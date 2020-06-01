Controversies surrounding female athletes with differences in sexual development

Sports-governing authorities currently acknowledge that not all disorders of sexual development (DSDs), now often referred to as differences in sexual development, offer a competitive advantage to the affected female athlete. The advantages appear to be related to the degree of functional androgen levels in these athletes. In this way, testosterone levels have been used as a determinant of ineligibility for certain competitions and implemented as a metric to disqualify female athletes in women’s sports. Conversely, testosterone levels have not been used as a qualifier for participation in male competitions. These parameters have been directly included in policies by different sporting bodies. For example, in 2018, the International Association for Athletics Federation (IAAF), which governs track and field competitions, issued regulations banning female athletes with testosterone levels above a certain threshold from participating in the 400-, 800-, and 1500-meter races. This decision was based on the assumption that higher testosterone levels may offer an unfair advantage to these athletes. This decision is clearly biased against individuals with disorders of androgen insensitivity, since their testosterone levels would be significantly elevated but nonfunctional.

These types of policies and regulations may force athletes to turn to medical or surgical solutions to lower their naturally occurring testosterone levels to enable their participation in female-only competitions. One particularly infamous case in recent years is that of Caster Semenya, a South African runner and former Olympic gold medalist. Semenya was revealed to have a DSD, but her exact condition and testosterone levels were not made public. Although she was previously allowed to compete as a woman, the new IAAF regulations exclude her from competing. Despite taking legal action, Semenya lost her appeal in the court for arbitration for sports. Although the court declared that Semenya had not done anything wrong, and that the case was not about cheating, the ruling was based on the protection of women-only sports. The new IAAF regulations have forced Semenya and other athletes in similar positions to undergo unwanted investigations and medical interventions to circumvent their exclusion from participation in their sport of choice (1, 2).

In this Viewpoint, we address the controversy involving female athletes who are thought to derive a competitive advantage due to higher androgen levels relative to their competitors. DSDs — conditions with atypical chromosomal, gonadal, or anatomic sex development — are not to be confused with the transgender state, a condition with incongruence between the assigned sex and the experienced gender of an individual who seeks to change sexual characteristics through medical intervention (3, 4).