Current and potential future applications of human stem cell models in drug development

Three major technological advances have enabled the use of human stem cell–derived cultures. The first advance was the molecular identification of actively dividing intestinal stem cells by the Clevers laboratory (8, 9). This pioneering discovery included methods to isolate and culture stem cells to generate a primary cell culture model made up of human intestinal epithelial cells (here referred to as human intestinal enteroids). Second, the Wells laboratory developed methods to differentiate inducible pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) into a multicellular culture model of the fetal intestine that includes epithelial cells and an adjacent mesenchyme (referred to as human intestinal organoids). Both the stem cell and iPSC culture methods have been modified in subsequent studies to grow liver stem cells and organoids. These tools have enabled elucidation of new principles underlying the physiology of intestinal ion and nutrient transport (10) and provided new insights into the pathophysiology of host interactions with enteric pathogens, including viruses (rotavirus, norovirus, coxsackie virus, and SARS-CoV-2) (11), bacteria (multiple E. coli, Clostridium difficile, and Shigella spp.), and parasites (cryptosporidia, Toxoplasma gondii, helminths) (12, 13). The recognition that some disease-associated phenotypic changes are maintained in these culture models has also led to use of patient-derived enteroids for studies of noninfectious gastrointestinal diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, radiation- and chemotherapy-induced injury, cystic fibrosis, and colon cancer. Patient-derived stem cell biobanks are rapidly expanding. The third major advance has been the development of platforms, including simple culture dishes, Transwell filters, and microphysiological systems, that facilitate the growth and differentiation of human stem cells. For example, microphysiological systems can include multicellular environments within biopolymer or tissue-derived matrices with distinct configurations and physical properties such as stiffness, incorporation of mechanical forces modeling the shear stress of luminal and vascular flow and the repetitive pulsations of cardiac and peristaltic contractions, and integration of multiple organ-on-a-chip devices to recapitulate the complexities of in vivo metabolism (14, 15). Further development of these devices will likely better model interactions between epithelial cells and other cell types, such as endothelium, smooth muscle, immune, and inflammatory cells; neural cells; and even nonhuman components, such as the microbiome.

As technology advances, experience to date offers some insight into the potential applications of human cells in drug development. For example, swelling assays performed in spheroidal small intestinal and rectal enteroids, as well as 3-dimensional cultures of nasal epithelium, have been useful in screening and evaluating correctors and potentiators of mutant cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator chloride channels that underlie cystic fibrosis (16). Responses to chemotherapy have been predicted using cancer-derived stem cell cultures, although the effectiveness of this approach over a prolonged period in the face of continued tumor stem cell mutation has not been established (17). A particularly persuasive example of human stem cell use in drug development comes from the Ingber group, who developed liver-on-a-chip models that included two or four human cell types (hepatocytes, endothelial cells, stellate cells, Kupffer cells) and compared drug metabolism in rat-, dog-, and human-derived models (18). The human model predicted multiple types of hepatotoxicity that occur in humans that were not predicted by the animal liver models or only exhibited hepatic toxicity at much higher concentrations than those that damaged human livers. These liver-on-chip models were able to predict hepatocyte toxicity, idiosyncratic hepatitis, cholestasis, lipid droplet formation in Kupffer cells, and stellate cell toxicity. In one example of the potential benefits of human liver-on-chip models, patients died in a phase I trial (19) as a result of liver toxicity that was not predicted by animal models. If the human toxicity had been known, it might have prevented the initiation of human studies. Conversely, other drugs with minimal or no hepatotoxic effects in human organoid studies were abandoned by pharma based on toxicity in animal studies (18). Human liver-on-chip systems might have allowed further drug development in these cases.

Given the progress in physiologic, pathophysiologic, and pharmacologic studies using human stem cell–derived systems, many pharmaceutical companies have now established internal programs or are collaborating with academic or commercial groups that are studying these model systems (3, 7, 14). Though the details of these programs have not been publicly disclosed, based on preliminary publications and privileged discussions (3, 7, 14), it appears that human cell–based in vitro systems are being used for early toxicity testing of promising drugs, pharmacokinetic analyses, and modeling of pathways that are dysregulated in complex human disorders, such as inflammatory bowel disease and host-pathogen interactions. It is envisioned that these model systems could also be used for target identification, high-throughput screening, lead optimization and selection, and preclinical pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic testing.