Commentary 10.1172/JCI134696

Breaking through the surface: more to learn about lipids and cardiovascular disease

Justin B. Echouffo-Tcheugui,1 Mohit Jain,2,3 and Susan Cheng4

1Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

2Department of Medicine and

3Department of Pharmacology, School of Medicine, UCSD, La Jolla, California, USA.

4Smidt Heart Institute, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Justin B. Echouffo-Tcheugui, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, 5501 Hopkins Bayview Circle, Baltimore, Maryland 21204, USA. Phone: 410.550.3054; Email: jechouf1@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by Echouffo-Tcheugui, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

2Department of Medicine and

3Department of Pharmacology, School of Medicine, UCSD, La Jolla, California, USA.

4Smidt Heart Institute, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Justin B. Echouffo-Tcheugui, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, 5501 Hopkins Bayview Circle, Baltimore, Maryland 21204, USA. Phone: 410.550.3054; Email: jechouf1@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by Jain, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

2Department of Medicine and

3Department of Pharmacology, School of Medicine, UCSD, La Jolla, California, USA.

4Smidt Heart Institute, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Justin B. Echouffo-Tcheugui, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, 5501 Hopkins Bayview Circle, Baltimore, Maryland 21204, USA. Phone: 410.550.3054; Email: jechouf1@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by Cheng, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published January 27, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 3 on March 2, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(3):1084–1086. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134696.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published January 27, 2020 - Version history

The human lipidome comprises over tens of thousands of distinct lipid species in addition to total cholesterol and the other conventional lipid traits that are routinely measurable in the peripheral circulation. Of the lipid species considered to exhibit bioactive functions, sphingolipids are a class of molecules that have shown relevance to human disease risk and cardiovascular outcomes in particular. In this issue of the JCI, Poss et al. conducted targeted lipidomics in a case-control study involving over 600 individuals and found a sphingolipid profile that predicted coronary artery disease status. In the context of emerging evidence linking sphingolipid biology with cardiovascular pathophysiology, these results suggest the potential utility of serum sphingolipids as cholesterol-independent markers of risk and even future targets for optimizing cardiovascular health.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
1085 Page 1084 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $830
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement