Urine DNA methylation assay enables early detection and recurrence monitoring for bladder cancer

Discovery of DNA methylation markers to distinguish BCa from normal tissue. The design and implementation of this study are shown in detail in Figure 1. To investigate specific DNA methylation markers in the detection of BCa, we first performed DNA methylation profiling by high throughput DNA bisulfite targeted sequencing in 11 pairs of BCa and normal adjacent tissue (NAT) from the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hospital (SYSMH) cohort. Next, we analyzed DNA methylation data of 21 pairs of BCa and NATs from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) cohort. It is well known that urine is considered as the best sample to noninvasively diagnose BCa. However, the leukocytes are common in the urine of urinary diseases and an interference factor to distinguish malignant and benign diseases. To eliminate the influence of leukocyte DNA in urine, we further analyzed DNA methylation profiles of 412 BCa tissues from TCGA and 656 normal blood samples from a Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) data set (GSE40279) (19). Through differential methylation analysis, 2030 markers in the SYSMH cohort and 3205 markers in the combined TCGA and GEO cohorts were markedly changed between BCa and normal tissue (Supplemental Figure 1). Furthermore, we applied a series of statistical filters to reduce the number of markers and sought the most important and specific markers of BCa. Finally, we identified 26 markers that displayed high and stable methylation in tumors, but remained at very low levels in normal tissue and leukocytes (Figure 2, A and B, Supplemental Figure 2). These data suggested that DNA methylation markers could be used to distinguish BCa.

Figure 1 Workflow indicating study design. SYSMH, Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hospital; TCGA, the Cancer Genome Atlas; BCa, bladder cancer; FDR, false discovery rate; LASSO, the least absolute shrinkage and selection operator; RF, random forest.

Figure 2 Discovery of DNA methylation markers to distinguish BCa and normal tissue. (A) Unsupervised hierarchical clustering of 26 methylation markers differentially methylated between NAT (n = 21) and BCa tumor tissue (n = 412) in the TCGA cohort. (B) Box plot presenting the β-value distribution of cg21472056 among BCa tumor tissue samples (n = 412), NAT (n = 21), and normal blood WBCs (n = 656). A β-value of zero represents no methylation, whereas 1 represents full methylation. The data are shown as median with the interquartile range. Statistical significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s tests. (C) Unsupervised hierarchical clustering of 26 methylation markers differentially methylated among NAT (n = 21), BCa tumor tissue (n = 21), and matched urine (n = 18) in the SYSMH cohort. The unavailable value is shown in gray. (D) Box plot presenting the β-value distribution of cg21472056 among BCa tumor tissue (n = 21), matched urine (n = 18), and NAT (n = 21), which was detected by TOF-MS. The data are shown as median with the interquartile range. Statistical significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s tests. (E) The Spearman correlation analysis of cg21472056 methylation level between the tumor tissue and matched urine in 18 patients. Pearson’s χ2 test was used to analyze statistical significance. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001.

Development of a novel urine DNA methylation assay for BCa detection. To detect multiple markers in a fast, cost-effective, and high throughput way in clinics, we developed an efficient method called urine tumor DNA methylation MassARRAY (utMeMA) to diagnose BCa, which allows simultaneous multiplex quantification of CpG sites from various genomic regions at a low methylation frequency with high resolution. To validate whether 26 markers could be used to distinguish BCa from normal tissue, we performed utMeMA to detect the methylation levels of 21 pairs of BCa and NATs, and 18 matched urine samples (Figure 2C). There were 25 markers that showed high methylation levels in cancer tissue and urine, but low methylation levels in NATs, except cg12350762 (Figure 2D, Supplemental Figure 3). The methylation levels of tissues both in NMIBC and MIBC were higher than those in NATs, suggesting that these 25 markers may be used for the detection both of NMIBC and MIBC (Supplemental Figure 4). Furthermore, correlation analysis showed that 23 of 26 markers in urine were significantly and positively correlated with matched cancer tissue, such as cg21472506 which had the highest R2 of 0.625. Three markers (cg12350762, cg23180938, cg06782686) were the exceptions. These findings indicated that urine DNA methylation could represent cancer tissue methylation levels using utMeMA, and these 23 markers could be used as diagnostic markers in BCa (Figure 2E, Supplemental Figure 5).

