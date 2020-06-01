Review 10.1172/JCI136873

Correction of muscular dystrophies by CRISPR gene editing

Francesco Chemello, Rhonda Bassel-Duby, and Eric N. Olson

Department of Molecular Biology, Hamon Center for Regenerative Science and Medicine, and Senator Paul D. Wellstone Muscular Dystrophy Cooperative Research Center, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA.

Address correspondence to: Eric N. Olson, Department of Molecular Biology, Hamon Center for Regenerative Science and Medicine, 5323 Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas, Texas 75390-9148, USA. Phone: 214.648.1187; Email: eric.olson@utsouthwestern.edu.

Find articles by Chemello, F. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Department of Molecular Biology, Hamon Center for Regenerative Science and Medicine, and Senator Paul D. Wellstone Muscular Dystrophy Cooperative Research Center, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA.

Address correspondence to: Eric N. Olson, Department of Molecular Biology, Hamon Center for Regenerative Science and Medicine, 5323 Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas, Texas 75390-9148, USA. Phone: 214.648.1187; Email: eric.olson@utsouthwestern.edu.

Find articles by Bassel-Duby, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Department of Molecular Biology, Hamon Center for Regenerative Science and Medicine, and Senator Paul D. Wellstone Muscular Dystrophy Cooperative Research Center, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA.

Address correspondence to: Eric N. Olson, Department of Molecular Biology, Hamon Center for Regenerative Science and Medicine, 5323 Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas, Texas 75390-9148, USA. Phone: 214.648.1187; Email: eric.olson@utsouthwestern.edu.

Find articles by Olson, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published June 1, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 6 on June 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(6):2766–2776. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136873.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published June 1, 2020 - Version history

Muscular dystrophies are debilitating disorders that result in progressive weakness and degeneration of skeletal muscle. Although the genetic mutations and clinical abnormalities of a variety of neuromuscular diseases are well known, no curative therapies have been developed to date. The advent of genome editing technology provides new opportunities to correct the underlying mutations responsible for many monogenic neuromuscular diseases. For example, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene, has been successfully corrected in mice, dogs, and human cells through CRISPR/Cas9 editing. In this Review, we focus on the potential for, and challenges of, correcting muscular dystrophies by editing disease-causing mutations at the genomic level. Ideally, because muscle tissues are extremely long-lived, CRISPR technology could offer a one-time treatment for muscular dystrophies by correcting the culprit genomic mutations and enabling normal expression of the repaired gene.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
2767 Page 2766 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $830
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement