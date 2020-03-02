Stable ischemic heart disease: how to keep it that way

During the more than 15 years since the conduct of the COURAGE trial, the evaluation and management of coronary disease continued to evolve, and our assessment of the risk of transitioning from stable to unstable ischemic disease shifted from the importance of what has been termed hemodynamically significant stenoses, even as defined using fractional flow reserve (12), to total atherosclerotic burden, which can be assessed noninvasively with coronary calcium scoring (13, 14). At the same time, invasive and medical therapies for stable disease significantly improved with the use of drug-eluting stents, better antithrombotic regimens, and more aggressive lipid-lowering therapies and goals.

Thus, the stage was set then for the ISCHEMIA trial, addressing the same questions in the current era (2). Dr. Hochman and her collaborators studied, in stable patients with moderate or severe ischemia on a stress test, whether there was a benefit of performing coronary angiography and, if feasible, revascularization with angioplasty or bypass surgery, over and above that of prescribed OMT (15). All patients underwent an initial coronary CT angiogram to exclude those with unprotected left main coronary disease. The decision of whether the participant was experiencing moderate or severe ischemia was made at each site and determined by nuclear, echo, or magnetic resonance imaging or by exercise tolerance testing. The latter criterion was ≥ 1.5-mm ST depression in two or more leads or 2-mm or more ST depression in a single lead at < 7 metabolic equivalents (METS), with angina. In addition to left main disease, those with Class III or Class IV New York Heart Association heart failure symptoms, impaired left ventricular function defined as an ejection fraction of less than 35%, acute coronary syndrome within the prior two months, or revascularization within the prior year were excluded. Those with severe kidney dysfunction were enrolled in the parallel ISCHEMIA-CKD study (16).

Of 8518 patients evaluated, 5179 were enrolled in the ISCHEMIA trial. Baseline demographic and clinical characteristics were well balanced with LAD disease in 87% of those in both groups and proximal LAD disease present in 46% and 47% of the invasive and conservative groups, respectively (17). The goals of prescribed medical therapy, achievement of which did not differ in the two groups, were LDL-C less than 70 mg/dL and on a statin, which was achieved by 59% of participants at the last visit; systolic blood pressures less than 140 mmHg, achieved by 77%; aspirin or another antiplatelet agent, achieved by 97%; and not smoking, achieved by 90%. Only 41% achieved all of the enumerated goals. Revascularization was performed in 80% of those randomized to the invasive group and in 23% at four years in those randomized to the conservative group. The primary outcome was cardiovascular death, infarction, hospitalization for unstable angina, heart failure, or resuscitated cardiac arrest and did not differ, occurring in 13.8% of those randomized to the invasive group and 15.5% of those randomized to the conservative group at four years. Cardiovascular death or infarction outcomes also did not differ over the four years (11.7% in the invasive and 13.9 % in the noninvasive groups), but the incidence lines crossed at approximately two years — higher in the invasive group, initially, and then lower after approximately two years.

Although total infarcts did not differ, the invasive group participants experienced significantly higher periprocedural infarcts and significantly lower spontaneous infarcts than did the conservative group. There were no differences in treatment effects related to diabetes, angina frequency, number of vessels with significant stenosis, or degree of baseline ischemia. Two substudies were also presented. The quality-of-life outcomes analysis reported significant durable improvements in angina control and quality of life, with the invasive strategy for participants with — but not in those without — angina at baseline (18). In addition, the ISCHEMIA-CKD trial showed that an invasive strategy was not superior to a conservative strategy in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease and moderate or severe ischemia (19).