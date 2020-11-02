mRNA vaccine–induced neoantigen-specific T cell immunity in patients with gastrointestinal cancer

Data reporting. No statistical methods were used to predetermine the sample size. The experiments were not randomized, and the investigators were not blinded to allocation during the experiments or outcome assessments.

Study design. This clinical trial was designed to determine the clinical response, immunogenicity, and safety of mRNA-4650 in patients with metastatic melanoma, GI, or genitourinary cancers. Patients with metastatic melanoma, GI, or genitourinary cancers underwent tumor resection and apheresis. Whole-exome sequencing (WES) was performed under the protocol to identify all cancer mutations, and TILs were grown and expanded. After a sufficient yield of TILs (5 × 107 cells) was expanded, immunogenic mutations were identified by high-throughput immunologic screening using long peptides and TMGs covering all mutated epitopes to identify the exact mutations recognized by autologous T cells. Also, up to 15 predicted neoantigens were selected on the basis of WES and RNA-Seq and their binding affinity to the patients’ HLA molecules. The final nucleotide sequences of the mutated 25 mer epitopes and/or driver genes were transmitted electronically to Moderna Therapeutics for production of the NCI-4650 drug product. Patients received a vaccine at 2-week intervals for 4 cycles. All patients received at least 1 course of treatment (4 vaccination cycles). Immunologic tests were performed by analyzing circulating T cells reactive with the immunizing antigens. If a 3-fold increase in the precursor level of preexisting neoantigen-specific T cells or new reactivity were present in the blood at detectable levels after 1 complete course, the patients were vaccinated for the second and final course of treatment using the same vaccine dose.

mRNA-4650 production. A plasmid encoding the RNA polymerase promoter followed by the 5′-UTR, an ORF (encoding for polyepitope concatemer), the 3′-UTR, and a poly(A) tail was overexpressed in E. coli, linearized, and purified to homogeneity. mRNA synthesis was performed as described previously (17). mRNA was created by in vitro transcription, and cap 1 was used to improve translation efficiency. After purification, the mRNA was buffer exchanged into sodium citrate buffer and stored at –20°C until use. Lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations were prepared using a modified procedure of a method previously described (18). Formulation of mRNA was performed through ethanol injection nanoprecipitation by mixing acidified RNA and lipids dissolved in ethanol at a 3:1 ratio (aqueous/ethanol). After pH adjustment, the mRNA-loaded LNPs were buffer exchanged into a 93 mM Tris, 7% propylene glycol (PG), 1 mM diethylenetriamine pentaacetic acid (DTPA) solution and stored at –20°C until use. Final particle size and encapsulation were less than 100 nm and more than 80%, respectively, with endotoxin below 10 EU/mL.

In vitro stimulation for immune monitoring. Apheresis samples were thawed, washed, and resuspended to 5 × 106 to 10 × 106 cells/mL with AIM-V media (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 1.75 × 108 to 2 × 108 viable cells were incubated in T-175 flasks (Corning) at 37°C. After 2 hours, the flasks were washed vigorously with PBS 2 to 3 times to collect nonadherent T cells for T cell sorting. For the adherent T cells, 30 mL DC media composed of RPMI containing 5% human serum, 100 U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, 2 mM l-glutamine, 800 IU/mL GM-CSF (Leukine), and 200 U/mL IL-4 (PeproTech) was added, followed by incubation at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . On day 4 or 5, cells were harvested and freshly used or frozen for further use. DCs were seeded into low-attachment 12- or 6-well plates for peptide loading or TMG transfection. For peptide loading, DCs were loaded with 10 to 15 μg/μL peptide or peptide pools for 2 hours. For TMG transfection, RNA electroporation was performed, and the cells were incubated for 8 to 12 hours before IVS. DCs were harvested by washing with PBS and then incubated for 5 minutes in 5 mL 0.9 mM EDTA-PBS. DCs were washed with DC medium and resuspended at a concentration of 5 × 105 cells/mL. PBMCs were negatively selected for CD3 (Miltenyi Biotec), collected, counted, and spun. T cells were resuspended in CTL medium at a concentration of 2 × 106 cells/mL. IL-21 at 60 ng/mL was added to the T cell fraction (resulting in a final concentration of 30 ng/mL after the addition of the DCs). DCs were mixed with T cells at a 1:1 (vol/vol) ratio (resulting in a 4:1 T cell/DC ratio: 1 × 106 T cells/2.5 × 105 DCs). Five hundred microliters of the cell mix was transferred into individual wells of a 48-well plate. Cells were incubated at 37°C for 72 hours. For the first feeding, the cells were checked under the microscope and 500 μL warm CTL medium containing 60 ng/mL IL-21 and 3000 IU/mL IL-2 (referring to the final concentration in the culture medium) was added to each well and incubated at 37°C for 72 hours. For the second feeding, 1 mL warm CTL medium containing 60 ng/mL of IL-21 and 3000 IU/mL IL-2 was added to each well of a 12-well plate. Cells and medium from each well of the old plate were transferred to the new 12-well plate, and the cells were incubated for 48 hours. For the third feeding, 2 mL warm CTL medium containing 60 ng/mL of IL-21 and 3000 IU/mL IL-2 (referring to the final concentration in the culture medium) was added to each well of a 6-well plate. Cells and medium from each well of the old 12-well plate were transferred to individual wells of the new 6-well plate, and the cells were incubated for 72 hours. Following this step, the cells were kept in CTL medium containing 3000 IU/mL IL-2.

Generation of autologous APCs. Monocyte-derived, immature DCs were generated using the plastic adherence method (13, 14). Briefly, autologous pheresis samples were thawed, washed, resuspended to 5 × 106 to 10 × 106 cells/mL with AIM-V media (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific), incubated at approximately 1 × 106 cells/cm2 in an appropriate size tissue culture flask, and then incubated at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . After 120 minutes, nonadherent T cells were collected, the flasks were vigorously washed with PBS, and adherent T cells were incubated with RPMI (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing 5% human serum, 100 U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, 2 mM l-glutamine, 800 IU/mL granulocyte macrophage–CSF (GM-CSF), and 800 U/mL IL-4 (PeproTech). On days 4 through 7, fresh DCs were collected. Fresh or freeze-thawed DCs were used in experiments on days 4 and 5 after initial stimulation.

WES and RNA-Seq library preparation, next-generation sequencing, and data analysis. Genomic DNA and total RNA from fresh tumor (FrTu) and matched normal apheresis samples obtained from patients 4213, 4148, 4238, and 4171 were purified using AllPrep DNA/RNA (80204, QIAGEN) following the manufacturer’s suggestions. Whole-exome library construction and exon capture of approximately 20,000 coding genes were performed using the SureSelectXT Target Enrichment System (5190-8646, Agilent Technologies) for paired-end libraries coupled with Human All Exon V6 RNA Bait (5190-8863, Agilent Technologies). WES libraries were subsequently sequenced on a NextSeq 500/550 desktop sequencer (Illumina). The library was prepared using genomic DNA (3 μg) isolated from the FrTu tissue following the manufacturer’s protocol. Paired-end sequencing was done with a High-Output Flow Cell Kit (300 cycles) (FC-404-2004, Illumina) using v2 of a reagent/flow cell kit (Illumina). Further, RNA-Seq libraries were prepared using 2 μg total RNA and the Illumina TruSeq RNA Stranded Library Prep Kit according to the manufacturer’s protocol. RNA-Seq libraries were paired-end sequenced on the NextSeq 500/550 Desktop Sequencer (Illumina), again using the same mechanism described above to generate more than 25 million paired-end reads.

