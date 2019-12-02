Two years later, Ron set out for Bethesda to begin a glorious 11-year career at the NIH, working in the Clinical Center, Building 10. Ron set up home in the Diabetes Branch of the NIDDK as a fellow of Jesse Roth, the Branch Chief, who became my mentor three years later. When Ron arrived in 1970, Jesse had been working for several years to begin to define, characterize, and understand the biology and disease relevance of membrane receptors for peptide hormones. While these started with studies of ACTH, insulin receptors soon became the most critical model employed in the lab. Jesse and the people working with him during that period were really responsible for establishing this critical field, the precursor to what is now referred to as the field of signal transduction. Before this work, it was still debated whether insulin action began at the cell surface or began inside the cell, and if it began at the surface, what was the “second messenger” that mediated its action. Although they made fundamental discoveries, and established that the first step of insulin action was binding to a cell surface receptor, in retrospect what they actually understood then about the insulin receptor and insulin action was very limited. This is captured in an immortal cartoon drawn in 1979 by the scientist and cartoonist Pierre DeMeyts (Figure 4) showing that insulin binds to its receptor, then something happens, but what happened was really a black box! A long way since the black box concept!

Figure 4 Cartoon by Pierre DeMeyts from 1979, illustrating knowledge at the time on insulin action.

Phil Gorden, one of Ron's early mentors, and a close collaborator of Jesse Roth, was a product of an even deeper place in the South — Mississippi! The clinical associate who immediately preceded Ron in the lab was Bob Lefkowitz. Bob, or Lefko as he was called, was not from Kentucky or Mississippi, but from the Bronx. Bob attended the Bronx High School of Science, as I did a few years later. Bronx Science was and remains an amazing school that graduated many Nobel Laureates, of which Lefkowitz is one.

Jesse Roth was not from Kentucky, or the Bronx, but from Brooklyn.

To prepare for this talk, I actually did substantial research, aiming to uncover details on when and how Ron gained his interest in diabetes research. I went into the archives of the Banting and Best Institute in Toronto, where Banting and Best (and their experimental dog Margie) accomplished the impossible in 1921 — they discovered insulin. What I found, at the bottom of a box of old pictures, will astound you, as it did me (Figure 5). Somehow, Ron was actually there! Whether he was subsequently deleted from the picture and the story because he was not Canadian, or because he wore plaid pants like those seen here, will require more years of historical analysis.