Prediction algorithms: pitfalls in interpreting genetic variants of autosomal dominant monogenic diabetes

Do not analyze genes without robust evidence to support the gene-disease association (6), for example the BLK, KLF11, and PAX4 genes, where current evidence is limited (7). Reputable clinical diagnostic laboratories do not include these genes in their monogenic diabetes testing.

Do not report a heterozygous variant in autosomal recessive disorders caused by biallelic variants (homozygous or compound heterozygous). For example, biallelic pathogenic WFS1 variants cause Wolfram syndrome (8), a very rare disorder with an estimated prevalence of 1 in 500,000 (heterozygous carrier frequency ~0.3%). WFS1 is an extremely polymorphic gene with rare (allele frequency < 0.1%) missense variants present in more than 2% of the population. Although there are reports of autosomal dominant diabetes caused by heterozygous WFS1 variants, these are extremely rare: one family with dominantly inherited nonsyndromic diabetes (9) and five patients with neonatal- or infancy-onset diabetes, deafness, and cataracts (10). The finding of a rare heterozygous variant is therefore highly unlikely to be causative of monogenic diabetes and should not be reported.

Use appropriate gene-specific allele frequency cutoffs in control population data to exclude variants that are too common to be highly penetrant disease-causing variants. For example, Ming-Qiang et al. found that PAX4 variants were the second most common cause of monogenic diabetes in their Chinese cohort (3), but the missense variants they reported are present in more than 1% of the East Asian population cohort (approximately 15,000 individuals) in the publicly available gnomAD database (https://gnomad.broadinstitute.org) (11). A tool is available (http://cardiodb.org/alleleFrequencyApp) that allows the user to input inheritance mode, disease prevalence, penetrance, genetic heterogeneity (how many cases can be attributed to the gene), and allelic heterogeneity (how many cases can be attributed to a single variant) and calculate a maximum credible allele frequency (12). Using HNF1A monogenic diabetes as an example with monoallelic inheritance, disease prevalence of 1 in 10,000, allelic heterogeneity 0.16, genetic heterogeneity 0.35, and penetrance 0.95, the maximum tolerated pathogenic allele count is 2 in the gnomAD database (n = 141,456). In a study of diabetic subjects from South India, Mohan et al. reported HNF1A variants as the most common subtype of monogenic diabetes in their study (1). However, six of the 11 patients had variants that are too common in the European ancestry population in gnomAD (allele counts of 4 or more in approximately 60,000 Europeans) to be highly penetrant variants causative of monogenic diabetes. It is essential to check the variant frequency in large variant data sets to avoid this type of misclassification.

Check that the most clinically relevant transcript is used. For example, there are multiple isoforms of the transcription factor HNF4A. For interpretation of monogenic diabetes variants, the messenger RNA transcript that encodes the pancreatic isoform, rather than the liver isoform, should be used because there is a pancreatic specific promoter and exon 1 (NM_175914.4). Using this transcript, the HNF4A variant p.A417T Yu et al. reported (4) is noncoding (c.1063+120) and likely benign.

Identify the specific subtypes of heterozygous mutations that result in the specific change of function required to cause monogenic disease. Heterozygous pathogenic variants in the GCK, HNF1A, HNF1B, and HNF4A genes cause diabetes by reducing the level of functional protein, described as haploinsufficiency (7). For other monogenic diabetes subtypes there is a different disease mechanism, and heterozygous predicted loss-of-function (frameshift, nonsense, or essential splice site) variants are not causative. The KCNJ11 and ABCC8 genes encode the subunits of the β cell potassium channel. Activating variants prevent the channel from closing in response to raised blood glucose, and this prevents insulin release in patients with diabetes (13). Recessive loss-of-function KCNJ11 and ABCC8 variants cause the opposite phenotype of hyperinsulinism (14). This means that a heterozygous loss of function variant in one of these genes confers carrier status for congenital hyperinsulinism but does not cause monogenic diabetes. Other examples include the CEL gene, where only variants within the first or fourth repeats of the VNTR region are pathogenic (15); RFX6, where there is only evidence to implicate protein truncating variants (16); and the sole heterozygous PDX1 pathogenic variant, p.P63fs, known to cause monogenic diabetes through a dominant negative effect (17).

Exclude variants of uncertain significance. These are variants lacking evidence for classification as pathogenic or likely pathogenic (5). Examples include novel missense variants in constrained genes where the amino acid substitution is predicted to have a deleterious effect upon protein function. Any individual has about 100 variants of this type and should be treated as “uncertain until proven guilty” (18).