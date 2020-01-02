The 2019 Nobel Prize honors fundamental discoveries in hypoxia response

Let’s put the discoveries of hypoxia response in context with a clinical case: A middle-aged woman was admitted to the hospital with pathologic fracture of the femur as a result of metastatic clear cell RCC. Past medical history was significant for coronary artery disease, and she had mild cardiomyopathy. A smoker, she had chronic kidney disease and anemia. Hypoxia signaling played a central role in nearly every feature of her disease process, providing for an outstanding teaching opportunity with the house staff team.

This patient’s cancer is likely driven by inactivation of the VHL gene. She had been treated for 11 months with a VEGFR inhibitor, with good disease control. The model proposed by which VHL loss resulted in stabilization of HIF factors and transcriptional activation of hypoxia-associated genes immediately explained why VHL syndrome–associated cancers were hypervascular. Somatic mutations in VHL are tightly linked to sporadic clear cell RCC. Not surprisingly, clear cell RCC is one of the select groups of cancers for which VEGF pathway–directed therapy (Figure 1) has been proven to induce substantial responses in tumor volume and an increase in overall survival (16). This discovery can be directly linked to the emergence of a class of drugs targeting VEGF signaling that have become a staple of the cancer targeted therapy armamentarium.

Figure 1 The discovery of the VHL/EglN/HIF pathway as a central mediator of hypoxia signaling has paved the way for introduction of drugs that modulate the pathway for the treatment of human disease. Because the pathway is so central to so many pathological conditions, pharmacologics are being used for the treatment of cancer, as well as being tested for other conditions, such as anemia and cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Therapeutics targeting this pathway include VEGF pathway inhibitors (bevacizumab, sorafenib, sunitinib, pazopanib, axitinib, cabozantinib, and lenvatinib), mTOR inhibitors (temsirolimus and everolimus), EglN inhibitors in phase III trials (daprodustat, molidustat, roxadustat, and vadadustat), and investigational HIF-2α inhibitors (PT2385, PT2977, and RNAi [phase I]).

Critical for our patient, the physiologic and chronic response to hypoxia resulting from coronary artery disease, damaged lung epithelium, and recurrently injured kidneys plays important roles in tissue remodeling and disease states. VEGFR inhibition may have potentially contributed directly to microvascular dysfunction, myocardial hypoxia, and (ironically) stabilization of HIF in myocytes and subsequent myocardial dysfunction (17). Hypoxia signaling alters the metabolic properties of these tissues, shifts the balance of reactive oxygen species, and accumulates free radical–induced damage. Hypoxia-mediated effects can impact any tissue in which delivery of oxygen and nutrients is critical, wherein hypoxia signaling underlies serious nonmalignant and malignant conditions.

The bone marrow and kidneys are worthy of special consideration in this case. Hypoxic signaling acts as a rheostat that maintains the necessary growth signals for stem cells. The bone marrow niche is where blood stem cells reside, and perturbations — such as infiltration with cancer cells, fractures and disrupted blood flow, and radiation exposure — have the potential to damage this critical space. Similarly, cells with exquisite sensory capacity, predominately localized in the kidney, utilize HIF signaling to maintain erythropoietin production that stimulates erythroid precursor differentiation in that marrow niche. End organ damage at either site can significantly impact a patient’s ability to keep up with demand for red cell production.