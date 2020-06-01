Panic prescribing has become omnipresent during the COVID-19 pandemic

After 5 years, the world went from a situation where Ebola infection was regarded as a dreaded, nearly universally fatal disease that could neither be treated nor prevented to a disease with a registered vaccine and two monoclonal antibodies with significantly positive treatment effects (3, 4). What is worth noting is the accelerated implementation and evaluation of these interventions — the global coordination and funding to go from a situation of therapeutic nihilism, panic, and despair to one of optimism and hope.

The most remarkable aspect of this narrative is that the research was carried out in some of the most rudimentary and under-resourced health systems in the world. Clinical trials were initiated in West Africa from 2014 to 2016. However, despite mathematical models predicting large numbers of cases, the outbreak was ebbing when the clinical trials started in December 2014. Even then, it was possible to get trials designed and approved in less than four months. The final clinical trial in the DRC took place under exceptionally difficult circumstances, including civil conflict and political instability. Moreover, the research was conducted according to good clinical practice standards, was approved by local and international ethics committees, and met agreed-upon standards for the protection of human subjects. In this case, the science and ethics worked well together, and a noteworthy result occurred (5).

It would be foolish to argue that the path for studying treatments for Ebola was entirely smooth. There were principled disagreements on the nature of study designs, the inclusion of placebo controls, the nature of community engagement, and the adequacy of informed consent, particularly for the collection, storage, and transport of data and tissues. However, the debates led to consensus (6, 7).

These lessons are clearly applicable to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. It is possible to develop an effective clinical research response that can generate answers to priority questions in a rapid fashion. This is the intention behind the Solidarity trial, a multinational adaptive randomized platform design (8). The virtue of this design is the capacity to discard ineffective treatments and add promising options for evaluation in the same core protocol. Efforts should be devoted to participating in well-founded trials and avoiding small, underpowered trials, as they are noninformative and squander resources.

Clinical trials in infectious disease emergencies can be conducted without derogating human subjects’ protection and watering down research ethics standards. This is made clear in the WHO’s guidance statement on research ethics in the response to the pandemic (9). Research ethics boards should be gearing up and ready to rapidly evaluate studies. There may be a role for MEURI in COVID-19, but unconstrained, unevaluated use of therapeutics under the guise of compassionate use or panicked rhetoric about right-to-try must be aggressively discouraged in order for scientists to learn what regimens or vaccines actually work.

The fact is, without organization, systematic investigations for the hundreds of agents purported to prevent seroconversion after infection, to treat those infected, or to find prophylactic vaccines will cause the world to spend scarce resources, spinning rapidly to the next wonder-agent proposed by those with little understanding of drug development or those who stand to gain financially. We have, at the ready, study designs, ethical protections, and methodological flexibility adequate to proceed quickly — but not blindly — to find answers. The way forward is not medicine by anecdote, panic prescribing, hoarding, or testimonials. The way to find safe and effective interventions is to use adaptive platforms of adequate power alongside compassionate use of novel agents in a manner that permits the accumulation of knowledge. Hope drives research to find answers — it’s not a substitute for solutions.