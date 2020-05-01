Posttreatment Lyme disease syndromes: distinct pathogenesis caused by maladaptive host responses

Many studies have been done to address the persistent infection hypothesis. In bacterial culture systems, some B. burgdorferi organisms may persist despite exposure to doxycycline or ceftriaxone (17). In culture, daptomycin plus doxycycline and cefoperazone eradicated the most resistant, aggregated microcolony form of B. burgdorferi persisters (18). However, bacterial persisters in culture may be an in vitro phenomenon commonly observed with many bacterial species, which may be explained by the kinetics of antibiotic killing of bacteria not exposed to a host immune system (19).

There is limited evidence for spirochetal persistence after antibiotic treatment in certain animal models of B. burgdorferi infection. When C3H/HeN mice, an inbred strain susceptible to severe B. burgdorferi–induced arthritis, were infected with stationary-phase, aggregated forms of B. burgdorferi, the combination of daptomycin plus doxycycline and cefoperazone for 30 days eradicated the spirochetes, as assessed by culture of ear punch biopsies, whereas doxycycline or ceftriaxone alone did not (20). In macaque monkeys, 24 animals had positive skin biopsy cultures during the first 4 weeks of infection, prior to antibiotic therapy (21). At postmortem, after treatment with 4 days of ceftriaxone and 28 days of doxycycline, only 1 of 12 monkeys in each of the treated and untreated groups had positive cultures. In a second experiment in which xenodiagnosis was used to assess infection 7 or 11 months after infection, rare spirochetes of unproven viability were visualized in the ticks that fed on 2 of 3 treated monkeys. On postmortem examination of the monkeys, a few spirochetes grew slowly in cultures of organ tissues, but subculture was unsuccessful. Building upon these studies, xenodiagnosis experiments were carried out in human patients with PTLDS (22). B. burgdorferi DNA, which may persist after active infection, was detected by PCR in ticks that fed on 1 of 17 patients, but all cultures of the ticks were negative. Additionally, skin biopsies were performed at the site of tick feeding in 11 patients, and all cultures and PCR results of skin samples were negative.

The major problem with the persistent infection hypothesis is that 4 double-blind, placebo-controlled trials have not shown a sustained difference between case and control patients (23–26). In the largest trial, 129 patients were randomized to receive IV ceftriaxone for 1 month followed by oral doxycycline for 2 months or placebo IV and oral preparations for the same duration (23). Before treatment, culture and PCR tests for B. burgdorferi on blood or cerebrospinal fluid were uniformly negative. After 6 months, the percentage of patients whose symptoms had improved, remained the same, or worsened was equivalent in antibiotic-treated and placebo-treated patients. Are there other antibiotic regimens, such as the 3-antibiotic regimen used to kill spirochetal persisters in culture, that may be more effective in human patients than doxycycline or IV ceftriaxone? To answer that question, it would be necessary to do a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of the 3-antibiotic regimen in patients with PTLDS, accompanied by appropriate culture and PCR testing, as done in the IV ceftriaxone and doxycycline trial.

Both doxycycline and ceftriaxone have the potential for beneficial effects other than bacterial killing, including antiinflammatory or neuroprotective effects. However, if these mechanisms accounted for improvement in symptoms with antibiotics, the antibiotic-treated group would still be expected to do better than the placebo-treated group, which was not the case. Moreover, prolonged use of antibiotics has the potential for significant adverse effects, including untoward reactions during treatment, and antibiotic-induced gut dysbiosis is a risk factor for the later development of certain autoimmune diseases or malignancies (27). With the current lack of evidence of persistent infection or antibiotic efficacy in human patients with PTLDS, the Infectious Diseases Society of America recommends against treatment of such patients with long-term antibiotics (28).