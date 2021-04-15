Immunoregulatory and lipid presentation pathways are upregulated in human face transplant rejection

Patient characteristics and biopsy details. Between April 2009 and February 2014, 7 patients received face transplants at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital. All patients received transplants across multiple HLA mismatches between donor and recipient (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135166DS1). There were 5 male and 2 female recipients; all were White. We identified 38 face transplant skin biopsies from these patients that fulfilled our inclusion criteria (see Methods). These biopsies were examined using multiplex gene expression profiling, immunostaining, histologic examination, and high-throughput TCR sequencing. Histologic analysis was performed using the 2007 Banff classification (12) (grade 0 = no rejection; grade 1 = mild rejection; grade 2 = moderate rejection; grade 3 = severe rejection). All patients had more than 1 biopsy included with at least 1 biopsy collected during ACR and 1 biopsy collected during nonrejection (Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Table 2). The mean follow-up time was 76.2 months (range 48–114 months) after transplant. All episodes of ACR were successfully treated (treatments for each ACR episode are shown in Supplemental Table 2). There were no graft losses or patient deaths. For gene expression analyses, we studied the same archived formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) skin biopsy used for histologic assessment of rejection; we used NanoString-based gene expression profiling because of its superior ability to quantitatively measure RNA expression in FFPE samples (13).

Figure 1 Human face transplant rejection has a distinct gene expression signature. (A) Design of the study. Skin biopsies from 7 face transplant patients collected during episodes of acute cellular rejection (red) and nonrejection (green) were analyzed using histologic examination, multiplex gene expression profiling, and immunostaining. (B) Clinical photographs of a recipient of a full face transplant during nonrejection (grade 0) and severe acute cellular rejection (grade 3), demonstrating edema and erythema of the transplanted face. (C) Representative examples of H&E staining of a face transplant skin biopsy graded as nonrejection (grade 0, minimal inflammatory infiltrates), and a second biopsy graded as severe acute cellular rejection (grade 3, dermal inflammatory infiltrates with apoptotic keratinocytes). (D) Unsupervised principal component analysis clustered grade 3 rejection biopsies (n = 11) separately from grade 0 samples (n = 10). (E) Heatmap of the top 50 genes differentially expressed in grade 3 compared with grade 0 biopsies (log 2 fold change >1; adjusted P value <0.05). Differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were obtained using normalized gene expression counts as input and the Wald significance test. Each column represents a facial allograft biopsy. Gene values are row scaled. The full list of differentially expressed genes and associated statistics are shown in Supplemental Table 3.

Severe ACR in face transplants has a distinct gene expression signature. We compared the gene expression profiles of grade 0 biopsies with those obtained during grade 3 rejection to identify the molecular changes associated with severe ACR. Unsupervised principal component analysis (PCA) clustered grade 3 biopsies according to similarities in their patterns of expression in 769 genes, irrespective of the immunosuppressive regimen the patient was receiving at the time of biopsy. There was a clear separation of grade 3 biopsies from grade 0 along the first principal component (Figure 1D). We next used unsupervised PCA with labeling of individual patients to rule out the possibility that the inclusion of multiple samples from each patient might account for the observed molecular clustering. The analysis revealed that the biopsies clustered on the basis of rejection status, and that there was no clustering based on an individual patient (Supplemental Figure 1).

A total of 202 genes were differentially expressed in grade 3 biopsies compared with grade 0 (log 2 fold change >1; adjusted P value <0.05) (Supplemental Table 3). The top 50 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) are shown in Figure 1E. The single most upregulated gene was GZMB (log 2 fold change = 3.41 compared with grade 0). Many of the top upregulated genes encoded proteins associated with leukocyte trafficking (Figure 2A), T cell infiltration (Figure 2B), T cell costimulation (Figure 2C), IFN-γ signaling (Figure 2E), Th1 polarization (Figure 2F), and effector molecules (Figure 2G). Genes associated with antigen processing and presentation were prominent among upregulated genes (Figure 2I), as were genes associated with innate immunity (Figure 2J). Interestingly, grade 3 ACR biopsies had increased expression of T cell coinhibitory receptor genes, including CTLA4, LAG3, TIGIT, BTLA, PDCD1, CD274, PDCD1LG2, and HAVCR2 (Figure 2D), and genes associated with immunoregulation, including IDO1, IL2RA, FOXP3, SOCS1, HLA-DOB, HLA-G, and PTPRC (Figure 2H), suggesting that regulatory processes are induced within face transplants during severe rejection.

