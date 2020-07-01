Prototype pathogen approach for pandemic preparedness: world on fire

The COVID-19 pandemic is reminiscent of times before the development of vaccines for smallpox, measles, polio, and influenza, when outbreaks spread rapidly and unexpectedly, causing high mortality, especially in susceptible subpopulations. Tremendous individual efforts and scientific breakthroughs leading to the development and application of vaccines over the last 70 years have resulted in control of those diseases and others. This era could be described as a period of responsiveness that followed a long history of defenselessness against viral diseases. While the number and frequency of pandemic threats seem to be escalating, there has also been a rapid accumulation of new technologies during the last ten years. These advances allow improved precision in vaccine design and more rapid manufacturing timelines. Leveraging these new tools, it is time to transition into an era of preparedness characterized by a greater reliance on established biological principles and engineering concepts and less dependence on empiricism.

In William Foege’s personal history of the smallpox eradication effort, House on Fire (1), he begins with the following metaphor to describe ring vaccination strategies used to control and eradicate smallpox: “If a house is on fire, no one wastes time putting water on nearby houses just in case the fire spreads. They rush to pour water where it will do the most good — on the burning house.” With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic amidst concerns about melting glaciers, wildfires out of control, and other emerging virus threats, it feels like not just the house, but our world is on fire. We believe bringing more order and hope to the inevitability of repeated pandemic threats will require a systematic and proactive technology-based approach. Using Foege’s analogy of the burning house, this new approach would be the equivalent of building homes with flame-resistant material and installing fire alarms and sprinkler systems. Improved pandemic preparedness could be achieved by proactively managing emerging virus threats focused on four discreet activities using currently available tools: (a) discovery and surveillance, (b) targeted basic research, (c) translational research and product development, and (d) clinical trial infrastructure and deployment capacity.