Cannabis and the developing brain challenge risk perception

The aggressive and broad educational programs regarding tobacco and alcohol use during pregnancy have not yet been adapted for cannabis. Instead, pregnant women are even targeted in advertisements and social media about the benefits of so-called medical cannabis to relieve nausea, vomiting, and weight loss associated with morning sickness, as well as to alleviate anxiety and pain. Today, cannabis use by pregnant women in the United States has increased significantly, with a prevalence of more than 7% overall and 12.1% during the first trimester (2). Shockingly, approximately 16.2% of pregnant women aged 18 to 44 years use cannabis nearly every day, with greatest use among those who are young, unmarried, and/or experiencing socioeconomic burdens (3). These numbers likely underestimate the real situation, since many studies are based on self-reports.

Potent, biologically active cannabinoids such as THC readily cross the placental barrier with the potential to impact the fetus. Though not equivocal, multiple reports document that cannabis consumption throughout pregnancy increases the risk of intrauterine growth retardation, low birth weight, and prematurity, particularly with heavy/frequent cannabis use. These reported consequences are not surprising, since the endogenous cannabinoid (also known as endocannabinoid, eCB) system — consisting of cannabinoid receptors to which THC binds as well as eCB ligands and the enzymes that regulate their synthesis and degradation — is involved in a broad spectrum of developmental processes at every stage of pregnancy, from implantation to parturition (4). eCB signaling tightly regulates stem cell proliferation, neuron and glial migration, cell differentiation, axon-dendrite polarization, and synaptogenesis, which together orchestrate the hardwiring of the brain (5). As such, eCB perturbation with cannabis exposure could adversely affect neurodevelopment. THC is, however, not normally considered teratogenic, since cannabis exposure during pregnancy does not cause marked congenital defects, e.g., mental retardation and developmental disability, as with fetal alcohol syndrome. Nevertheless, evidence suggests that in utero cannabis exposure during the periconceptional period, approximately the first to fourth weeks of gestation, increases the risk of anencephaly (6). These findings are consistent with preclinical evidence that THC modulates the Sonic hedgehog pathway, which plays a critical role in fetal development, leading to brain dysmorphology (7). Importantly, many women do not know they are pregnant during the periconceptional period, and eCB signaling perturbations have been associated with early pregnancy loss (4).

The risks of in utero cannabis exposure must also be considered in relation to potential long-term and enduring consequences. Pioneering longitudinal studies (e.g., Maternal Health Practices and Child Development Project, Ottawa Prenatal Prospective Study, and Generation R) report neurobehavioral problems related to prenatal cannabis exposure (8, 9). Although some noted differences exist between the studies (due to a variety of factors, e.g., cannabis strains, THC concentrations, frequency and duration of use, genetics, and other environmental conditions), all highlight negative long-term outcomes. Importantly, these investigations are complemented by animal studies that causally demonstrate protracted effects of prenatal THC on behaviors during juvenile and adult periods (5, 10). Animal models also replicate gene expression alterations detected in the brains of human cannabis-exposed fetuses (11) and provide evidence of cortical rewiring as well as molecular disturbances well into adulthood (5, 10).