Figure 2 Effector T cell molecules, T cell cosignaling, and IFN-γ signaling molecules are upregulated in acute cellular rejection of face transplants. (A–J) Volcano plots showing genes differentially expressed in grade 3 rejection biopsies (n = 11) versus grade 0 nonrejection biopsies (n = 10). DEGs were obtained using normalized gene expression counts as input and the Wald significance test. Each dot represents an individual gene. Horizontal dashed lines represent an adjusted P value cutoff of –log 10 (0.05); vertical dashed lines represent log 2 fold change of –1 and +1. Synonymous gene symbols, according to NCBI Gene, are provided in parentheses. All volcano plots illustrate identical data, but each highlights selected genes associated with leukocyte trafficking (A); T cell infiltration (B); T cell costimulation (C); T cell coinhibition (D); IFN-γ signaling (E); Th1 chemokine receptors and their ligands (F); effector molecules (G); immunoregulation (H); antigen processing and presentation (I); or innate immunity (J). (K) The top 25 canonical pathways overrepresented in 202 DEGs in grade 3 rejection biopsies in relation to grade 0 are shown. The significance of the association between gene expression and canonical pathways was estimated by the P value (depicted in bar graphs; primary y axis), and the ratio value reflects its strength (depicted as line graphs; secondary y axis). P values were determined using Fisher’s exact test with multiple testing adjustments according to the Benjamini-Hochberg false discovery rate method.

We next performed functional pathway analysis of the 202 DEGs in grade 3 biopsies compared with grade 0 using Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA). Consistent with the changes in gene expression, the top 5 canonical pathways were iCOS/iCOSL signaling in Th cells, the Th1 pathway, allograft rejection signaling, CTLA-4 signaling in cytotoxic T cells, and the antigen presentation pathway (Figure 2K and Supplemental Table 4). We further explored the biological processes that occurred within the allografts during grade 3 ACR using Gene Ontology (GO) analysis. The top 5 biological processes most strongly associated with the DEGs in grade 3 ACR were lymphocyte costimulation, T cell costimulation, immune system process, leukocyte activation, and antigen processing and presentation of exogenous antigen (Supplemental Table 5). Next, the IPA upstream regulator analysis was used to identify potential upstream regulators of gene expression changes and ascertain their activated or inhibited status. The top cytokine upstream regulators inferred to be activated during grade 3 ACR were IFN-γ, TNF, and IL-2 (Supplemental Table 6).

The biopsies included in this study were collected at various times after transplant (range 22–2520 days following transplantation). To address the potential confounding effects of the time of biopsy from transplantation, we performed an additional analysis comparing severe ACR and nonrejection samples collected at early (<730 days) and late (>730 days) time points after transplant. Unsupervised PCA revealed that the biopsies clustered together based on the rejection status, irrespective of the time of biopsy collection (Supplemental Figure 2). This finding suggests that the severe ACR signature reflects the biology of rejection and is independent of time from transplantation.

Mild ACR and nonrejection samples are not significantly different. Mild ACR (grade 1) is the most commonly reported rejection grade in VCAs such as face transplants (14). According to the 2007 Banff schema, the difference between no rejection (grade 0) and mild rejection (grade 1) is “rare perivascular inflammation” versus “mild perivascular inflammation,” respectively. The terms “rare” and “mild” are not defined by an objective set of parameters. Healthy adult human skin contains 1 million memory T cells per square centimeter, and many of these T cells are located in a perivascular distribution under noninflamed conditions (5). The perivascular T cell presence in VCA biopsies could, therefore, represent either normal skin resident T cell presence or true pathogenic immune activation. To discriminate between these possibilities, we carried out an unsupervised PCA of normalized gene expression counts of biopsies collected during nonrejection and mild (grade 1), moderate (grade 2), and severe (grade 3) ACR. There was no clear separation between mild ACR and nonrejection biopsies (Figure 3A). Subsequent differential expression analysis between nonrejection and grade 1 biopsies revealed no DEGs (Figure 3B, left), suggesting there was no significant difference between nonrejection and grade 1 ACR at the gene expression level.

Figure 3 Comparison of acute rejection stages demonstrates that distinct gene expression patterns develop in grade 2 and grade 3 rejections. (A) Unsupervised principal component analysis clustered all grade 3 samples (n = 11) separately from grade 0 biopsies (n = 10), but grade 1 (n = 6) and grade 2 biopsies (n = 8) were molecularly heterogeneous. (B) Volcano plots showing DEGs in grade 1, 2, and 3 rejections in relation to grade 0 samples. DEGs were obtained using normalized gene expression counts as input and the Wald significance test. (C–I) Box plots of normalized expression values of genes associated with leukocyte trafficking (C); T cell infiltration (D); T cell costimulation (E); IFN-γ signaling (F); antigen presentation (G); Th1 chemokine receptors and their ligands (H); and effector molecules (I). Horizontal lines represent median values, with whiskers extending to the farthest data points. Adjusted *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001. The full lists of DEGs and associated statistics are shown in Supplemental Tables 3 and 7.

