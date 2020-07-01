A conversation with Jesse Roth

Conversations with Giants in Medicine 10.1172/JCI138254
First published July 1, 2020 - More info
Excerpt: We take it for granted today that all hormones and other intercellular messenger have their own specific receptors. But this was not the case until the groundbreaking work of Jesse Roth and his colleagues. Indeed, Roth (Figure 1), currently at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research of Northwell Health Zucker...
