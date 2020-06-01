The COVID-19 pandemic and research shutdown: staying safe and productive

In February 2020, the potential impact of COVID-19 in the US started to manifest as the case trajectory accelerated in Italy. Universities began to implement emergency operation plans, which rapidly escalated as SARS–CoV-2 began its exponential spread. Driven by both the imperative for social distancing and individual state executive orders, many research institutions have severely reduced onsite research to activities deemed essential (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138646DS1). At Rutgers University, we instituted policies similar to those of other major research institutions. The three principles that informed our decisions are (a) noncritical research and research-related activities must be performed remotely, (b) strict adherence to social distancing, and (c) new projects that require in-person presence are not permitted, excluding all COVID-19–related basic and clinical research, which are permitted and encouraged. “Dry” laboratory research is carried out remotely unless specific dispensation is warranted, and active therapeutic clinical trials remain ongoing. Research activities that are deemed critical are permitted, with one designated “critical laboratory member” permitted onsite at a time, with a possible rotation system if essential. Graduate students and postdoctoral fellows, but not undergraduate students, can be named critical personnel but only by mutual agreement between trainees and mentors.

While research unrelated to COVID-19 has slowed and remote work has placed significant constraints on the efficiency of operations, research on COVID-19 has exploded with energy and urgency. University researchers published and deposited in the Protein Data Bank the first structure of the SARS–CoV-2 main protease (2) only weeks after the disease erupted in China. Universities have created internal funding mechanisms for coronavirus research (e.g., Pennsylvania State University funded 17 proposals with $1.2 million by March 27, 2020), and investigators quickly moved to deliver solutions to the personal protective equipment (PPE) crisis. Many laboratories have pivoted their research efforts to respond to the health care crisis. Some programs, like Rutgers University’s Cell and DNA Repository (3), have set up high-throughput COVID-19 detection facilities to test up to 10,000 samples daily. Engineers at the University of Wisconsin collaborated with local industry to design and provide open-source plans for manufacturing face shields (4). The power of basic biomedical research to continue delivering solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic are exemplified by Cepheid’s Emergency Use Authorization for a 45-minute point-of-care (POC) test (5), and Abbott Laboratories’ announcement of a less than 15-minute POC test (6). The challenge of quickly implementing these discoveries and products in the fight against COVID-19 remains a logistical and political one, requiring universities to work closely with private and government agencies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted research administration. The urgency for high quality and rapid turnover of COVID-19–related studies from the IRB, IACUC, COI, biosafety, and contracting functions in our institution and others (7) has transformed the workings of these key regulatory functions. The potential for repurposing marketed drugs to treat COVID-19 has been well publicized, with the hope for cures stretching beyond scientifically validated data. In particular, hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir are each undergoing a number of well-designed clinical trials (8), which are needed to accurately assess efficacy. In addition, scientific arguments are being put forward for a public-private partnership in preparing for the next possible coronavirus pandemic (9).