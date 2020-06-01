Review 10.1172/JCI136288

Therapies for tuberculosis and AIDS: myeloid-derived suppressor cells in focus

1Institute of Immunology, Friedrich-Loeffler-Institute, Greifswald-Insel Riems, Germany. 2Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, University of Greifswald, Greifswald, Germany. 3Centre for Tuberculosis Research, South African Medical Research Council, Cape Town, South Africa. 4DST-NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Tuberculosis Research (CBTBR) and 5Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa. 6Vaccine Branch, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 7Wistar Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 8Department of Infectious Diseases, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia, USA. 9Division of AIDS, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 10Department of Molecular Microbiology, Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, Missouri, USA. 11Cellular Microbiology, Priority Program Infections, 12Thematic Translation Unit Tuberculosis, German Center for Infection Research, and 13Leibniz Research Alliance INFECTIONS’21, Research Center Borstel, Borstel, Germany. 14Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology, Berlin, Germany. 15Hagler Institute for Advanced Study, Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas, USA. 16Institute for Virology and Immunobiology, University of Würzburg, Würzburg, Germany. 17Division of AIDS, Columbus Technologies & Services Inc., Contractor to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 18Department of Pathology and Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 19Center for Tuberculosis Research, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Anca Dorhoi, Südufer 10, 17493 Greifswald-Insel Riems, Germany. Phone: 49.38351.7.1624; Email: anca.dorhoi@fli.de. Or to: Nelita du Plessis, Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Stellenbosch University, FISAN Building, Room F312, Tygerberg 7505, South Africa. Phone: 27.21.938.9953; Email: nelita@sun.ac.za. Find articles by Dorhoi, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

The critical role of suppressive myeloid cells in immune regulation has come to the forefront in cancer research, with myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) as a main oncology immunotherapeutic target. Recent improvement and standardization of criteria classifying tumor-induced MDSCs have led to unified descriptions and also promoted MDSC research in tuberculosis (TB) and AIDS. Despite convincing evidence on the induction of MDSCs by pathogen-derived molecules and inflammatory mediators in TB and AIDS, very little attention has been given to their therapeutic modulation or roles in vaccination in these diseases. Clinical manifestations in TB are consequences of complex host-pathogen interactions and are substantially affected by HIV infection. Here we summarize the current understanding and knowledge gaps regarding the role of MDSCs in HIV and Mycobacterium tuberculosis (co)infections. We discuss key scientific priorities to enable application of this knowledge to the development of novel strategies to improve vaccine efficacy and/or implementation of enhanced treatment approaches. Building on recent findings and potential for cross-fertilization between oncology and infection biology, we highlight current challenges and untapped opportunities for translating new advances in MDSC research into clinical applications for TB and AIDS.