Construction and validation of a urine diagnostic model to detect BCa in 3 cohorts by using 2 markers. To build the diagnostic model, we enrolled 142 patients diagnosed with BCa, 159 non–cancer patients with benign diseases of the urinary system, and 12 healthy participants from the SYSMH cohort. We analyzed the methylation status of 23 markers by utMeMA, and used LASSO for marker selection and model development. We achieved an excellent performing model with only 2 CpG markers (cg21472506 and cg11437784), which exhibited high AUCs of 0.919 and 0.903, respectively, in the training and test data sets (Figure 3, A and B, Table 1, Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Remarkably, we observed a high consistency between predicted results and pathological diagnosis results in both the training and test data sets using this model (Figure 3, C and D).

Figure 3 Construction and validation of a urine diagnostic model to detect BCa in 3 cohorts by using 2 markers. (A and B) ROC curves and the associated AUCs of the diagnostic prediction model using urine DNA methylation analysis in the training (A) and testing (B) cohorts. (C–E) Unsupervised hierarchical clustering of 2 methylation markers that were differentially methylated between the DNA of BCa and non–cancer subjects in the training (C, n = 222), testing (D, n = 91), and independent prospective validation (E, n = 175) cohorts. Each row represents an individual patient and each column is a CpG marker. The real disease status and prediction status by model are shown ahead. (F) The UD score of healthy participants (n = 12), non–cancer patients (n = 225), and patients with BCa (n = 251) are shown. The dotted line shows the cutoff value (0.3564) to distinguish BCa from non–cancer cases. The data are shown as median with the interquartile range. Statistical significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s tests. (G) The sensitivity, specificity, accuracy, PPV, and NPV of this model in the training, testing, and validation cohorts were determined by the cutoff value. ***P < 0.001.

Table 1 Characteristics of the 2 methylation markers and their coefficients in BCa diagnosis

To further assess the performance of the utMeMA-based diagnostic model for clinical application, we performed a prospective, multicenter, blinded study. This independent validation cohort enrolled 109 patients diagnosed with BCa and 66 controls with benign diseases from 5 hospitals in China. Similarly, this model showed good concordance with pathological diagnosis (Figure 3E). We then assessed a urine diagnostic score (UD score) of the model for differentiating between BCa and benign diseases. The UD score was significantly high in cases with BCa, but very low in patients with benign diseases and healthy people (Figure 3F). Importantly, this model achieved high sensitivities of 88.1%, 90.2%, and 91.7% and specificities of 86%, 84%, and 77.3% in the training, test, and validation data sets, respectively. In addition, the value of accuracy, the positive predictive value (PPV) and negative predictive value (NPV) of this model were almost more than 85% and showed great performance (Figure 3G). The performance of this model was better than either cg21472506 or cg11437784 (Supplemental Figure 6, C–D). The utMeMA-based model showed high sensitivity and strong diagnostic power in the detection of BCa.

The performance of utMeMA to diagnose BCa in comparison with urine cytology and FISH. We found that the UD score was positively correlated with advanced grade, stage, number of tumor, and number of RBCs in urine, but no obvious difference in age, sex, smoking status, the type of non–cancer disease, and number of WBCs in urine (Figure 4, A–D, Supplemental Figure 7). From the integrated analysis of 488 cases in this study, this model showed an overall sensitivity of 90.0% and specificity of 83.1%. From further analysis of the sensitivity and specificity using various clinical characteristics, the sensitivity was markedly higher in patients with old age, high-grade, and MIBC, but no obvious difference was observed in sex and smoking status. In addition, the specificity showed no significant difference in age, sex, and smoking status (Table 2, Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 4 The significantly improved sensitivity of utMeMA in the diagnosis of BCa in comparison with urine cytology and FISH. (A–C) The UD score of patients with BCa in different grade (A), stage (B), and number (C) of tumors (n = 251). Carcinoma in situ (CIS) means all the cases that include CIS (n = 24). (D) The UD score of patients in 4 types of non–cancer diseases of the urinary system, including benign bladder lesions (BBLs), urolithiasis, benign prostatic hypertrophy (BPH), and other benign diseases (n = 237). The data are shown as median with the interquartile range. Statistical significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s tests (A, B, D) and unpaired t test (2-tailed, C). (E) Distribution of predicted diagnostic status using utMeMA across patients with BCa (n = 251) with associated tumor stage, grade, cytology, and FISH results. CIS means the cases which are CIS alone (n = 2). (F–I) The sensitivity of utMeMA in BCa patients with indicated grade (F), stage (G), early-stage (H), and number (I) of tumor, in comparison with urine cytology and FISH. CIS means all the cases that include CIS (n = 24). (J) The specificity of utMeMA in patients with non–cancer diseases in comparison with urine cytology and FISH. (K) The specificity of utMeMA in patients with 4 types of non–cancer diseases. Statistical significance was assessed by χ2 test (G–L). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Table 2 The sensitivity and specificity of utMeMA by different clinical characteristics

