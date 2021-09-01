Review 10.1172/JCI137557

HIF in the heart: development, metabolism, ischemia, and atherosclerosis

Center for Cardiovascular Research, John A. Burns School of Medicine, University of Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA. Address correspondence to: Ralph V. Shohet, Department of Medicine, John A. Burns School of Medicine, University of Hawaii, BSB 304, 651 Ilalo Street, Honolulu, Hawaii 96713, USA. Phone: 808.692.1469; Email: shohet@hawaii.edu. Authorship note: AKK, ALW, WAB, and RVS contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Knutson, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

The heart forms early in development and delivers oxygenated blood to the rest of the embryo. After birth, the heart requires kilograms of ATP each day to support contractility for the circulation. Cardiac metabolism is omnivorous, utilizing multiple substrates and metabolic pathways to produce this energy. Cardiac development, metabolic tuning, and the response to ischemia are all regulated in part by the hypoxia-inducible factors (HIFs), central components of essential signaling pathways that respond to hypoxia. Here we review the actions of HIF1, HIF2, and HIF3 in the heart, from their roles in development and metabolism to their activity in regeneration and preconditioning strategies. We also discuss recent work on the role of HIFs in atherosclerosis, the precipitating cause of myocardial ischemia and the leading cause of death in the developed world.

