Are genetic approaches still needed to cure sickle cell disease?

Gene therapy involves the harvesting of hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs), ex vivo transduction using a retroviral vector carrying a γ-globin or β-globin transgene, and reinfusion of transduced HSPCs following myeloablative chemotherapy. Since HSPCs are patient derived, there is no risk of GVHD; however, myeloablative chemotherapy (usually with busulfan) is required to reduce or eliminate host hematopoiesis. Myeloablative chemotherapy leads to infertility, alopecia, mucositis, and infections and may exclude patients with moderate-to-severe end-organ damage due to dose-limiting toxicities from busulfan. Stroke, a major source of morbidity, is an exclusion criterion for most gene therapy trials. There is also the potential for secondary malignancies from insertional mutagenesis and from busulfan. Self-inactivating lentiviral vectors mitigate, but do not eliminate, the risk for insertional mutagenesis. Furthermore, busulfan is seldom 100% myeloablative, and surviving HSPCs may also lead to late myeloid malignancies.

Mobilizing enough HSPCs from patients with SCD and collecting enough self-renewing HSPCs to allow life-long expression of the transgene is also a challenge. Stem cell mobilization with granulocyte CSF (G-CSF) is contraindicated in SCD; therefore, current trials are using bone marrow harvesting, which is especially painful for patients with SCD and may still result in insufficient HSPC yields for successful BMT. Plerixifor mobilization is under investigation, and early results appear promising (7). Ensuring sufficient transduction of HSPCs to allow long-term engraftment is more problematic. Lentiviral vectors can transduce self-renewing G 0 stem cells required for long-term transgene expression; however, the majority of transduced cells following peripheral blood mobilization are progenitor cells with limited to no self-renewal capacity. Progenitor cells survive three to four months and generate red cells that survive for 120 days. Moreover, autologous recovery following BMT leads to increased fetal hemoglobin that can decrease acute vaso-occlusive episodes for a year or more after BMT (8); thus, follow-up beyond two years is necessary to ensure that the transduced HSPCs are stable and sufficient to lead to long-term control of the disease.

Despite these limitations, preliminary results of gene therapy for SCD and severe β-thalassemia are encouraging, with the largest experience in severe β-thalassemia (9). In two phase I–II studies of gene therapy using a lentiviral vector and myeloablative busulfan conditioning, 12 of 13 patients with a non-β0/β0 genotype achieved transfusion independence, with a median follow-up of over two years. In nine patients with the β0/β0 genotype, transfusion requirements decreased, but just three of nine were able to discontinue transfusions. The first successful case report of a patient with SCD treated with gene therapy was in 2017 (10). At the time of the report, the child was 15 months from having received his transplant and no longer experiencing vaso-occlusive crises. Of note, one of two additional patients treated in the same clinical trial benefitted from the therapy. Another exciting approach to gene therapy in clinical trials is to increase production of fetal hemoglobin by knockdown of BCL11A, a gene whose product, BCL11A, regulates hemoglobin F expression. Reducing BCL11A thus increases the amount of nonsickling γ-globin. A number of other clinical trials involving gene therapy to treat SCD are underway. Initial data should be available within the next two to three years, but long-term data of at least five- and ten-year intervals are necessary to address late graft failure and other late effects.