Urine cytology and UroVysion FISH were routine methods used in the detection of BCa (4–6). To compare the performance among the utMeMA-based model, urine cytology, and FISH, we included 251 patients with BCa for further analysis. The landscape of clinical characteristics and the diagnostic status of 3 methods is shown in Figure 4E. Surprisingly, utMeMA detected 5 of 6 patients (83.3%) with papillary urothelial neoplasm of low malignant potential (PUNLMP), but none of these patients were detected by the other 2 methods (Figure 4F). Furthermore, in patients with low-grade tumors, the sensitivity of utMeMA was 4-fold higher compared with cytology (69.2% vs. 16.0%) and 3-fold higher compared with FISH (69.2% vs. 22.2%). Remarkably, utMeMA achieved a great improvement in sensitivity over cytology and FISH in Ta (79.2% vs. 32.7%, 36.2%) and T1 (93.7% vs. 62.3%, 72.4%) stage patients (Figure 4G). In addition, the sensitivity of this model was also superior to cytology and FISH in high-grade, MIBC, and total patients, respectively (Figure 4, F and G). In the hardest-to-detect low-grade and Ta patients, the sensitivity of utMeMA was 5-fold higher compared with cytology (64.5% vs. 11.8%) and 4-fold higher compared with FISH (64.5% vs. 15.8%). The great advantage of utMeMA was also seen in other patients with early-stage tumors and single/multiple tumors (Figure 4, H and I). Although the specificity of cytology and FISH were higher than utMeMA, the difference was not statistically significant (Figure 4J). There were also no obvious differences among the 4 types of non–cancer diseases (Figure 4K). Similar results were also found in a multicenter validation cohort (Supplemental Figure 9). Collectively, utMeMA exhibited markedly improved sensitivity compared with urine cytology and FISH, particularly in patients with low-grade and early-stage tumors.

Application of utMeMA to detect minimal tumor in BCa. We then evaluated the performance of utMeMA in the size of tumors. The UD score and sensitivity were markedly increased in bigger tumors (≥ 3 cm), but were similar in tumors that were small and middle-sized (Figure 5, A and B). After dividing cases with small tumors into 2 groups, the UD score and sensitivity of small single tumors were lower than multiple tumors, which was consistent with tumor burden (Figure 5, C and D). The utMeMA achieved a great improvement in sensitivity over cytology and FISH in the above conditions, especially in small single tumors (81.0% vs. 14.8%, 37.9%) (Figure 5, B and D). The potential utility of this approach is highlighted by a case that was detected by utMeMA, but missed by cytology, FISH, MR imaging, and ordinary cystoscopy. The lesion was very flat and small, and not markedly abnormal in white light, but was later diagnosed as a low-grade and Ta tumor by fluorescence cystoscopy-guided TURBT (Figure 5E). Furthermore, a similar situation was observed in 3 other cases and the smallest tumor detected by utMeMA was 4 mm in diameter. These data strongly demonstrated the advantage of utMeMA in the detection of minimally sized tumors.

Figure 5 Application of utMeMA to detect minimal BCa tumor. (A and B) The UD score and sensitivity of utMeMA in patients with different BCa tumor sizes, in comparison with urine cytology and FISH. Statistical significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s tests (A) and χ2 test (B). (C and D) The UD score and sensitivity of utMeMA in patients with BCa with single or multiple small tumors, in comparison with urine cytology and FISH. Statistical significance was assessed using unpaired t test (2-tailed, C) and χ2 test (D). The data are shown as median with the interquartile range (A and C). (E) Example of a patient with minimal tumor detected by utMeMA, but missed by cytology, FISH, MR imaging, and ordinary cystoscopy, who was later diagnosed by fluorescence cystoscopy. The pathology of the tumor was Ta and low grade. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. The magnifications of the images in fluorescence cystoscopy, urine cytology, FISH and pathology were ×10, ×600, ×3000, ×400, respectively.

Application of utMeMA to detect residual tumor and monitor recurrence in BCa. Re-TURBT is recommended for patients with high-grade and T1 tumors, but currently, we lack effective methods to estimate if the patient actually has residual tumors (4, 5). In our modeling and validation cohorts, 47 patients received Re-TURBT and the samples were collected before the surgery, when 15 patients had residual tumor but 32 patients did not. Interestingly, the UD score was significantly increased in patients with residual tumor compared with those without (Figure 6A). Importantly, utMeMA correctly diagnosed 14 of 15 (93.3%) patients with residual tumor, but cytology and FISH only diagnosed 3 of 11 (27.3%) and 9 of 14 (64.3%) of these patients, respectively (Figure 6, B and C). The specificity of utMeMA was 87.5%, which was similar with cytology and FISH (Figure 6C). These amazing findings suggested that utMeMA could be used to detect residual tumors and serve as a predictor to select patients for Re-TURBT.

Figure 6 Application of utMeMA to detect residual tumor and monitor the recurrence of BCa. (A) The distribution of UD score in BCa patients with or without residual tumors (n = 47). Statistical significance was assessed using unpaired t test (2-tailed). The data are shown as median with the interquartile range. (B) The landscape of pathological characters and detection results in re-TURBT cohort, including 15 cases with residual tumor and 32 cases without tumor. (C) The sensitivity and specificity of utMeMA in the detection of residual tumor, in comparison with urine cytology and FISH (n = 47). (D) The distribution of UD score in patients with BCa with or without recurrent tumor. The data are shown as median with the interquartile range. Statistical significance was assessed using unpaired t test (2-tailed). (E) The landscape of pathological characteristics and detection results in surveillance cohort, including 38 cases with tumor recurrence and 43 cases without recurrence (n = 81). (F) The sensitivity and specificity of utMeMA in detection of recurrent tumor, in comparison with urine cytology and FISH (n = 81). (G–I) The sensitivity of utMeMA in patients with recurrent BCa with indicated grade (G), stage (H), and size (I) of tumor, in comparison with urine cytology and FISH (n = 38). Statistical significance was assessed using χ2 test (C, F, G–I). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Given the high recurrent rate of patients with NMIBC, it is important to develop a noninvasive and sensitive method to monitor recurrence (4). We observed a high consistency of UD score between first morning urine and random urine, suggesting that random urine was also suitable for the detection of BCa (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Next, we enrolled an additional 81 patients undergoing surveillance from SYSMH and collected urine samples before undergoing cystoscopy. Subsequently, 38 cases were found to have tumor recurrence and 43 cases did not. Interestingly, the UD score was markedly higher in patients with recurrence compared with patients without recurrence, and was positively correlated with tumor burden (Figure 6D Supplemental Figure 10, C–F). Importantly, utMeMA accurately detected 34 of 38 (89.5%) patients with recurrence, but cytology and FISH only detected 11 of 35 (31.4%) and 19 of 26 (52.8%) patients with recurrence, respectively (Figure 6, E and F). The specificity of utMeMA was 81.4%, which had no statistically significant difference from cytology and FISH (Figure 6F). The follow-up of patients with positive utMeMA results but no evidence of recurrence is ongoing and they will be reevaluated in a future study. In the subgroup analysis, utMeMA achieved a great improvement in sensitivity over cytology and FISH, especially in low-grade (75.0% vs. 12.5%, 25.0%), NMIBC (84.6% vs. 13.0%, 37.5%), and small and single tumors (75.0% vs. 0%, 33.3%) (Figure 6, G–I, Supplemental Figure 10G). utMeMA could serve as a noninvasive and highly sensitive approach to monitor the recurrence of BCa.