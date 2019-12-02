Challenges in optimizing preexposure prophylaxis development, engagement, and access for HIV prevention

PrEP efficacy was initially demonstrated among men who have sex with men (MSM) with high-risk sexual behavior, reducing risk of HIV acquisition versus placebo (relative risk reduction [RRR] of 44%), with even greater protection (89% RRR) in a subgroup with confirmed presence of the study drug in blood (4). Similar results were seen in serodiscordant couples in which the partner with HIV was not on ART and the uninfected partner was randomized to receive PrEP: an overall RRR of 75% with PrEP, and 90% RRR with detectable drug levels (5).

Of note, initial studies done exclusively in women at risk of sexual acquisition were not as successful (6, 7); the apparent failures were driven predominantly by very low adherence (8). More recent studies have helped to clarify that PrEP is indeed effective in women, although because of differences in tissue site drug levels and other factors, daily adherence may be required to achieve full protection (8). Direct interactions between the vaginal microbiome and tenofovir may impact efficacy at least for topical therapy approaches (9), which suggests the need for caution when extrapolating data between populations. These concerns are highlighted by the recent FDA approval of a second drug for PrEP, emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide; this approval excludes women with vaginal receptive sex as their risk, as the formulation has not been studied in women. In sub-Saharan Africa, four in five new infections among adolescents aged 15–19 years are in girls, therefore appropriate testing and validation in women, and optimization of delivery and uptake are paramount (10). Testing PrEP in the context of conception, pregnancy, and the postpartum period is also important for meaningful risk mitigation, particularly given the high risk of transmission to the infant in the context of acute infection during pregnancy (11). Implementation and demonstration projects have highlighted that PrEP must be acceptable and accessible to people who need it; scientific demonstration of efficacy is inadequate to achieve full impact (12).

PrEP is also highly effective in preventing transmission via injection drug use (13), although implementation of PrEP in this population is minimal. This deficit in the use of PrEP is particularly relevant in regions where adjunctive harm reduction strategies (e.g., needle exchanges) are inadequate and drug use is highly criminalized. A cluster of HIV transmission through injection in the United States highlights the potential for an intersection between the opioid and HIV epidemics and the need to offer preventive options (3).