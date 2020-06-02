Review 10.1172/JCI138745

Deployment of convalescent plasma for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19

1Division of Transfusion Medicine, Department of Pathology, 2Department of Infectious Diseases, School of Medicine, and 3Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 4New York Blood Center Enterprises, New York, New York, USA. 5Division of Transfusion Medicine, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, USA. 6Department of Pathology, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 7Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, USA. 8Department of Medicine and 9Department of Molecular Microbiology, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 10Department of Epidemiology, Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 11Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, Davenport, Iowa, USA. 12Department of Pathology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 13Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics and 14Department of Pediatrics and Human Development, Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan, USA. 15Department of Pathology and Cell Biology, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York–Presbyterian Hospital, New York, New York, USA. 16Independent consultant, Princeton, New Jersey. 17Division of Infectious Diseases, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center, New York, New York, USA. 18Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA. Address correspondence to: Evan M. Bloch, 600 North Wolfe Street/Carnegie 446 D1, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.614.4246; Email: ebloch2@jhmi.edu.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS–CoV-2), the cause of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has spurred a global health crisis. To date, there are no proven options for prophylaxis for those who have been exposed to SARS–CoV-2, nor therapy for those who develop COVID-19. Immune (i.e., “convalescent”) plasma refers to plasma that is collected from individuals following resolution of infection and development of antibodies. Passive antibody administration through transfusion of convalescent plasma may offer the only short-term strategy for conferring immediate immunity to susceptible individuals. There are numerous examples in which convalescent plasma has been used successfully as postexposure prophylaxis and/or treatment of infectious diseases, including other outbreaks of coronaviruses (e.g., SARS-1, Middle East respiratory syndrome [MERS]). Convalescent plasma has also been used in the COVID-19 pandemic; limited data from China suggest clinical benefit, including radiological resolution, reduction in viral loads, and improved survival. Globally, blood centers have robust infrastructure for undertaking collections and constructing inventories of convalescent plasma to meet the growing demand. Nonetheless, there are nuanced challenges, both regulatory and logistical, spanning donor eligibility, donor recruitment, collections, and transfusion itself. Data from rigorously controlled clinical trials of convalescent plasma are also few, underscoring the need to evaluate its use objectively for a range of indications (e.g., prevention vs. treatment) and patient populations (e.g., age, comorbid disease). We provide an overview of convalescent plasma, including evidence of benefit, regulatory considerations, logistical work flow, and proposed clinical trials, as scale-up is brought underway to mobilize this critical resource.

