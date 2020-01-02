Medications for opioid use disorders: clinical and pharmacological considerations

Opioid use disorder (OUD) is defined as a pattern of maladaptive opioid use that leads to significant impairment or distress. Severity is classified on the basis of the number of symptoms (Table 1) present: mild (one or two), moderate (three or four), and severe (six or more) (2). In this description, opioid addiction corresponds to moderate and severe OUD.

Table 1 DSM-5 criteria for diagnostic criteria OUD

In diagnosing OUD, many confuse opioid physical dependence with OUD, yet this distinction is crucial for selecting treatment. Physical dependence develops rapidly and occurs in most people who are given repeated doses of opioid medications and manifests as the emergence of acute withdrawal symptoms following discontinuation of opioid drugs. When physical dependence is associated with tolerance, it can lead to a diagnosis of mild OUD (two of the criteria in Table 1). Note that physical dependence and tolerance will be present in many pain patients who are properly treated with opioid medications; hence, the distinction from mild OUD requires the clinician to assess whether significant impairment or distress is present. Physical dependence and the associated acute withdrawal symptoms are adaptations that recover rapidly (within days) and can be managed by slowly tapering the opioid drug without the need of maintenance on opioid medications (3). In contrast, opioid addiction develops in less than 10% of those exposed repeatedly to opioids and is the result of neuroplastic adaptations in brain circuits underlying reward and motivation, self-regulation and decision-making, and mood and stress reactivity that are long lasting, persisting years after drug discontinuation (4, 5). Opioid addiction significantly benefits from the use of medications for OUD.

Abrupt cessation of opioids after repeated use can produce an intense but rarely life-threatening withdrawal syndrome, which can be understood as an adaptation to maintaining homeostasis or allostatic process (3). Common symptoms of early withdrawal include mydriasis, piloerection, muscle twitching, lacrimation, rhinorrhea, diaphoresis, yawning, tremor, insomnia, restlessness, myalgia, arthralgia, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting. As withdrawal progresses, tachycardia, tachypnea, hypertension or hypotension, and dehydration can appear. Note that this is distinct from the protracted withdrawal syndrome characterized by dysphoria, craving, and insomnia that reflects brain circuitry neuroadaptations associated with addiction. Symptoms of acute withdrawal (as well as protracted withdrawal) can be a powerful trigger for relapse for individuals with OUD (1), but can also lead to opioid seeking in pain patients in whom acute opioid withdrawal is not properly managed.

Multiple neuroadaptations underlie physical dependence (6), including desensitization and internalization of the μ-opioid receptor (MOR), impaired MOR signaling with intracellular effectors, intracellular upregulation of cAMP/PKA in opioid-sensitive neurons, adaptations in neuropeptide systems that interact with μ-opioid–sensitive neurons, and activation of glial signaling (7). Hyperactivity of the locus coeruleus (LC) underlies many of the symptoms of acute withdrawal, and α 1 adrenergic agonists, such as lofexidine and clonidine, which reduce noradrenergic release, are useful for the management of acute opioid withdrawal.

In contrast to withdrawal, which is a physiological response to the abrupt decline in MOR occupancy and signaling, addiction is predominantly a disorder of brain circuits that impairs motivation, self regulation, and hedonic tone. The brain mechanisms underlying addiction include the following (3): (a) reward circuitry, originating in the dopamine neurons in the ventral tegmental area and projecting to the nucleus accumbens, ventral prefrontal cortex, and amygdala; (b) emotional circuitry, including the hippocampus, extended amygdala, lateral habenula, dorsal raphe, and insula; and (c) executive control circuitry, which involves widely distributed and complex prefrontal cortex–subcortical circuitry (3). In addition, circuitry involved in interoception modulates awareness of drug-conditioned cues, stress, and negative emotional states (3). Disruption of these circuits underlies the compulsive pattern of drug taking despite its adverse consequences (8).