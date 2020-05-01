Review 10.1172/JCI136094

Complementopathies and precision medicine

Eleni Gavriilaki1 and Robert A. Brodsky2

1Hematology Department, G. Papanicolaou Hospital, Thessaloniki, Greece.

2Division of Hematology, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Robert A. Brodsky, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 720 Rutland Avenue, Ross 1025, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.502.2546; Email: brodsro@jhmi.edu.

First published April 20, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 5 on May 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(5):2152–2163. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136094.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published April 20, 2020 - Version history

The renaissance of complement diagnostics and therapeutics has introduced precision medicine into a widened field of complement-mediated diseases. In particular, complement-mediated diseases (or complementopathies) with ongoing or published clinical trials of complement inhibitors include paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, hemolytic uremic syndrome, nephropathies, HELLP syndrome, transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, antiphospholipid antibody syndrome, myasthenia gravis, and neuromyelitis optica. Recognizing that this field is rapidly expanding, we aim to provide a state-of-the-art review of (a) current understanding of complement biology for the clinician, (b) novel insights into complement with potential applicability to clinical practice, (c) complement in disease across various disciplines (hematology, nephrology, obstetrics, transplantation, rheumatology, and neurology), and (d) the potential future of precision medicine. Better understanding of complement diagnostics and therapeutics will not only facilitate physicians treating patients in clinical practice but also provide the basis for future research toward precision medicine in this field.

