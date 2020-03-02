Addressing the physician-scientist pipeline: strategies to integrate research into clinical training programs

The loss of role models for clinical trainees negatively impacts their choice to participate in research (1, 5). Unless physician-scientists are part of academic medical center and medical education leadership, the development of future physician-scientists is unlikely to be a training priority. There are two emerging paradigms that promote institution-wide physician-scientist leadership: a centralized model and an integrated model, although these models are not mutually exclusive (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Institutional approaches and funding opportunities for physician-scientists in training and the early career stage. (A) Structure and approaches taken by MGH Internal Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine (centralized in the Office of Physician Scientist Development [OPSD]), and Vanderbilt University School of Medicine to train and support new physician-scientists. (B) Funding from the NIH, the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Burroughs Wellcome Fund (BWF), the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation (DDCF), and Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI). These mechanisms include the Physician-Scientist Institutional Award (PSIA), the Physician Scientist Fellowship (PSF), the Loan Repayment Program (LRP), the Fund to Retain Clinical Scientists (FRCS), and the Career Development Award (CDA). Symbols highlight mechanisms used to fund the institutional physician-scientist programs featured in this perspective. CSDA, Clinical Scientist Development Award: DSP, Diversity Supplement; HHGF, Hannah H. Gray fellows; MSTP, Medical Scientist Training Program; PS, physician-scientist. Adapted with permission from Dr. Shawn Gaillard (NIH).

The centralized model, as demonstrated by Duke University’s Office of Physician-Scientist Development and Vanderbilt University’s Office of Clinical and Translational Scientist Development, provides an institution-wide resource for physician-scientists and department-based programs to provide coordinated programming in career development and training efforts. The centralized model facilitates interactions among multiple departments, centers, and institutes to leverage institutional resources and invest in tailored programming. The Vanderbilt Physician Scientist Societies and affiliate programming (Medical Scientist Training Program, Harrison Society [Department of Medicine (DOM) ABIM Research Pathway], Newman Society [junior faculty development program]) and the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) DOM Stanbury Physician-Scientist Pathway are examples of an integrated model, which supports the development of physician-scientists throughout career transitions from graduate medical education to early and established faculty within each department. This model allows for sustained mentorship and training of physician-scientists. Although a perceived disadvantage of these institution-wide models might be an inability to provide individualized training, in fact, our collective experience has been that institution-wide programming allows leveraging of institutional resources to tailor mentoring to each trainee.

Physician-scientist leadership is essential and can be provided not only through institution-wide initiatives but also within specialties and during critical training periods, as demonstrated by MGH’s DOM resident–focused approach. Residency-focused models aim to provide directed support and mentorship in academic medicine to residents through a variety of mechanisms, as discussed below. A common thread throughout these three paradigms is integration of physician-scientists into leadership positions that set priorities for medical education and research training, while also reflecting the diversity of trainees. Indeed, our institutions each have examples of physician-scientists serving as directors, associate deans, faculty directors, program managers, and residency program directors. Incorporating successful physician-scientists into clinical and research training leadership provides new trainees with strong role models, consistent guidance regarding research opportunities, and support for funded programs dedicated to physician-scientists.