Progression to severe ACR involves a stepwise, coordinated induction of APC- and T cell–associated genes. Although there were no DEGs in grade 1 ACR compared with grade 0, the number of DEGs identified increased with the transition to grade 2 and grade 3 (153 DEGs in grade 2 vs. grade 0; 202 DEGs in grade 3 vs. grade 0; Figure 3B, middle and right, and Supplemental Table 7). There was a stepwise increase in the expression of genes related to leukocyte trafficking, T cell infiltration, T cell costimulation, IFN-γ signaling, antigen presentation, Th1 polarization, and effector molecules (Figure 3, C–I). In accordance with these changes in gene expression, pathway analyses identified progressive enrichment of T cell–associated pathways with increasing severity of rejection (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 3). Remarkably, there was progressive upregulation of genes associated with proinflammatory immune activation (Figure 3, C–I) as well as those associated with antiinflammatory immune checkpoints and immunoregulation (Figure 4) with increasing ACR severity. Although IFN-γ signaling is known to induce expression of PDCD1and IDO1, we found it intriguing that other immunoregulatory pathways were also upregulated.

Figure 4 Immune checkpoint molecules and immunoregulatory genes are upregulated in face transplant rejection. Box plots of normalized expression values of genes associated with immune checkpoints (A) and genes associated with regulation of the immune response (B). Normalized gene expression values are shown for biopsies collected during grade 0 (n = 10), grade 1 (n = 6), grade 2 (n = 8), and grade 3 rejection (n = 11). Horizontal lines represent median values, with whiskers extending to the farthest data points. Adjusted *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001. The full lists of DEGs and associated statistics are shown in Supplemental Tables 3 and 7.

To confirm our findings, we performed a second, independent analysis of our results using pattern analysis (see Methods). We identified 273 genes with monotonically increasing expression with rejection severity from grade 0 to grade 3 (Supplemental Figure 4 and Supplemental Table 8). In agreement with our initial analyses, GO analysis showed that these 273 genes were enriched for the following biological processes: T cell costimulation, lymphocyte costimulation, immune system process, positive regulation of leukocyte cell-cell adhesion, and leukocyte cell-cell adhesion (Supplemental Table 9).

Severe ACR is characterized by the expression of effector molecules and further induction of immunoregulatory pathways. Keratinocyte cell death (apoptosis, dyskeratosis, and/or keratinolysis) is the primary histologic feature that distinguishes severe from moderate ACR according to the Banff classification. We hypothesized that grade 3 biopsies displayed an increased expression of cytotoxic effector genes, in agreement with the cell death observed histologically. To examine this, we identified grade 3–specific genes. A set of 107 genes was uniquely differentially expressed in grade 3 ACR (but not in grade 2) when compared with grade 0 (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 10). Among these were 7 genes associated with cytotoxicity (GZMA, GZMH, GZMM, GNLY, KLRB1, KLRD1, KLRK1; Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 10). Sixteen genes associated with antigen processing and presentation were also uniquely upregulated in grade 3 ACR (HLA-B, HLA-C, HLA-DMB, HLA-DPA1, HLA-DPB1, HLA-DQA1, HLA-DQB1, HLA-DRA, TAP1, TAP2, PSMB8, PSMB9, PSMB10, CD1B, CD1C, CD1E). Notably, a number of genes associated with T cell coinhibition and immunoregulation (CTLA4, FOXP3, HAVCR2, CD247, TIGIT, PDCD1LG2, SOCS1, PTPRC) were exclusively overexpressed in grade 3 rejection (Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 10).

Figure 5 Severe rejection is characterized by upregulation of cytotoxicity, antigen presentation, and immunoregulation genes and infiltration of skin by proliferating T cells expressing markers of antigen-specific activation and cytotoxic effector molecules. (A) Venn diagram showing shared and unique DEGs in grade 2 (n = 8) and grade 3 (n =11) biopsies (when compared with grade 0 samples). DEGs were obtained using normalized gene expression counts as input and the Wald significance test. One hundred seven genes were exclusively differentially expressed in grade 3 rejection. (B) Heatmap of 107 genes that are uniquely differentially expressed in grade 3 rejection, which included genes associated with cytotoxicity, antigen processing and presentation, and immunoregulation. Each column represents a biopsy. Gene expressions values are row scaled. (C–H) Multiplex immunostaining of grade 0, 1, and 3 rejection demonstrates the infiltration of proliferative, activated, and cytotoxic T cells in grade 3 skin biopsies but no significant differences between grades 0 and 1. Bars represent individual donors, and error bars represent the mean and SEM of at least 3 separate measurements per donor. (C) The numbers of total (CD3+) and proliferative (CD3+Ki-67+) T cells per ×200 high-power field (HPF) are shown. (D–H) The relative percentages (left) and absolute numbers per HPF (right) of T cells expressing markers of antigen-specific activation (CD40L+CD107a+) (D), CD8 (E), granzyme B (F), perforin (G), and the Treg marker FOXP3 (H) are shown. Significance was determined by nested 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test for comparison between grades.

Stage 3 rejection biopsies are infiltrated by increased numbers of proliferative T cells expressing cytotoxic effector molecules and markers of antigen-specific T cell activation. We carried out multiplex immunostaining to further characterize the rejection process and confirm our findings at the protein level (Figure 5, C–H). The number of total and proliferative (Ki-67+) T cells was increased in grade 3 rejection, but there was no significant difference between grades 0 and 1 (Figure 5C). T cells undergoing antigen-specific activation were identified by immunostaining for CD40 ligand (CD40L) and CD107a. CD40L+CD107a+ T cells were significantly increased in grade 3 but not grade 1 rejection (Figure 5D). CD8+, granzyme-expressing, and perforin-expressing T cells were also significantly increased in grade 3 rejection, but there was no significant difference in these cells in grade 0 versus grade 1 rejection (Figure 5, E–G). Finally, despite the observed increase in expression of the FOXP3 gene, there were no significant changes in the number of FOXP3+ regulatory T cells in grade 3 (Figure 5H).

T cells are the major source of cytotoxic injury in grade 3 rejection. Multiplex immunostaining demonstrated increased expression of granzyme B in grade 3 rejection, but not all granzyme-producing cells were CD3+ T cells (Figure 6A). Natural killer (NK) cells are rich sources of cytotoxic molecules and can participate in organ transplant rejection (15). We carried out additional studies to evaluate the relative contributions of T cells and NK cells to cytotoxic injury. There were significantly more T cells than NK cells in skin biopsies of grade 3 rejection, and the majority of granzyme B was produced by T cells (Figure 6, B and C). Activated (CD40L+) T cells outnumbered activated (CD107a+) NK cells 4-fold (Figure 6D), although NK cells were relatively more activated than T cells (mean 56% of NK cells were activated compared with mean 21% of T cells; Figure 6E). To evaluate the relative contributions of T cells and NK cells to cytotoxic injury, we immunostained for caspase-8, a marker of cells undergoing cytotoxic death (16, 17), and determined whether T cells or NK cells were juxtaposed with dying cells. T cells mediated significantly more cytotoxic events than NK cells and were responsible for a mean 71% of cytotoxic events (Figure 6, F and G).

Figure 6 T cells are the major source of cytotoxic injury in grade 3 rejection. (A) T cells are a major but not exclusive source of granzyme B. Multiplex immunostaining demonstrated increased expression of granzyme B in grade 3 rejection, but not all granzyme-producing cells were CD3+ T cells (original magnification, ×100). (B–G) Quantitative multiplex immunostaining was carried out to evaluate the relative contributions of T cells versus NK cells to cytotoxic injury in grade 3 rejection. Bars represent individual donors, and error bars represent the mean and SEM of at least 3 separate measurements per donor. (B) There were significantly more T cells than NK cells in skin biopsies of grade 3 rejection. The numbers of CD3+ T cells and CD56+ NK cells per ×200 HPF are shown. (C) The majority of granzyme B was produced by T cells. The numbers of granzyme-positive CD56+ NK cells and CD3+ T cells per ×200 HPF are shown. (D) There were significantly more activated T cells than activated NK cells. The numbers of CD3+CD40L+ (activated T) cells and CD56+CD107a+ (activated NK) cells per ×200 HPF are shown. (E) NK cells had higher frequencies of activation. The percentages of total CD3+ T cells expressing CD40L (left) and CD56+ NK cells expressing CD107a (right) are shown. (F and G) T cells mediated significantly more cytotoxic events than NK cells. Cells undergoing cytotoxic cell death were identified by immunostaining for caspase-8, and the number (F) and relative frequency (G) of events in which T cells (left) or NK cells (right) were juxtaposed with dying cells were enumerated. Significance was determined by nested t tests.

Face transplant rejection has both common and unique signatures compared with solid organ transplant rejection. To compare the gene expression signature of face transplant ACR with molecular signatures of acute rejection in human solid organ transplants, we undertook a scoping review of solid organ transplant literature using the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines (18) (see Methods). Studies measuring mRNA levels in the biopsy specimens across 3 types of human solid organ transplants (kidney, liver, and heart) during established acute rejection and nonrejection were evaluated (Figure 7A and Supplemental Table 11). One hundred sixty-six of 202 genes upregulated in face transplant ACR were shared with genes previously reported to be increased in solid organ transplant biopsies during acute rejection (Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 12). Common elements included leukocyte trafficking, T cell infiltration, Th1 polarization, T cell costimulation, T cell coinhibition, antigen processing and presentation, and effector molecules (Figure 7B). We identified 36 genes that were unique to face transplant rejection, including genes associated with skin homing (FUT7) and APC and innate cell adhesion (MSR1, F13A1, ITGAX, CD97), and genes induced in skin as a result of type I interferon signaling (IFIT1, IFIT2, OAS3), immunoregulation (CD180, HLA-DOB, KIR2DL3, KIR3DL2, LILRA4, LY86, LY9, MEFV, SOCS1, TNFRSF11B), costimulation (CD5, TNFRSF4, SPN), and lipid presentation (CD1B, CD1C, CD1E) (Figure 7, B and C; Supplemental Figure 5; and Supplemental Table 13).

Figure 7 Comparison between human face and solid organ transplant rejection. (A) Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) flow diagram of selection of solid organ transplant studies. (B) Volcano plots showing DEGs between grade 3 rejection biopsies (n = 11) and grade 0 nonrejection biopsies (n = 10). DEGs were obtained using normalized gene expression counts as input and the Wald significance test. Genes shared with solid organ transplant rejection are shown in blue, and genes unique to face transplant rejection are shown in orange. A subset of genes is shown; the complete list of shared genes together with associated statistics is shown in Supplemental Table 12, and the complete list of unique genes together with associated statistics is shown in Supplemental Table 13. Each dot represents an individual gene. Horizontal dashed lines represent an adjusted P value cutoff of –log 10 (0.05); vertical dashed lines represent log 2 fold change of –1 and +1. (C) Genes unique to face transplant rejection. A subset of genes is shown; the complete list of unique genes and their expression are shown in Supplemental Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 13.

GLIPH-predicted CD1b- and CD1c-specific T cell clones are enriched in the skin during episodes of rejection. CD1b and CD1c are nonpolymorphic MHC I–like molecules specialized for the presentation of glycolipid antigens derived from self-injury, pathogens, or environmental exposures (19). Mice express CD1d, but CD1a, CD1b, and CD1c are unique to humans. Because we did not have access to living T cells from rejection specimens, we used an indirect approach to evaluate the possible role of CD1b and CD1c in rejection. We carried out high-throughput sequencing of the TCR complementarity-determining region 3 (CDR3), the TCR antigen-specific receptor domain, in skin biopsies from face transplant recipients. High-throughput TCR sequencing measures the number and diversity of T cells and identifies the exact antigen receptor sequences (CDR3) of individual T cells in a biological specimen (20). We then used the grouping of lymphocyte interactions by paratope hotspots (GLIPH) algorithm to identify T cells likely specific for CD1b and CD1c (21). The GLIPH algorithm clusters TCRs with a high probability of recognizing a common antigen based on their conserved motifs and global similarity of CDR3 sequences. GLIPH can reliably group TCRs of common specificity from different donors. We identified 19 CD1b-reactive and 19 CD1c-reactive TCR CDR3 sequences from the scientific literature and ran the GLIPH clustering algorithm on these known sequences together with the CDR3 sequences isolated from face transplant rejection skin biopsy specimens. We identified a total of 285 CDR3 sequences from face transplant skin specimens that clustered with known CD1b-reactive TCRs and 88 sequences that clustered with known CD1c-specific TCRs (Supplemental Table 14). The number and relative frequency of likely CD1b- and CD1c-reactive T cell clones identified by GLIPH increased in rejection skin biopsy specimens (Figure 8, A and B). The frequency and number of CD1b- and CD1c-associated sequences were enriched during rejection episodes in skin but not in blood, suggesting that skin inflammation may drive expansion of these T cells. Interestingly, we observed local expansion of multiple different CD1b- and CD1c-associated T cell clones during rejection episodes (Figure 8, C and D). CD1b- and CD1c-associated T cell clones were expanded in some but not all rejection episodes (Figure 8, C and D), suggesting that CD1-presented glycolipid antigens may drive some episodes of rejection whereas classically presented peptide antigens may drive others.