Correction of muscular dystrophies by CRISPR gene editing

Review 10.1172/JCI136873

Address correspondence to: Eric N. Olson, Department of Molecular Biology, Hamon Center for Regenerative Science and Medicine, 5323 Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas, Texas 75390-9148, USA. Phone: 214.648.1187; Email: eric.olson@utsouthwestern.edu .

Department of Molecular Biology, Hamon Center for Regenerative Science and Medicine, and Senator Paul D. Wellstone Muscular Dystrophy Cooperative Research Center, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA.

Address correspondence to: Eric N. Olson, Department of Molecular Biology, Hamon Center for Regenerative Science and Medicine, 5323 Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas, Texas 75390-9148, USA. Phone: 214.648.1187; Email: eric.olson@utsouthwestern.edu .

Department of Molecular Biology, Hamon Center for Regenerative Science and Medicine, and Senator Paul D. Wellstone Muscular Dystrophy Cooperative Research Center, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA.

Address correspondence to: Eric N. Olson, Department of Molecular Biology, Hamon Center for Regenerative Science and Medicine, 5323 Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas, Texas 75390-9148, USA. Phone: 214.648.1187; Email: eric.olson@utsouthwestern.edu .

Department of Molecular Biology, Hamon Center for Regenerative Science and Medicine, and Senator Paul D. Wellstone Muscular Dystrophy Cooperative Research Center, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA.

Muscular dystrophies are debilitating disorders that result in progressive weakness and degeneration of skeletal muscle. Although the genetic mutations and clinical abnormalities of a variety of neuromuscular diseases are well known, no curative therapies have been developed to date. The advent of genome editing technology provides new opportunities to correct the underlying mutations responsible for many monogenic neuromuscular diseases. For example, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene, has been successfully corrected in mice, dogs, and human cells through CRISPR/Cas9 editing. In this Review, we focus on the potential for, and challenges of, correcting muscular dystrophies by editing disease-causing mutations at the genomic level. Ideally, because muscle tissues are extremely long-lived, CRISPR technology could offer a one-time treatment for muscular dystrophies by correcting the culprit genomic mutations and enabling normal expression of the repaired gene.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.