Sequence alignment, processing, and variant calling. The output from the sequencer was demultiplexed and converted to the FASTQ format using bcl2fastq software (Illumina). Reads were trimmed for quality and to remove an adapter sequence using Trimmomatic software (19). Once trimmed, the exome reads were aligned to the hg19 genome using NovoAlign (Novocraft Technologies) (20) to create initial starting bams. RNA-Seq reads were aligned to hg19 using the STAR 2-pass alignment process (21). Both RNA-Seq and exome bam files were preprocessed according to the Genome Analysis Toolkit (GATK) best practices protocol. Exome single nucleotide variants (SNVs) were called using Strelka, Somatic Sniper, Varscan2, and Mutect. Insertions and deletions (In/Dels) were called using Strelka and Varscan2. For neoantigens arising from SNVs, the cutoff criteria for the evaluation of a variant were as follows: tumor and normal coverage of 10 or greater, a tumor variant read count of 4 or higher, a tumor variant frequency of 7% or higher, and 2 or more callers calling the variant. For neoantigens arising from In/Dels, the criteria were the same except that there were no caller criteria. RNA variants were called with Varscan with no cutoffs. Somatic variants were annotated using ANNOVAR against 3 separate reference databases (RefGene [RefSeq Gene], Ensembl, and UCSC). All variants that met the cutoff criteria and those found in the Catalogue of Somatic Mutations in Cancer (COSMIC) database regardless of cutoff criteria had neoepitopes generated using an in-house python script. This script produces 25 mers with 12 aa flanking the mutation on either side where possible. When this was not possible because the mutation location was closer than 12 aa from the beginning or end of a transcript, the maximum number of aa that could flank the mutation were used. For In/Del mutations, the corresponding change was made to the cDNA sequence, and then 12 aa before the mutation (where possible) were extracted as well as all aa beyond the mutation until the first stop codon was encountered. If no stop codon was encountered, the neoepitope encompassed the entire sequence up to the end of the cDNA transcript.

In silico HLA binding prediction. A patient’s HLAs were predicted from the exome tumor sample, the exome normal sample, and the tumor RNA using the PHLAT bioinformatics algorithm (https://sites.google.com/site/phlatfortype). If there were differences in allelic predictions, the top 2 most frequently predicted loci for each HLA were used. The 25 mers previously generated were then run through netMHCpan-3.0 for each class I HLA, and minimal epitopes of 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 mer lengths were generated. For class II HLAs, the 25 mers were run through netMHCpanII-3.1 and minimal epitopes of 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 mers were generated. All predicted binders not containing the mutated aa were removed. All 25 mers were also run through netchop-3.1 and scores for proteosomal cleavage for each aa were recorded. To determine which variants should be screened, several steps were performed. Filtering was done as follows: (a) retained variants had to possess at least 1 transcript that had evidence of coding for a protein; (b) retained variants had to be found to be present in at least 2 of the annotation databases (NCBI, UCSC, Ensembl), with the rationale that genes or transcripts with less support should be removed; (c) retained variants could only appear in our sequencing data at a rate 2.5% or lower. This excluded the known driver genes described in the Wellcome Sanger’s Cancer Gene Census (CGC) list.

An observed positive rate table was created from an analysis of more than 8000 screened 25 mers. A combination of filters was applied to the data, and the observed positive rate for all 25 mers that remained after that filtering was recorded. The filters included (a) exome pass 1, 0 = yes, no; (b) RNA seen 1, 0 = yes, no filter; (c) gene expression quartile ≥1, 2, 3, 4; (d) netMHCpan3.0 rank ≤5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 0.75, 0.50, 0.25, 0.1; (e) netCHOP Cterm score ≥0, 0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.4, 0.5, 0.6, 0.7, 0.8, 0.9; (f) netCHOP 20S score ≥0, 0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.4, 0.5, 0.6, 0.7, 0.8, 0.9; and (g) number of minimals that met the last 3 criteria ≥1, 2, 3, 4, 5.

Taking all possible combinations, approximately 45,000 different filters were applied. Each 25 mers was analyzed to determine which filtering groups it fit into, and the highest observed positive rate from these groups was then assigned to the 25 mers. After all retained 25 mers had an observed positive rate, the variants with evidence in RNA-Seq data were taken, sorted by the observed rate, and ranked in descending order, after which the same was done to the remaining 25 mers.

Construction of TMGs and in vitro transcription. For TMG construction (22, 23), each nonsynonymous variant identified as a minigene was constructed encoding the mutant aa flanked by 12 amino acids of the WT sequence. TMGs were cloned into pcRNA2SL using EcoRI and BamHI. Following linearization of the constructs, phenol-chloroform extraction was performed, and the DNA was precipitated with sodium acetate and ethanol. Next, 1 μg linearized DNA was used to generate in vitro–transcribed RNA with the mMESSAGE mMACHINE T7 Ultra Kit (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) as instructed by the manufacturer. RNA was precipitated using LiCl 2 and resuspended at 1 μg/μl.

Peptide pulsing. Peptides were made in-house or purchased from GenScript. Briefly, autologous or allogeneic DCs were harvested, washed, and resuspended at 0.5 × 106 to 1 × 106 cells/mL concentration in DC media supplemented with 800 IU/mL GM-CSF and 800 U/mL IL-4. Next, cells were incubated with peptides for 2 to 12 hours at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . Before coculture, DCs were collected, washed twice with PBS, and resuspended in 50/50 media and then used for coculture assays.

IFN-γ ELISPOT and ELISA coculture assays and flow cytometry for CD134 and CD137 activation marker staining. When DCs were used as targets for T cells, 3 × 104 to 1 × 105 cells/well were used in 96-well plates. When cell lines were used as target T cells, 2 × 104 to 5 × 104 cells/well were used in 96-well plates. Effector T cells (1 × 104 to 2 × 104 cells/well) were used in 96-well plates. All cocultures were performed in 50/50 media in the absence of exogenously added cytokines. Phorbol 12-myristate 13-acetate–ionomycin mixture (eBioscience) was used as a positive control. IFN-γ ELISPOT assays were performed on MultiScreen-IP filter plates (MilliporeSigma). Each plate was pretreated with 50 μL 70% ethanol/well for less than 2 minutes, washed 4 times with ultra-pure water (Quality Biological), and then coated with 10 μg/mL IFN-γ capture antibody (100 μl/well, clone: 1-D1K, Mabtech, diluted in PBS) overnight at 4°C. Anti-CD3 antibody (clone OKT3, Miltenyi Biotec, 1–10 μg/mL) was added to the positive control wells. On the day of coculture, each plate was washed 5 times with PBS and blocked with complete medium without IL-2 for at least 30 minutes at room temperature. After overnight coculture (18–24 hours), the cells were harvested and transferred into a round-bottom 96-well plate for flow cytometric staining and analysis. Each ELISPOT plate was washed 5 times with PBS containing 0.05% Tween-20 (MP Biomedicals) and incubated for 2 hours with 1 μg/mL, 0.22-μm-filtered anti–human IFN-γ detection antibody (clone 7-B6-1, Mabtech, 100 μL/well, diluted in PBS plus 0.5% FBS). Each plate was washed 5 times with PBS and incubated for 1 hour with streptavidin–alkaline phosphatase (streptavidin-ALP) (Mabtech, 100 μL/well, 1:3000 diluted with PBS plus 0.5% FBS), followed by 3 washes with ddH 2 O and development with 0.45-μm-filtered KPL BCIP/NBT substrate solution (Abcam, 100 μL/well) for 5 to 10 minutes. The reaction was stopped by rinsing thoroughly with cold tap water. After the plates completely dried, each ELISPOT plate was scanned and counted using an ImmunoSpot plate reader and associated software (Cellular Technologies). The harvested cells were stained for surface expression of CD134 and CD137 and assessed using the BD FACSCanto I, BD FACSCanto II, or BD LSR Fortessa system. All flow cytometric data were analyzed with FlowJo software (Tree Star).

Single-cell sorting and single-cell reverse transcription PCR. Single-cell reactive T cells were sorted into a 96-well plate containing reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) buffer based on activation markers (CD134, CD137) or tetramer staining using a BD FACSAria instrument. TCR sequences from the single sorted cells were obtained by a series of 2 nested PCR reactions (24). Multiplex PCR with multiple Vα and Vβ region primers and 1 primer for Cα and Cβ regions each was performed using the One-Step RT-PCR Kit (QIAGEN). The RT-PCR reaction was performed accordingly to the manufacturer’s instructions using the following cycling conditions: 50°C for 15 minutes, 95°C for 2 minutes, 95°C for 15 seconds, and 60°C for 4 minutes, repeated for 18 cycles. For the second amplification reaction, 4 μL from the first RT-PCR product was used as a template in a total of 25 μL PCR mix using HotStarTaq DNA Polymerase (QIAGEN) and multiple internally nested Vα and Vβ region primers and 1 internally nested primer for Cα and Cβ regions each (the final concentration of each primer was 0.6 μM). The cycling conditions were 95°C for 15 minutes, 94°C for 30 seconds, 50°C for 30 seconds, 72°C for 1 minute repeated for 50 cycles, and 72°C for 10 minutes. Samples were kept at 4°C. The PCR products were purified and sequenced by the Sanger sequencing method with internally nested Cα and Cβ region primers from Beckmann Coulter.

TCR survey and deep sequencing. TCR Vβ deep sequencing was performed by immunoSEQ, Adaptive Biotechnologies on genomic DNA isolated from peripheral blood T cells and frozen tumor tissues. T cell numbers in sequenced samples ranged from approximately 2 × 104 to 1 × 106 cells. TCR B chain (TRB) clonality and productivity were analyzed using immunoSEQ Analyzer 3.0. Only productive TCR rearrangements were used in the calculations of TCR frequencies.

TCR cloning, retrovirus production, and transduction of T cells. For TCR cloning and transduction of T cells (14, 22), TRA V-J–encoding sequences were fused to mouse TCRβ constant chain, and TRB V-D-J–encoding sequences were fused to mouse TCRɑ constant chain (25). Mouse constant chains were modified to improve TCRɑβ pairing (25). The full-length TRB and TRA chains were separated by a furin SGSG P2A linker. The TCR construct was cloned into a pMSGV1 retroviral vector.

For transduction, autologous or allogeneic pheresis samples were thawed and set to 2 × 106 cells/mL in T cell media, which consisted of a 50/50 mixture of RPMI and AIM-V media supplemented with 5% in-house human serum, 10 μg/mL gentamicin (CellGro), 100 U/mL penicillin and 100 μg/mL streptomycin, and 2 mM l-glutamine (all from Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells (2 × 106 cells/mL) were stimulated in a 24-well plate with 50 ng/mL soluble OKT3 (Miltenyi Biotec) and 300 IU/mL IL-2 (Chiron Corporation) for 2 days before retroviral transduction. Retroviral supernatants were generated in the HEK293GP packaging line (14, 24). Briefly, a pMSGV1 plasmid encoding mutation-specific TCR (2 μg/well) and the envelope-encoding plasmid RD114 (0.75 μg/well) were cotransfected into 1 × 106 239GP cells/well of 6-well poly-d-lysine–coated plates using Lipofectamine 2000 (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Retroviral supernatants were collected 42 to 48 hours after transfection, diluted 1:1 with DMEM media, and centrifuged onto Retronectin-coated (10 μg/mL, Takara), nontissue culture–treated 6-well plates at 2000g for 2 hours at 32°C. Stimulated T cells (2 × 106 cells/well at 0.5 × 106 cells/mL in IL-2 containing T cell media) were then spun onto the retrovirus plates for 10 minutes at 300g to 350g. Stimulated T cells were transduced overnight, removed from the plates, and further cultured in recombinant IL-2–containing (rIL-2–containing) T cell media. GFP and mock transduction controls were included in the transduction experiments. Cells were typically assayed 10 to 14 days after retroviral transduction.

Antibodies. The following titrated anti-human antibodies (all from BD Biosciences) were used for cell surface staining: CD3-AF700 (561027, 1:100 dilution) or APC-H7 (560176, 1:100 dilution), CD4-FITC, phycoerythrin (PE), PE-Cy7, APC-H7 (clone SK3), CD8-PE-Cy7 (335787, 1:100 dilution), OX40-PE-Cy7 (563663, 1:7 dilution) or FITC (555837, 1:7 dilution), and 4-1BB-APC (550890, 1:7 dilution). For cell stimulation, purified anti-CD3 was used at 30 ng/mL (130-093-387, Miltenyi Biotec).

Data availability. All exome and RNA-Seq data were deposited in the NCBI’s database of Genotypes and Phenotypes (dbGaP) (ID: phs001003.v1.p1).

Study approval. The study was performed under an Investigator IND from the FDA, and the protocol was approved by the IRB of the NCI, NIH and registered with ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT03480152). All patients provided written informed consent.