or to: Susan Athey, Stanford Graduate School of Business, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.678.9384; Email: athey@stanford.edu. Or to: Joshua T. Vogelstein, Johns Hopkins University, Center for Imaging Science, Clark Hall, Room 314D, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21218, USA. Email: jovo@jhu.edu. Find articles by Thomas, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Ludwig Center, 2Lustgarten Laboratory, and 3Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 4Division of Rheumatology, 5Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute of Computational Medicine, JHU, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 7Department of Neurology, 8Department of Neurosurgery, and 9Division of Infectious Diseases, JHU School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 10Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering and 11Management Science and Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 12Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ashburn, Virginia, USA. 13Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Chetan Bettegowda, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 600 North Wolfe Street 21287, Phipps 118, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.8620; Email: cbetteg1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Shibin Zhou, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1650 Orleans Street, Room 590, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.955.8878; Email sbzhou@jhmi.edu. Or to: Susan Athey, Stanford Graduate School of Business, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.678.9384; Email: athey@stanford.edu. Or to: Joshua T. Vogelstein, Johns Hopkins University, Center for Imaging Science, Clark Hall, Room 314D, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21218, USA. Email: jovo@jhu.edu. Find articles by Fischer, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Ludwig Center, 2Lustgarten Laboratory, and 3Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 4Division of Rheumatology, 5Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute of Computational Medicine, JHU, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 7Department of Neurology, 8Department of Neurosurgery, and 9Division of Infectious Diseases, JHU School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 10Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering and 11Management Science and Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 12Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ashburn, Virginia, USA. 13Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Chetan Bettegowda, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 600 North Wolfe Street 21287, Phipps 118, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.8620; Email: cbetteg1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Shibin Zhou, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1650 Orleans Street, Room 590, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.955.8878; Email sbzhou@jhmi.edu. Or to: Susan Athey, Stanford Graduate School of Business, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.678.9384; Email: athey@stanford.edu. Or to: Joshua T. Vogelstein, Johns Hopkins University, Center for Imaging Science, Clark Hall, Room 314D, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21218, USA. Email: jovo@jhu.edu. Find articles by Huq, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Ludwig Center, 2Lustgarten Laboratory, and 3Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 4Division of Rheumatology, 5Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute of Computational Medicine, JHU, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 7Department of Neurology, 8Department of Neurosurgery, and 9Division of Infectious Diseases, JHU School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 10Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering and 11Management Science and Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 12Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ashburn, Virginia, USA. 13Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Chetan Bettegowda, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 600 North Wolfe Street 21287, Phipps 118, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.8620; Email: cbetteg1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Shibin Zhou, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1650 Orleans Street, Room 590, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.955.8878; Email sbzhou@jhmi.edu. Or to: Susan Athey, Stanford Graduate School of Business, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.678.9384; Email: athey@stanford.edu. Or to: Joshua T. Vogelstein, Johns Hopkins University, Center for Imaging Science, Clark Hall, Room 314D, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21218, USA. Email: jovo@jhu.edu. Find articles by Khalafallah, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Ludwig Center, 2Lustgarten Laboratory, and 3Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 4Division of Rheumatology, 5Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute of Computational Medicine, JHU, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 7Department of Neurology, 8Department of Neurosurgery, and 9Division of Infectious Diseases, JHU School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 10Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering and 11Management Science and Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 12Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ashburn, Virginia, USA. 13Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Chetan Bettegowda, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 600 North Wolfe Street 21287, Phipps 118, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.8620; Email: cbetteg1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Shibin Zhou, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1650 Orleans Street, Room 590, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.955.8878; Email sbzhou@jhmi.edu. Or to: Susan Athey, Stanford Graduate School of Business, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.678.9384; Email: athey@stanford.edu. Or to: Joshua T. Vogelstein, Johns Hopkins University, Center for Imaging Science, Clark Hall, Room 314D, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21218, USA. Email: jovo@jhu.edu. Find articles by Koenecke, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Ludwig Center, 2Lustgarten Laboratory, and 3Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 4Division of Rheumatology, 5Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute of Computational Medicine, JHU, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 7Department of Neurology, 8Department of Neurosurgery, and 9Division of Infectious Diseases, JHU School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 10Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering and 11Management Science and Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 12Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ashburn, Virginia, USA. 13Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Chetan Bettegowda, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 600 North Wolfe Street 21287, Phipps 118, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.8620; Email: cbetteg1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Shibin Zhou, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1650 Orleans Street, Room 590, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.955.8878; Email sbzhou@jhmi.edu. Or to: Susan Athey, Stanford Graduate School of Business, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.678.9384; Email: athey@stanford.edu. Or to: Joshua T. Vogelstein, Johns Hopkins University, Center for Imaging Science, Clark Hall, Room 314D, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21218, USA. Email: jovo@jhu.edu. Find articles by Xiong, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Ludwig Center, 2Lustgarten Laboratory, and 3Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 4Division of Rheumatology, 5Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute of Computational Medicine, JHU, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 7Department of Neurology, 8Department of Neurosurgery, and 9Division of Infectious Diseases, JHU School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 10Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering and 11Management Science and Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 12Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ashburn, Virginia, USA. 13Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Chetan Bettegowda, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 600 North Wolfe Street 21287, Phipps 118, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.8620; Email: cbetteg1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Shibin Zhou, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1650 Orleans Street, Room 590, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.955.8878; Email sbzhou@jhmi.edu. Or to: Susan Athey, Stanford Graduate School of Business, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.678.9384; Email: athey@stanford.edu. Or to: Joshua T. Vogelstein, Johns Hopkins University, Center for Imaging Science, Clark Hall, Room 314D, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21218, USA. Email: jovo@jhu.edu. Find articles by Mensh, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Ludwig Center, 2Lustgarten Laboratory, and 3Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 4Division of Rheumatology, 5Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute of Computational Medicine, JHU, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 7Department of Neurology, 8Department of Neurosurgery, and 9Division of Infectious Diseases, JHU School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 10Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering and 11Management Science and Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 12Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ashburn, Virginia, USA. 13Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Chetan Bettegowda, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 600 North Wolfe Street 21287, Phipps 118, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.8620; Email: cbetteg1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Shibin Zhou, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1650 Orleans Street, Room 590, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.955.8878; Email sbzhou@jhmi.edu. Or to: Susan Athey, Stanford Graduate School of Business, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.678.9384; Email: athey@stanford.edu. Or to: Joshua T. Vogelstein, Johns Hopkins University, Center for Imaging Science, Clark Hall, Room 314D, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21218, USA. Email: jovo@jhu.edu. Find articles by Papadopoulos, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Ludwig Center, 2Lustgarten Laboratory, and 3Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 4Division of Rheumatology, 5Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute of Computational Medicine, JHU, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 7Department of Neurology, 8Department of Neurosurgery, and 9Division of Infectious Diseases, JHU School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 10Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering and 11Management Science and Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 12Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ashburn, Virginia, USA. 13Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Chetan Bettegowda, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 600 North Wolfe Street 21287, Phipps 118, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.8620; Email: cbetteg1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Shibin Zhou, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1650 Orleans Street, Room 590, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.955.8878; Email sbzhou@jhmi.edu. Or to: Susan Athey, Stanford Graduate School of Business, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.678.9384; Email: athey@stanford.edu. Or to: Joshua T. Vogelstein, Johns Hopkins University, Center for Imaging Science, Clark Hall, Room 314D, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21218, USA. Email: jovo@jhu.edu. Find articles by Kinzler, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Ludwig Center, 2Lustgarten Laboratory, and 3Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 4Division of Rheumatology, 5Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute of Computational Medicine, JHU, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 7Department of Neurology, 8Department of Neurosurgery, and 9Division of Infectious Diseases, JHU School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 10Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering and 11Management Science and Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 12Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ashburn, Virginia, USA. 13Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Chetan Bettegowda, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 600 North Wolfe Street 21287, Phipps 118, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.8620; Email: cbetteg1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Shibin Zhou, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1650 Orleans Street, Room 590, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.955.8878; Email sbzhou@jhmi.edu. Or to: Susan Athey, Stanford Graduate School of Business, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.678.9384; Email: athey@stanford.edu. Or to: Joshua T. Vogelstein, Johns Hopkins University, Center for Imaging Science, Clark Hall, Room 314D, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21218, USA. Email: jovo@jhu.edu. Find articles by Vogelstein, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Ludwig Center, 2Lustgarten Laboratory, and 3Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 4Division of Rheumatology, 5Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute of Computational Medicine, JHU, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 7Department of Neurology, 8Department of Neurosurgery, and 9Division of Infectious Diseases, JHU School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 10Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering and 11Management Science and Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 12Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ashburn, Virginia, USA. 13Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Chetan Bettegowda, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 600 North Wolfe Street 21287, Phipps 118, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.8620; Email: cbetteg1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Shibin Zhou, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1650 Orleans Street, Room 590, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.955.8878; Email sbzhou@jhmi.edu. Or to: Susan Athey, Stanford Graduate School of Business, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.678.9384; Email: athey@stanford.edu. Or to: Joshua T. Vogelstein, Johns Hopkins University, Center for Imaging Science, Clark Hall, Room 314D, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21218, USA. Email: jovo@jhu.edu. Find articles by Vogelstein, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Ludwig Center, 2Lustgarten Laboratory, and 3Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 4Division of Rheumatology, 5Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute of Computational Medicine, JHU, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 7Department of Neurology, 8Department of Neurosurgery, and 9Division of Infectious Diseases, JHU School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 10Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering and 11Management Science and Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 12Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ashburn, Virginia, USA. 13Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Chetan Bettegowda, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 600 North Wolfe Street 21287, Phipps 118, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.8620; Email: cbetteg1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Shibin Zhou, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1650 Orleans Street, Room 590, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.955.8878; Email sbzhou@jhmi.edu. Or to: Susan Athey, Stanford Graduate School of Business, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.678.9384; Email: athey@stanford.edu. Or to: Joshua T. Vogelstein, Johns Hopkins University, Center for Imaging Science, Clark Hall, Room 314D, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21218, USA. Email: jovo@jhu.edu. Find articles by Athey, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Ludwig Center, 2Lustgarten Laboratory, and 3Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 4Division of Rheumatology, 5Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute of Computational Medicine, JHU, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 7Department of Neurology, 8Department of Neurosurgery, and 9Division of Infectious Diseases, JHU School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 10Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering and 11Management Science and Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 12Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ashburn, Virginia, USA. 13Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Chetan Bettegowda, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 600 North Wolfe Street 21287, Phipps 118, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.8620; Email: cbetteg1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Shibin Zhou, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1650 Orleans Street, Room 590, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.955.8878; Email sbzhou@jhmi.edu. Or to: Susan Athey, Stanford Graduate School of Business, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.678.9384; Email: athey@stanford.edu. Or to: Joshua T. Vogelstein, Johns Hopkins University, Center for Imaging Science, Clark Hall, Room 314D, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21218, USA. Email: jovo@jhu.edu. Find articles by Zhou, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Ludwig Center, 2Lustgarten Laboratory, and 3Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 4Division of Rheumatology, 5Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute of Computational Medicine, JHU, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 7Department of Neurology, 8Department of Neurosurgery, and 9Division of Infectious Diseases, JHU School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 10Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering and 11Management Science and Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 12Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ashburn, Virginia, USA. 13Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Chetan Bettegowda, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 600 North Wolfe Street 21287, Phipps 118, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.8620; Email: cbetteg1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Shibin Zhou, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1650 Orleans Street, Room 590, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 410.955.8878; Email sbzhou@jhmi.edu. Or to: Susan Athey, Stanford Graduate School of Business, 655 Knight Way, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.678.9384; Email: athey@stanford.edu. Or to: Joshua T. Vogelstein, Johns Hopkins University, Center for Imaging Science, Clark Hall, Room 314D, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21218, USA. Email: jovo@jhu.edu. Find articles by Bettegowda, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |